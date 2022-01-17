T-Mobile Promises ‘Netflix is Still on Us’ Despite Price Hike

T-Mobile is doing its customers a solid despite a price increase from Netflix.

According to a short statement posted on the company’s website, T-Mobile says it will still cover the costs of Netflix for its subscribers despite the latter's price hike that went into effect last week. A basic Netflix plan will now run you $9.99 per month, a “Standard” plan is now $15.49, and a “Premium” plan is now $19.99 per month.

The only customers that will see a price hike are those who chose to upgrade from Standard to Premium, which is now $4.50 additional instead of $4.

“If you’ve upgraded your Netflix on Us (e.g. to Standard or Premium), you will see Netflix’s price change reflected on your T-Mobile bill starting as their changes go into effect,” the site said. “If you’d like to change your T-Mobile plan to start getting Netflix on Us, you can do that in My T-Mobile.”

Back in October 2020, T-Mobile only slightly raised prices based on Netflix price hikes — but only for those who were on the T-Mobile ONE plans. Granted, the bill only went up to $1-2 per month, which isn’t particularly huge, but it’s still a price increase.

T-Mobile has certainly embraced streaming services over the past year. In addition to the company’s “Netflix on Us” directive, they’ve also given away full years of Paramount+ and MLB.TV as part of the company’s “T-Mobile Tuesdays” campaign, where the company offers exclusive deals to its customers.

Meanwhile, Netflix is in the midst of a renaissance of sorts. After long being the central hub for licensed movies and shows, its original content has taken off over the past year, leading to one of the most-watched periods for the company. When prices went up in late 2020, COO Greg Peters said price hikes come along because of the additional value created for members.

Peters said there is “no magic algorithm” when it comes to price hikes, but the “the core model we have…is to take the money that our members give us…and invest that as judiciously as smartly as we can…and when we deliver more value to our members, we’ll occasionally go back and ask those members to pay a little bit more to keep that virtuous cycle of investment and value creation going.”

Despite the great year, Peters and co. are looking for their subscribers to pay up. If we get more riveting movies and shows from Netflix, it may just be worth it.