 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Cinedigm Brings RetroCrush Free Anime Channel to Samsung TV Plus

David Satin

Samsung TV Plus has been quite busy adding content since its relaunch in August. The free TV service which comes built in to owners of [Samsung Smart TV]s and mobile devices made after 2016 will now include the RetroCrush channel, which is dedicated to the Golden Age of Japanese animation.

RetroCrush allows viewers to experience the golden age of anime with fan favorites and deep cuts across the classic anime TV and movie spectrum, including more than 190 series and 60 feature films from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Titles available RetroCrush range from “Cyber City Oedo 808” to “Phoenix” to “Persia, the Magic Fairy” and they’re all now free to watch for Samsung TV Plus users. RetroCrush is owned by Cinedigm, which also operates the free TV service Cineverse.

“Having previously launched The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, The Dove Channel and Midnight Pulp as FAST channels on Samsung Smart TVs, we are thrilled to add one of our most popular channels to the Samsung TV Plus offering,” John Stack, senior director of business development at Cinedigm. “Anime continues to be one of the most sought-after genres for children and adults alike and we look forward to Samsung TV Plus viewers discovering our premium anime films and series.”

Samsung TV Plus offers more than 200 free ad supported TV (FAST) channels to users of Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices made between 2016 and 2022. The service is now available in 24 countries across the globe, and reaches more than 465 million devices — including mobile phones and smart TVs — globally.

The service has not been slow in expanding its available content this season. Samsung TV Plus added six channels, including one specially dedicated to Halloween movies in October. In June, the service added channels dedicated to cooking, British documentary series, and more.

RetroCrush has also been making the rounds in the last few months, expanding its reach left and right. Philo customers got access to the channel in August, as did users of the free streaming service fuboTV. More recently, the channel became available on Cinedigm’s in-house horror streaming service Screambox in October.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.