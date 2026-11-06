With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

The calendar has officially flipped to November, which means the holiday season is beginning to creep into our streaming queues, whether we’re ready for it or not. Between getting over our Halloween candy hangovers, preparing for Thanksgiving, and trying to figure out how another year has managed to fly by so quickly, there is plenty competing for our attention. And with streaming services continuing to announce new shows, release dates, and programming deals, the entertainment industry certainly isn’t slowing down.

If you’ve been too busy to keep track of everything happening in the streaming world this week, we’ve got you covered. From Netflix giving one of its biggest hits a new home to the future of the Tony Awards on CBS, there are plenty of stories worth catching up on. Check out the latest streaming news, renewals and cancellations, casting announcements, trailers, and more below.

Streaming stories you may have missed this week

DAZN secures rights to FIFA Club World Cup in 2029

DAZN secures rights to FIFA Club World Cup in 2029 CBS extends Tony Awards broadcast deal through 2032

CBS extends Tony Awards broadcast deal through 2032 Netflix launches dedicated ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ destination

Netflix launches dedicated ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ destination ‘YAGA’ becomes biggest exclusive series launch in AMC+ history

‘YAGA’ becomes biggest exclusive series launch in AMC+ history Netflix signs multiyear deal with comedian Druski

Netflix signs multiyear deal with comedian Druski Amazon’s ‘Off Campus’ sets Season 2 premiere after massive debut

Amazon’s ‘Off Campus’ sets Season 2 premiere after massive debut Renewal, cancellation, casting announcements

Renewal, cancellation, casting announcements Trailers, first looks, and premiere announcements

DAZN secures rights to FIFA Club World Cup in 2029

After what amounted to a relatively last-minute agreement for the newly expanded 2025 edition, sports-focused streaming service DAZN has again secured the rights to broadcast the FIFA Club World Cup. The platform has secured the “exclusive option for global streaming rights for the next men’s Club World Cup in 2029.” As the streamer continues to build its inventory of sports rights both domestically and internationally, DAZN swooped in to broadcast last summer’s event after FIFA was unable to secure a partnership with a larger streamer.

Since the deal in December 2024, DAZN has made inroads securing local broadcast deals with major sports leagues in the United States as it hopes to position itself as a potential partner the next time national rights come up for renewal.

Sign Up dazn.com DAZN DAZN is an international sports streaming service dedicated to live and on-demand sports programming. Since its launch in 2016, the platform has expanded to become one of the world’s leading sports streaming destinations, offering coverage that varies by region and includes boxing, soccer, MMA, women’s sports, motorsports, and other major competitions. … The service is particularly known for its investment in combat sports, featuring high-profile boxing events and partnerships with major promoters. In select markets, DAZN also carries domestic and international football leagues, original documentaries, highlights, analysis shows, and exclusive sports programming. The platform has additionally expanded into pay-per-view events for certain marquee matchups. DAZN is also the exclusive distributor of FFIA+. Viewers can access DAZN on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, smart TVs, gaming consoles, iOS and Android devices, and web browsers. The service is offered through monthly or annual subscriptions, with some premium events requiring an additional pay-per-view purchase depending on the region. With its emphasis on live sports, flexible viewing options, and growing portfolio of global rights agreements, DAZN has become a popular choice for fans seeking a dedicated sports streaming experience outside of traditional television packages. Sign Up $24.99+ / month dazn.com

CBS extends Tony Awards broadcast deal through 2032

Broadway’s biggest night isn’t going anywhere, at least when it comes to its television home. On Wednesday, CBS announced a new five-year agreement with the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League that will keep the Tony Awards on the broadcast network through 2032. The extension continues a partnership that dates back to 1978, ensuring that the annual celebration of Broadway theater will remain accessible to viewers nationwide.

The 80th Annual Tony Awards will air live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 13, 2027, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on CBS, with live streaming available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers. The deal provides some welcome continuity for Broadway fans at a time when the television industry continues to rethink how it distributes major live events.

Netflix launches dedicated ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ destination

Apparently, being Netflix’s most popular movie of all time isn’t enough for “KPop Demon Hunters.” On Thursday, Netflix introduced a new dedicated content destination called “KPop Demon Hunters: For the Fans!,” bringing together the animated hit, its sing-along edition, and a collection of new material designed to give audiences even more ways to engage with the film’s music and characters.

The new hub includes official choreography tutorials for songs such as “Golden” and “Soda Pop,” lyric videos, original stop-motion shorts, and a six-episode behind-the-scenes-style animated series featuring HUNTR/X. There is even a “KPop Demon Hunters“-themed fireplace video, because apparently the only thing missing from the movie’s cultural takeover was having its characters keep us company while we relax on the couch.

‘YAGA’ becomes biggest exclusive series launch in AMC+ history

AMC+ has a new record-holder on its hands. On Thursday, AMC Global Media announced that its supernatural mystery thriller “YAGA” has become the most successful exclusive series launch in the streaming service’s history, setting records for both viewership and subscriber acquisition following its Oct. 23 premiere.

The series, starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid, Clark Backo, and Hudson Williams, offers a contemporary reimagining of the Baba Yaga legend, following a private investigator looking into a mysterious disappearance in a coastal town. According to AMC, “YAGA” also ranked as the top social drama across U.S. television and streaming on its premiere day. New episodes arrive every Friday, with the eight-episode season concluding with a two-part finale on Nov. 27.

7-Day Trial amc+ via amazon.com AMC+ AMC+ is a premium subscription streaming bundle owned by AMC Networks. It offers curated access to award-winning originals, indie films, and prestige television. Launched in June 2020, the service combines content from AMC with flagship brands such as BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, delivering a rich library of exclusive programming and early episode access. … AMC+ features exclusive original series like “Gangs of London,” “Ragdoll,” “Firebite,” “Anne Boleyn,” and “Kin,” along with critically acclaimed films and simulcasted favorites such as those from The Walking Dead universe. The service supports up to five simultaneous streams and includes access to six live channels — including AMC, BBC America, and The Walking Dead Channel — alongside on-demand content. It also allows for offline downloads for ad-free subscribers. The service is available directly via amcplus.com or the AMC+ app on platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Android, and smart TVs. It’s also accessible through Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Dish, and YouTube TV. However, free trial eligibility and app access may vary depending on the provider. Viewers can sign up for a 7-day free trial when subscribing directly through AMC+ or its app, though eligibility may vary depending on the platform. With its depth of high-quality content, flexible pricing, and seamless streaming capabilities, AMC+ remains a top-tier choice for horror fans, prestige dramas, indie films, and compelling originals. 7-Day Trial $7.99+ / month amc+ via amazon.com

Netflix signs multiyear deal with comedian Druski

Netflix is making another investment in creator-driven entertainment, and this time it’s bringing one of the internet’s biggest comedy personalities along for the ride. On Monday, the streamer announced a multiyear partnership with comedian and social media star Druski and his production company, 4LIFERS Entertainment, that will bring new original programming and selections from his existing content library to the platform.

The agreement begins Dec. 1 with “Collect & Praise,” a semi-scripted comedy series built around Druski’s popular megachurch pastor character. Netflix will also license existing projects, including “Coulda Been Love,” “Coulda Been Daddy,” and “Coulda Been Records Auditions,” along with selections from his viral comedy sketches. The deal is another example of traditional streaming services looking beyond conventional Hollywood talent to attract audiences who have built their viewing habits around social media creators.

Amazon’s ‘Off Campus’ sets Season 2 premiere after massive debut

Prime Video isn’t wasting any time getting its breakout college hockey romance back on the ice. On Friday, Amazon announced that the second season of “Off Campus” will premiere April 28, 2027, following a hugely successful first season that reached 36 million viewers worldwide during its first 12 days.

Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling novels, the romantic drama follows college hockey players and the women in their lives as they navigate relationships, friendships, and adulthood. Season 2 will shift its focus to the relationship between Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn). According to Amazon, the show’s first season ranked as Prime Video’s third-biggest debut season for any series at the time of its launch, making its return one of the service’s more anticipated upcoming releases.

Renewal, cancellation, casting announcements

After two decades on television, “Criminal Minds” (now known as “Criminal Minds: Evolution:) will officially conclude with its 20th season on Paramount+ in 2027. The season will be the fifth and final installment of the streaming revival, which brought the long-running CBS procedural back in 2022.

Prime Video is moving forward with another chapter of “The Terminal List” franchise, adapting Jack Carr’s novel “Savage Son.” Chris Pratt will reprise his role as James Reece, although Amazon has not yet clarified whether the project will serve as a third season of the flagship series or a separate installment.

Paul Bettany has joined Steven Yeun in Netflix’s upcoming supernatural drama “Pagans.” Bettany will play Mag, a charismatic stranger, in the series about a widowed father whose increasingly troubled relationship with his daughter takes a sinister turn.

Trailers, first looks, and premiere announcements

Apple TV has released the Season 2 trailer for “Bad Monkey,” starring Vince Vaughn. The crime comedy returns Dec. 2 with a new original mystery not based on one of Carl Hiaasen’s books. This season, John Malkovich and Yvonne Strahovski join the cast.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is playing Santa in “The Man with the Bag,” a new holiday heist comedy also starring Alan Ritchson and Awkwafina. The film premieres Dec. 2 on Prime Video, and its new trailer is available now.

Mickey Mouse is getting his own holiday spin on a familiar movie premise in “Mickey's Home Alone.” The newly announced special finds Mickey and Pluto accidentally left behind as they try to protect their Christmas dinner from a mischievous raccoon and weasel. It premieres Nov. 26 on Disney Junior and streams Nov. 27 on Disney+.

“Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” arrives on Apple TV on Nov. 13. The new holiday special follows Snoopy’s attempts to get himself off Santa’s naughty list and features music from John Legend, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, and Laufey.

The third season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will premiere Nov. 20 on Disney+ and Hulu. The newly released trailer previews an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s “The Titan’s Curse,” with two episodes arriving at launch and two more debuting each week.

Prime Video has released the teaser for “Criminal,” an adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ acclaimed graphic novels. The interconnected crime drama stars Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans, and Emilia Clarke, with its first four episodes premiering Jan. 13, 2027, and four more arriving Jan. 27.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is trading the Jersey Shore for haunted locations in “Snooki: The Paranormal Rookie.” The eight-episode supernatural investigation series premieres Nov. 13 on AMC’s All Reality streaming service, with new episodes arriving weekly.

Tubi has unveiled the trailer for “Sidelined 3: End Game,” the final installment of its popular romance trilogy starring Noah Beck and Siena Agudong. The film premieres for free on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, with Charlie Gillespie and Sarah Levy also appearing.

MGM+ has released the official trailer and key art for “Secret Service,” an espionage thriller starring Gemma Arterton as a British intelligence officer investigating whether a senior politician is secretly working for Russia. The series premieres Nov. 22.