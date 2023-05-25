Top Sports Documentaries, Movies, Shows on Prime Video to Watch With 7-Day Free Trial

Both the NBA and NHL playoffs have had fairly lopsided conference championship rounds, so if you are looking to scratch an itch for exciting sports content, we might have some recommendations that will do the trick. While the service is primarily known for its expansive slate of dramas, Emmy-winning comedies, and movies and series available on demand, Prime Video is also a great way to satisfy any and all types of sports cravings.

We have put together information on some of the best sports viewing options on Prime Video from documentaries to live sports, from talk shows to iconic series and films. The service has plenty of outstanding and well-reviewed sports shows, movies, and documentaries perfect for fans of any sport.

The Best Sports Documentaries on Prime Video

All or Nothing Series

Among Amazon’s strongest content offerings are its variety of sports documentaries, headlined by the Amazon Original “All or Nothing” series of films. The docs take viewers behind the scenes of some of the top professional sports teams across the globe, including the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles, the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, and the English Premier League’s Arsenal and Manchester City, among many others.

Athlete Documentaries

Outside of the “All or Nothing” series, Amazon offers many soccer-related documentaries, available in both English and Spanish. Among them are “Good Rivals,” an Emmy-nominated documentary produced by Meadowlark Media that highlights the fierce rivalry between the US and Mexican men’s national soccer teams. The mini-series consists of three hour-long episodes and features Landon Donovan, Rafa Marquez, and the late, great Grant Wahl as they discuss the history of these bitter rivals.

For fans of the other kind of football, “Coach Prime” tells the story of Deion Sanders as he goes from “Primetime” to “Coach Prime” with the 2022 Jackson State University Tigers. While Sanders has since moved to the University of Colorado, this is still a great look behind the-scenes of Sanders’ tenure as JSU head coach.

Fans of baseball can enjoy one of Amazon’s latest offerings, “Reggie.” This documentary covers former New York Yankee legend Reggie Jackson and his legacy as a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table. The doc is directed by Alex Stapleton and features commentary from Mr. October himself.

Basketball fans aren’t without something to watch, too! “Redefined: J.R. Smith” tells the story of JR Smith, his basketball journey, and his new post-basketball path. Director Philip Knowlton and crew follow Smith as he attends North Carolina A&T to pursue a college education and take up his other athletic love — golf.

Sports Shows on Prime Video

Prime Video has stocked up on original sports content — of both the scripted and dramatic variety — as well as traditional studio shows. Among the streamer’s sports talk shows are “The Cari Champion Show,” “Bonjour!,” “The Power Hour with Rennae Stubbs,” “From the Desk of Master T,” “The Backup Plan,” and more.

If you prefer your sports with a scripted, dramatic flair, Prime Video has plenty of Amazon Originals for you. Last year, the service premiered a reboot of the iconic 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” which tells the story of an all-women’s professional baseball team from the post-World War II 1940s. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and others.

For tennis lovers, “Red Oaks” offers a coming-of-age comedy set in the “go-go” 80s that is equal parts hijinks and heartfelt about a college student enjoying a last hurrah before summer comes to an end—and the future begins. The show tells the story of 20-year-old David Meyers, a young assistant tennis pro who is being pressured into a career he’s unsure of following the tragic loss of his father. “Red Oaks” stars Craig Roberts, Jennifer Grey, Richard Kind, and Paul Reiser.

Don’t worry about the teen in your life — Prime Video has a sports comedy for them, too! “The Kicks” is a teen sitcom about a twelve-year-old soccer star named Devin who transfers from her prestigious Connecticut school to a dismal California program that is in desperate need of a captain. Not only must Devin navigate a new team, but she must also try to navigate a new school full on the other side of the country.

Sports Films on Prime Video

Prime Video is home to some of the very best sports films of all time and also offers a few Amazon Originals that will be of interest.

“Air” is Prime Video’s top original film — and for good reason. The film stars best buddies Matt Damon — as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro — and Ben Affleck — as Nike co-founder Phil Knight — as the duo tries to navigate a fledgling partnership with a budding star named Michael Jordan. “Air” also features Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, and more.

Some of the very best sports films of all time make their home on Prime Video, too. Iconic movies like “Hoosiers,” “Moneyball,” “Blue Chips,” and the “Rocky” series are all available to stream with your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Live Sports on Amazon Prime Video

We’d be remiss if we didn’t at least mention the growing number of live sports available on Amazon Prime Video. Among the live sports you can watch with your Prime Video subscription include every “Thursday Night Football” matchup throughout the NFL season, 20 New York Yankees baseball games and other select MLB matchups, WNBA games, PTT tennis, ONE Fighting Championship, and even PPA pickleball.

No matter what kind of sports content you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it on Prime Video.

How Do You Sign Up For Prime Video?

If you’re curious about Prime Video, and have never tried the service yet, the news gets even better. The service offers new users a seven-day free trial, so you can give its best drama series a thorough binging before deciding if the service is right for you.

Once the trial is over, your service will cost $8.99 per month. You can also sign up for the full Prime membership for $14.99 per month which will grant you full access to Prime Video at no extra cost.

Once you’re signed up for Prime Video, you’ll also have access to Prime Video Channels. This platform allows you to purchase access to premium cable channels like Showtime, stream live TV with compatible channels, and even add premium streaming subscriptions like Max and Paramount+.