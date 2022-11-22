Cinedigm Brings RetroCrush Free Anime Channel to Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus has been quite busy adding content since its relaunch in August. The free TV service which comes built in to owners of [Samsung Smart TV]s and mobile devices made after 2016 will now include the RetroCrush channel, which is dedicated to the Golden Age of Japanese animation.

RetroCrush allows viewers to experience the golden age of anime with fan favorites and deep cuts across the classic anime TV and movie spectrum, including more than 190 series and 60 feature films from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Titles available RetroCrush range from “Cyber City Oedo 808” to “Phoenix” to “Persia, the Magic Fairy” and they’re all now free to watch for Samsung TV Plus users. RetroCrush is owned by Cinedigm, which also operates the free TV service Cineverse.

“Having previously launched The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, The Dove Channel and Midnight Pulp as FAST channels on Samsung Smart TVs, we are thrilled to add one of our most popular channels to the Samsung TV Plus offering,” John Stack, senior director of business development at Cinedigm. “Anime continues to be one of the most sought-after genres for children and adults alike and we look forward to Samsung TV Plus viewers discovering our premium anime films and series.”

Samsung TV Plus offers more than 200 free ad supported TV (FAST) channels to users of Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices made between 2016 and 2022. The service is now available in 24 countries across the globe, and reaches more than 465 million devices — including mobile phones and smart TVs — globally.

The service has not been slow in expanding its available content this season. Samsung TV Plus added six channels, including one specially dedicated to Halloween movies in October. In June, the service added channels dedicated to cooking, British documentary series, and more.

RetroCrush has also been making the rounds in the last few months, expanding its reach left and right. Philo customers got access to the channel in August, as did users of the free streaming service fuboTV. More recently, the channel became available on Cinedigm’s in-house horror streaming service Screambox in October.