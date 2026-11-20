Skydance TV shakeups, other stories you missed this week
Skydance TV shakeups, other stories you missed this week
Prime Video will offer free sports broadcast on Black Friday, and other streaming stories from the week’s news.
We’ve officially entered the holiday season, as far as most retailers are concerned. Shoppers are already finding great Black Friday deals on new electronics and streaming services, and the hustle and bustle of preparing to travel next week likely has most readers in something of a frenzy this week. You probably haven’t had time to keep both eyes on the streaming news of the week as a result. Fear not, The Streamable has compiled our usual list of news stories you might not have read when they broke this week; check out all the stories you might have missed below!
Streaming stories you may have missed this week
Skydance makes changes to TV studios
Skydance has a lot of TV assets now that Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have merged. The company is opting to combine two of its three TV studios to make managing those assets a simpler process; on Wednesday, Paramount announced it was merging Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios. The new entity will just be called Warner Bros. Television Studios and will be co-run by Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell.
Skydance has also announced that it will formerly end its European streaming joint venture with Comcast, dubbed SkyShowtime. It will wind down at the end of 2027, and CEO Monty Sarhan will move on to a different role. SkyShowtime is currently available in more than 20 countries.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. Get free access with a Walmart+ subscription.
Paramount+ includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “PAW Patrol.” Subscribers can watch the NFL, college football, The Masters, college basketball, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, and NWSL. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. The upgraded ad-free package includes premium movies and shows from Showtime.
Newsmax sues to stop merger of Fox and Roku
Fox has officially closed its $22 billion deal to acquire Roku, as government regulators have officially given the green light to the merger. But one of Fox’s biggest competitors for right-wing news audiences is suing to stop the merger from becoming reality.
On Wednesday, Newsmax announced that it was filing a federal antitrust lawsuit to halt the combination of Fox and Roku. It alleges that the merger will “substantially r[educe] competition, creating an effective monopoly in free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST), and giving Fox unprecedented power to restrict rival news organizations’ access to millions of American viewers.” Fox would control both The Roku Channel and Tubi if the merger goes ahead as planned.
Tubi
Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 200,000+ movies and TV episodes - more than any other streaming service. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”
The service includes 55+ live news channels affiliated with NBC, FOX, Cox Media Group, Hearst, and Scripps. Local affiliates provide coverage in most major media markets.
Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.
Prime Video to offer Black Friday sports free
Prime Video has a full day of sports scheduled on Black Friday, and on Tuesday, it announced that it wanted to share those sports with the entire world at no cost — with no Prime membership or other requirements attached.
On Nov. 27, Prime Video will allow viewers in over 200 countries and territories around the world to stream its live sports slate with no subscription required. That includes the 2026 Skins Game golf tournament, an NFL tilt between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, and an NBA Cup game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.
Prime Video
Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Max, Showtime, STARZ, and dozens more with Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month ($139 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month. A standalone, ad-supported version costs $8.99 per month, while the upgraded Prime Video Ultra tier, costing an extra $4.99 per month or $45.99 per year, adds Dolby Atmos support, ups video quality to 4K UHD, removes ads, and allows for 100 downloads and 5 simultaneous streams. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial.
Prime Video currently offers over 25,000 movies and TV episodes, many of which are original productions. Live sports coverage includes NFL Thursday Night Football as well as select NBA, WNBA, and NWSL events.
Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Ever After’ to stream on Disney+ and Hulu
On Monday, Disney revealed that “Holiday Ever After” will stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning Nov. 29, the day after it airs on Hallmark Channel. The film is the first-ever collaboration between Hallmark and Disney to be filmed live on-site at Disney World.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has several plans with or without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $11.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads, which costs $19.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $189.99 / year ($15.83/mo.).
If you’d like to add Hulu, you can bundle the two services as well, but Disney+ is also continuing to integrate the two, which will soon be an all-in-one offering.
Sports fans can also bundle ESPN Select or ESPN Unlimited, with or without ads.
Disney+ most recently raised prices on September 23, 2026 — the fourth time in as many years.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles, including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ streaming movie listings.
Netflix launches Netflix is a Joke Studios
On Thursday, Netflix announced the launch of Netflix is a Joke Studios, an “in-house incubator and production studio designed to take a holistic approach to comedy talent across multiple formats.” It will develop scripted comedies and original titles with established comedy stars. Nikki Glaser is the first talent to announce a partnership with NIAJ Studios.
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.
Peacock launching Peacock Performance View for Premier League games
Peacock revealed on Thursday that starting on Nov. 21, Peacock Performance View will be available for one Premier League match per week for the rest of the season. First used for NBA games on Peacock, Performance View integrates real-time player identification, stats, and visual insights into a live match stream.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans.
Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus.
The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
Renewals, pickups, and cancelation announcements
- The Roku Channel will host the “Harlem Globetrotters 100th Anniversary Special,” which will premiere in early 2027.
- HBO Max has announced that “The Gilded Age” has been renewed for a fifth season.
- Apple TV will become the home of “F1 Academy,” which will begin streaming its fifth season on the service in 2027. The show previously streamed on F1 TV, the F1 Academy YouTube channel, and X.
Casting announcements
- Riley Keough, Aaron Paul, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Taip Ceman, and Matthew James Thomas are all joining the cast of “The Beast in Me” Season 2.
- “Afterlife with Archie,” the forthcoming Disney+ series, has cast Vasco Faria as Archie, Aliyah Mastin as Veronica, Sarah Abbott as Betty, Angel Rivera as Jughead, and Chloe Avakian as Sabrina Spellman. The show will premiere on Disney+ next Halloween.
Trailers and release dates
- “Wild Things,” starring Jude Law and Andrew Garfield, will premiere on Apple TV on April 16, 2027.
- “April X” will stream on HBO Max on Friday, Dec. 18.