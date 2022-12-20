Apple TV App Reportedly Preparing to Launch on Android ‘Soon’

Dogs and cats, the Hatfields and the McCoys, Ohio State and Michigan; there are just some rivalries that are an engrained part of who we are as a society, but one of those feuds appears to be cooling down, at least on one front. According @VNchocoTaco on Twitter — as reported by MacRumors — Apple is apparently testing its Apple TV app for a forthcoming release on Android smartphones.

exclusive

Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released.

Oh Apple Music app for Android is also getting updated too. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) December 20, 2022

Currently, the only way for Android users to access Apple TV content via their phone is by going to the service’s website and streaming through the browser. The Apple platform is already available on Android TV streaming devices, including Google Chromecast TVs. The Twitter report did not indicate when the app would launch, only that it “will soon be released.”

It is somewhat surprising that Apple has not yet released its TV app on Android smartphones as the Apple Music app has been on Android phones since 2015, just a few months after it initially launched. In addition to Android, Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.