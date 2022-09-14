How to Watch Thursday Night Football During 2022 Season
Starting with the 2022 NFL Season, if you want to watch Thursday Night Football, you will need subscription to Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.
Amazon’s exclusive telecasts begin with the Week 2 matchup on September 15th between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers and continue throughout the 2022 NFL season. Unlike past seasons, the game won’t be simulcast on cable or satellite unless you live in the local markets of the team competing teams.
For instance, in Los Angeles, this weeks game will be simulcast on KTTV and on KSHB in Kansas City, but outside those markets, you will need Amazon Prime Video to watch.
Prime Video Exclusive Games
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Sept. 15
|8:15 EDT
|Chargers at Chiefs
|Sept. 22
|8:15 EDT
|Steelers at Browns
|Sept. 29
|8:15 EDT
|Dolphins at Bengals
|Oct. 6
|8:15 EDT
|Colts at Broncos
|Oct. 13
|8:15 EDT
|Commanders at Bears
|Oct. 20
|8:15 EDT
|Saints at Cardinals
|Oct. 27
|8:15 EDT
|Ravens at Buccaneers
|Nov. 3
|8:15 EDT
|Eagles at Texans
|Nov. 10
|8:15 EST
|Falcons at Panthers
|Nov. 17
|8:15 EST
|Titans at Packers
|Dec. 1
|8:15 EST
|Bills at Patriots
|Dec. 8
|8:15 EST
|Raiders at Rams
|Dec. 15
|8:15 EST
|49ers at Seahawks
|Dec. 22
|8:15 EST
|Jaguars at Jets
|Dec. 29
|8:15 EST
|Cowboys at Titans
Can You Watch Thursday Night Football on NFL Network?
For the last few years, every Thursday Night Football game also aired on NFL Network, even when it was streamed on Amazon Prime Video. However, during the 2022 season and beyond, Prime Video will be your only option.
Can You Watch Thursday Night Football on FOX?
Select Thursday Night Football games were also on FOX during the 2021 season. Just like NFL Network, TNF games won’t air on FOX anymore either. In some cases, games will air on a local FOX affiliate, but that’s only in the case when a local team is competing in the matchup (e.g. Los Angeles Chargers in Los Angeles).
Can You Record Thursday Night Football Games?
All viewers will be able to join a live broadcast, pause, and rewind up to 15 minutes from the point that they turned the game on. However, if you want to watch from any point in the telecast after its starts, you will need to take advantage of Prime Video’s new DVR feature.
To do that, you have the option to set a recording for the entire season’s worth of “TNF” broadcasts. Once you do that, you will have the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward through the entire game when the game is live, and have access to full replays when the game is over.
And the good news is just like one-click checkout, one-click “Thursday Night Football” recording is already available.
How to Record “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video:
- Click here to visit the “Thursday Night Football” page.
- Select “Record ‘Thursday Night Football.’”
- Once you do that, you will get access to full DVR features as part of the broadcast.