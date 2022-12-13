 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM Price Hike Coming in January 2023, with Plans Starting at $74.99 per Month

Jason Gurwin

DIRECTV STREAM’s tradition of January price hikes will continue for the second year in a row.

The company will raise the price on its Choice plan by $10 per month, making it $99.99 per month, while the rest of its current plans: Entertainment, Ultimate, and Premier will increase by $5 monthly. With the price hikes, DIRECTV STREAM will now start at $74.99 per month, making it the most expensive live TV streaming service.

Customers on legacy DIRECTV NOW plans will see the price of the service increase as well. The “Live a Little” plan will increase by $5, “Just Right” by $8, and the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” packages by $10. Those on AT&T TV NOW legacy plans will see their “Plus” and “Max” plans increase by $10 apiece

The company says that subscribers will see the new pricing on their first bill on or after Jan. 22, 2023.

DIRECTV STREAM Plans

  • Entertainment: $74.99 a month (+$5)
  • Choice: $99.99 a month (+$10)
  • Ultimate: $109.99 a month (+$5)
  • Premier: $154.99 a month (+$5)

DIRECTV NOW Legacy Plans

  • Live a Little: $84.99 a month (+$5)
  • Just Right: $102.99 a month (+$8)
  • Go Big: $114.99 a month (+$10)
  • Go Big Early Adopter Plan: $89.99 (+$10)

During 2022, DIRECTV STREAM added an Unlimited DVR and included Unlimited At-Home Streams as part of their plans.

Back in 2016, these plans started at just $35 per month, meaning that the current options start at more than double the initial plans from less than seven years ago. DIRECTV STREAM last raised prices in January 2022 on most plans. At the time, the Entertainment Plan did not see a price change, but the Choice Plan increased by $5, while the Ultimate and Premier plans increased by $10.

Prior to that, legacy plans saw a $10 price increase just nine months earlier in March 2021. Those plans saw increases in March 2019 and October 2019, as well.

Last month, live TV streaming competitor Sling TV announced a $5 price hike to the service, which increased the starting price of its skinny bundle to $40 monthly.

Then, earlier this month, Hulu Live TV announced that the price of its service would increase to $74.99 in December (a $5 increase) for those who wanted to keep the Ad-Free Disney Bundle as part of their plan. Those who switched to the ad-supported Disney Bundle, could keep the service at $69.99 per month.

In May, fuboTV also raised the price of it service to $69.99 monthly, a $5 increase. fuboTV has also increased its Regional Sports Fee in many markets.

Neither, YouTube TV, nor Philo, have increased the price of their services in 2022.

One of the big draws to DIRECTV STREAM in past year has been their access to hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks. DIRECTV STREAM is now the only live TV streaming service that offers Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. DIRECTV STREAM is also the only service that carries MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Besides fuboTV, it is the only service that has Altitude, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

What Channels Do You Get with DIRECTV STREAM?

Top Cable

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
A&E - -
AMC -
BET ^ $6
Bravo - -
Cartoon Network - -
CNN - -
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel - -
Disney Junior - ^ $6 -
E! - -
ESPN - -
Food Network
Fox News - -
Freeform - -
FX - -
FXX - - ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History - -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime - -
MSNBC - -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy - -
TBS - -
TLC -
TNT - -
Travel Channel ≥ $89.99
truTV - - ^ $6
USA Network - -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv - ^ $6 ^ $6

Locals

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
ABC - - -
CBS - - -
Fox - -
NBC - -
Telemundo - - -
The CW - - -
Univision - - - -

Regional Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) ≥ $89.99 - - -

National Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
ESPN - -
ESPN2 - -
FS1 - -
Fox Sports 2 ≥ $104.99 - - ^ $11
TBS - -
TNT - -
USA Network - -

Pro Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
MLB Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NBA TV ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NFL Network - - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NHL Network ≥ $104.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

College Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
ACC Network ≥ $89.99 - ^ $11 -
ACC Network Extra - - - ^ $11 -
Big Ten Network ≥ $89.99 - - ^ $11
CBS Sports Network ≥ $104.99 - - -
ESPNU ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 - ^ $11 -
Longhorn Network - - - - ^ $11 - -
Pac-12 Network - ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
SEC Network ≥ $89.99 - ^ $11 -

Other Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
beIN Sports - - - ^ $11 ^ $11 ^ $11
Next Level Sports - - - - - -
ESPNEWS ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 - ^ $11 -
Fox Soccer Plus - ^ $6 - - - - ^ $11
Golf Channel ≥ $89.99 - - ^ $11
Olympic Channel ≥ $104.99 - ^ $11 ^ $11
Tennis Channel ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.