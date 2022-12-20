Apple TV App Reportedly Preparing to Launch on Android ‘Soon’
Dogs and cats, the Hatfields and the McCoys, Ohio State and Michigan; there are just some rivalries that are an engrained part of who we are as a society, but one of those feuds appears to be cooling down, at least on one front. According @VNchocoTaco on Twitter — as reported by MacRumors — Apple is apparently testing its Apple TV app for a forthcoming release on Android smartphones.
exclusive— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) December 20, 2022
Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released.
Oh Apple Music app for Android is also getting updated too.
Currently, the only way for Android users to access Apple TV content via their phone is by going to the service’s website and streaming through the browser. The Apple platform is already available on Android TV streaming devices, including Google Chromecast TVs. The Twitter report did not indicate when the app would launch, only that it “will soon be released.”
It is somewhat surprising that Apple has not yet released its TV app on Android smartphones as the Apple Music app has been on Android phones since 2015, just a few months after it initially launched. In addition to Android, Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.