How to Watch Thursday Night Football During 2022 Season

Starting with the 2022 NFL Season, if you want to watch Thursday Night Football, you will need subscription to Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Amazon’s exclusive telecasts begin with the Week 2 matchup on September 15th between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers and continue throughout the 2022 NFL season. Unlike past seasons, the game won’t be simulcast on cable or satellite unless you live in the local markets of the team competing teams.

For instance, in Los Angeles, this weeks game will be simulcast on KTTV and on KSHB in Kansas City, but outside those markets, you will need Amazon Prime Video to watch.

Prime Video Exclusive Games

Date Time Matchup Sept. 15 8:15 EDT Chargers at Chiefs Sept. 22 8:15 EDT Steelers at Browns Sept. 29 8:15 EDT Dolphins at Bengals Oct. 6 8:15 EDT Colts at Broncos Oct. 13 8:15 EDT Commanders at Bears Oct. 20 8:15 EDT Saints at Cardinals Oct. 27 8:15 EDT Ravens at Buccaneers Nov. 3 8:15 EDT Eagles at Texans Nov. 10 8:15 EST Falcons at Panthers Nov. 17 8:15 EST Titans at Packers Dec. 1 8:15 EST Bills at Patriots Dec. 8 8:15 EST Raiders at Rams Dec. 15 8:15 EST 49ers at Seahawks Dec. 22 8:15 EST Jaguars at Jets Dec. 29 8:15 EST Cowboys at Titans

For the last few years, every Thursday Night Football game also aired on NFL Network, even when it was streamed on Amazon Prime Video. However, during the 2022 season and beyond, Prime Video will be your only option.

Select Thursday Night Football games were also on FOX during the 2021 season. Just like NFL Network, TNF games won’t air on FOX anymore either. In some cases, games will air on a local FOX affiliate, but that’s only in the case when a local team is competing in the matchup (e.g. Los Angeles Chargers in Los Angeles).

All viewers will be able to join a live broadcast, pause, and rewind up to 15 minutes from the point that they turned the game on. However, if you want to watch from any point in the telecast after its starts, you will need to take advantage of Prime Video’s new DVR feature.

To do that, you have the option to set a recording for the entire season’s worth of “TNF” broadcasts. Once you do that, you will have the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward through the entire game when the game is live, and have access to full replays when the game is over.

And the good news is just like one-click checkout, one-click “Thursday Night Football” recording is already available.