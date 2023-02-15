MLB.TV Announces 2023 Price Increase, Along with Minor League Games, Pre and Post-Game Coverage, New Features

With the Major League Baseball season rapidly approaching, the league’s out-of-market streaming service has announced its initial pricing for the season and a host of new features that it will be rolling out. With spring training underway, it is time for fans of America’s Pastime to get ready to stream their favorite team’s games on MLB.TV all spring and summer long.

How Much Will MLB.TV Cost for the 2023 Season?

The packages that the ground-breaking streamer is offering include a $10 price increase for full-year plans. If you want to stream every game not available on TV in your market, it will cost $149.99 this season compared to $139.99 in 2022.

However, if you are only interested in following just your favorite squad, there is a Single Team option available $129.99, up from $119.99 a year ago. In addition, MLB.TV is offerings a $24.99 monthly option. Since the plan runs through October, if you signed up now to watch the over 250 spring training games, this subscription option would cost $199.92, but it would give you the ability to unsubscribe if your team fell out of contention by mid-season.

Will MLB.TV Include Minor League Games in 2023?

Despite the price increase, MLB.TV is making every effort to ensure that the streaming experience is a good one for baseball fans. In addition to a number of user-experience and feature upgrades, the service will also include minor league games for the first time. More than 7,000 games will be included through the First Pitch app, which is included with your MLB.TV subscription.

What Features and Additional Content Will MLB.TV Include This Season?

Other new features being rolled out include the new Gameday Mode, which allows users of select connected devices to access advanced data and pitch-by-pitch analysis of the game they’re watching. This is in addition to content exclusive to MLB.TV like “MLB Big Inning,” which offers a viewing experience similar to “NFL Redzone” that gives viewers the chance to look in at different games around the league at their most crucial moments, as well as shows like “Baseball Zen,” “Carded,” and “Inside Stitch.”

Will MLB.TV Include Pre and Post-Game Shows in 2023?

MLB.TV will offers access to live local pregame and postgame shows from select teams for the entirety of the season. The streamer first included this additional content last season and has added four new teams to the mix for 2023.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Dodgers (new in 2023)

Milwaukee Brewers (new in 2023)

Minnesota Twins (new in 2023)

New York Mets (new in 2023)

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Are There Discounts Available for MLB.TV This Season?

There are currently not any discounts available for MLB.TV to start the 2023 season, but the service often provides them as the season gets underway. Additionally, MLB.TV will provide prorated pricing for its season-long subscriptions as the year progresses.

Additionally, both the annual and monthly subscription options are currently offering a seven-day free trial for fans to try out the service before committing to the plans.

Also, T-Mobile and MLB.TV are set to continue their partnership this year, with the cell phone provider offering MLB.TV as part of its service for free.

Can Canadian Fans Use MLB.TV to Stream Toronto Blue Jays’ Games?

Unfortunately, Canadian fans will once again be blacked out from watching Toronto Blue Jays’ games on MLB.TV, after changes made in 2020. Instead, Blue Jays’ games will be available to stream on Sportsnet NOW.

What Devices Can I Use to Watch MLB.TV?

MLB.TV can be streamed on nearly all major streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, and Android.