T-Mobile to Give Customers Free Year of Spanish-Language Streamer Vix+

Ahead of its official launch on Thursday, July 21, T-Mobile announced that it would give new and existing customers a full year of Spanish-language premium streaming service ViX+ for free. The subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service comes from recently merged Spanish media conglomerate TelevisaUnivision. The service will be available in the United States and Mexico — along with much of Spanish-speaking Latin America — upon launch.

ViX+ will normally come with a $6.99 monthly price tag for American audiences — MX$119 (US $5.90) in Mexico — however, T-Mobile is providing subscribers an entire year of service at no additional cost, in no small part do to the wireless carrier’s position in the Spanish-speaking market.

“As the top wireless provider for Spanish-speaking customers in the U.S.,” T-Mobile president and CEO Mike Sievert said, “we understand what they care about, and today we’re bringing them a whole new way to enjoy the news, TV shows, movies and live sports that matter the most, and it’s all on us.”

Plans for the new streaming service were announced when Televisia and Univision officially merged in a blockbuster $4.8 billion dollar deal that created the largest Spanish-language content provider in the industry. The newly formed company initially released the ad-supported platform Vix which provided over 40,000 hours of content to viewers for free.

As Vix+ comes to market, TelevisaUnivision will raise that number to over 50,000 hours, not including an additional 7,000 hours of live sports. The company moved quickly to launch the two streamers in an effort to fill the content gap that has been facing Spanish-speaking cord-cutters for some time. TelevisiaUnivision executives believe that Vix+ will represent a streaming service that “authentically reflects” Spanish-speaking cultures across the globe.

“We are delighted that T-Mobile is bringing the massive value of ViX+ to its customers,” the company’s CEO Wade Davis said. “ViX+ is launching with an unprecedented scope of Spanish-language content across premium series, movies, sports and more. ViX+ is the only service built exclusively to represent and serve the Hispanic culture, and the collaboration with T-Mobile will be the first to bring this service to its customer base.”