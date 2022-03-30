T-Mobile Extends $10 Per Month Discount for YouTube TV, Philo
When T-Mobile shut down its Live TV Streaming service TVision last year, it announced partnerships with YouTube TV and Philo. The two streaming services would offer $10 per month discounts to T-Mobile subscribers for life and 12 months respectively.
Now it appears that the deals are being extended. The initial offer from Philo was slated to only last one year, but for T-Mobile subscribers who activated the offer in 2021, it will now automatically be extended for an additional 12 months.
As one of the remaining skinny bundles in the live TV streaming industry, the $10 monthly savings amounts to a 40% discount from Philo’s base $25/month fee. This deal allows users to continue to get Philo’s 60+ channels, unlimited DVR, and more than 60K on-demand options for just $15.
Philo markets itself as a low-cost alternative to its streaming competitors. Its budget-friendly rate is be attributed to its lack of sports-centric cable channels and local broadcast networks. However, the streamer does include popular cable channels like A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, [History Channel], MTV, Paramount Network, TLC, VH1, and more.
On the YouTube TV side of the equation, as long as they reactivate every year, T-Mobile subscribers who took advantage of the $10 off per month for life deal in 2021 will continue to receive the discount. However, for new subscribers or those who have not already signed up, they are eligible to receive $10 off of their monthly YouTube TV bill for one year.
The discount can be combined with a YouTube TV free trial, assuming that the customer hasn’t participated in one before. However, the $10 off from T-Mobile is available to all of the company’s mobile customers, regardless if they have ever subscribed to YouTube TV before or not. The streaming service’s base rate is $64.99 per month, so with the $10 discount, T-Mobile subscribers will get the live streaming service for just $54.99 for 12 months.
YouTube TV offers 32 of the top 35 cable channels and allows subscribers to add on an Entertainment Plus package with HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ for $29.99 per month.
