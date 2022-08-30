Select T-Mobile Plans Now Include Apple TV+ At No Extra Charge

Last year, T-Mobile added a benefit that offered Apple TV+ for free for a year; but for some T-Mobile subscribers, that offer is getting even better.

Starting on Aug. 31, all new and existing T-Mobile Magenta Max customers will now have Apple TV+ included in their plan indefinitely. Unlike some of T-Mobile’s streaming benefits, this isn’t a one-time extended free trial, but an ongoing benefit. With Apple TV+, you can watch shows like “Severance,” “Pachinko,” “For All Mankind,” and “Loot,” plus live sports including MLB’s “Friday Night Baseball.”

The added benefit joins a number of free streaming promotions for T-Mobile subscribers. For seven straight years, they have had access to benefits like free MLB.TV and Netflix, and more recently discounts on YouTube TV and Philo, and extended free trials to services like VIX+.

“Magenta MAX customers love streaming. So of course, we’re giving them more of what they love, because that’s just what the Un-carrier does,” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said. “It’s moves like this — giving customers more without asking more from them — that have made T-Mobile the value leader in wireless. Now, with America’s most-awarded 5G network, T-Mobile customers don’t have to choose between the best value and a great network.”

The T-Mobile Magenta MAX plan starts at $85 per line per month for a single line but drops to just $47 per line with three lines. It comes with Unlimited Data and the ability to stream 4K UHD video.