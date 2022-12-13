DIRECTV STREAM Price Hike Coming in January 2023, with Plans Starting at $74.99 per Month

DIRECTV STREAM’s tradition of January price hikes will continue for the second year in a row.

The company will raise the price on its Choice plan by $10 per month, making it $99.99 per month, while the rest of its current plans: Entertainment, Ultimate, and Premier will increase by $5 monthly. With the price hikes, DIRECTV STREAM will now start at $74.99 per month, making it the most expensive live TV streaming service.

Customers on legacy DIRECTV NOW plans will see the price of the service increase as well. The “Live a Little” plan will increase by $5, “Just Right” by $8, and the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” packages by $10. Those on AT&T TV NOW legacy plans will see their “Plus” and “Max” plans increase by $10 apiece

The company says that subscribers will see the new pricing on their first bill on or after Jan. 22, 2023.

DIRECTV STREAM Plans Entertainment: $74.99 a month (+$5)

Choice: $99.99 a month (+$10)

Ultimate: $109.99 a month (+$5)

Premier: $154.99 a month (+$5) DIRECTV NOW Legacy Plans Live a Little: $84.99 a month (+$5)

Just Right: $102.99 a month (+$8)

Go Big: $114.99 a month (+$10)

Go Big Early Adopter Plan: $89.99 (+$10)

During 2022, DIRECTV STREAM added an Unlimited DVR and included Unlimited At-Home Streams as part of their plans.

Back in 2016, these plans started at just $35 per month, meaning that the current options start at more than double the initial plans from less than seven years ago. DIRECTV STREAM last raised prices in January 2022 on most plans. At the time, the Entertainment Plan did not see a price change, but the Choice Plan increased by $5, while the Ultimate and Premier plans increased by $10.

Prior to that, legacy plans saw a $10 price increase just nine months earlier in March 2021. Those plans saw increases in March 2019 and October 2019, as well.

Last month, live TV streaming competitor Sling TV announced a $5 price hike to the service, which increased the starting price of its skinny bundle to $40 monthly.

Then, earlier this month, Hulu Live TV announced that the price of its service would increase to $74.99 in December (a $5 increase) for those who wanted to keep the Ad-Free Disney Bundle as part of their plan. Those who switched to the ad-supported Disney Bundle, could keep the service at $69.99 per month.

In May, fuboTV also raised the price of it service to $69.99 monthly, a $5 increase. fuboTV has also increased its Regional Sports Fee in many markets.

Neither, YouTube TV, nor Philo, have increased the price of their services in 2022.

One of the big draws to DIRECTV STREAM in past year has been their access to hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks. DIRECTV STREAM is now the only live TV streaming service that offers Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. DIRECTV STREAM is also the only service that carries MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Besides fuboTV, it is the only service that has Altitude, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

