T-Mobile Extends $10 Per Month Discount for YouTube TV, Philo

Matt Tamanini

When T-Mobile shut down its Live TV Streaming service TVision last year, it announced partnerships with YouTube TV and Philo. The two streaming services would offer $10 per month discounts to T-Mobile subscribers for life and 12 months respectively.

Now it appears that the deals are being extended. The initial offer from Philo was slated to only last one year, but for T-Mobile subscribers who activated the offer in 2021, it will now automatically be extended for an additional 12 months.

As one of the remaining skinny bundles in the live TV streaming industry, the $10 monthly savings amounts to a 40% discount from Philo’s base $25/month fee. This deal allows users to continue to get Philo’s 60+ channels, unlimited DVR, and more than 60K on-demand options for just $15.

Philo markets itself as a low-cost alternative to its streaming competitors. Its budget-friendly rate is be attributed to its lack of sports-centric cable channels and local broadcast networks. However, the streamer does include popular cable channels like A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, [History Channel], MTV, Paramount Network, TLC, VH1, and more.

7-Day Trial
philo.com

Philo

Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers which includes 60+ channels for $25 per month.

They have a single $25 plan with major channels from A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Hallmark, and ViacomCBS. These include A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. The service also has a Unlimited DVR, which now keeps your recordings for up to a year.

You’ll also get channels like Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, LOGO, and Nicktoons.

While it doesn’t include any local or sports channels like ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) or NBC Sports Network, it is the cheapest option for live entertainment-only TV.

7-Day Trial
$25 / month
philo.com

On the YouTube TV side of the equation, as long as they reactivate every year, T-Mobile subscribers who took advantage of the $10 off per month for life deal in 2021 will continue to receive the discount. However, for new subscribers or those who have not already signed up, they are eligible to receive $10 off of their monthly YouTube TV bill for one year.

The discount can be combined with a YouTube TV free trial, assuming that the customer hasn’t participated in one before. However, the $10 off from T-Mobile is available to all of the company’s mobile customers, regardless if they have ever subscribed to YouTube TV before or not. The streaming service’s base rate is $64.99 per month, so with the $10 discount, T-Mobile subscribers will get the live streaming service for just $54.99 for 12 months.

YouTube TV offers 32 of the top 35 cable channels and allows subscribers to add on an Entertainment Plus package with HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ for $29.99 per month.

Sign Up
tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Sign Up
$64.99 / month
tv.youtube.com
YouTube Philo
“YouTube TV” “Philo”
Sign Up Free Trial
$64.99 $25
A&E -
AMC
BET
Bravo -
Cartoon Network -
CNN -
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior -
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX -
Hallmark Channel
HGTV
History -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime -
MSNBC -
MTV
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Syfy -
TBS -
TLC
TNT -
Travel Channel
truTV -
USA Network -
VH1
WE tv
