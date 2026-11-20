Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

We’ve officially entered the holiday season, as far as most retailers are concerned. Shoppers are already finding great Black Friday deals on new electronics and streaming services, and the hustle and bustle of preparing to travel next week likely has most readers in something of a frenzy this week. You probably haven’t had time to keep both eyes on the streaming news of the week as a result. Fear not, The Streamable has compiled our usual list of news stories you might not have read when they broke this week; check out all the stories you might have missed below!

Streaming stories you may have missed this week

Skydance makes changes to TV studios

Skydance makes changes to TV studios Newsmax sues to stop merger of Fox and Roku

Newsmax sues to stop merger of Fox and Roku Prime Video to offer Black Friday sports free

Prime Video to offer Black Friday sports free Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Ever After’ to stream on Disney+ and Hulu

Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Ever After’ to stream on Disney+ and Hulu Netflix launches Netflix is a Joke Studios

Netflix launches Netflix is a Joke Studios Peacock launching Peacock Performance for EPL

Peacock launching Peacock Performance for EPL Renewals, pickups, and cancelation announcements

Renewals, pickups, and cancelation announcements Casting announcements

Casting announcements Trailers and release dates

Skydance makes changes to TV studios

Skydance has a lot of TV assets now that Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have merged. The company is opting to combine two of its three TV studios to make managing those assets a simpler process; on Wednesday, Paramount announced it was merging Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios. The new entity will just be called Warner Bros. Television Studios and will be co-run by Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell.

Skydance has also announced that it will formerly end its European streaming joint venture with Comcast, dubbed SkyShowtime. It will wind down at the end of 2027, and CEO Monty Sarhan will move on to a different role. SkyShowtime is currently available in more than 20 countries.

Newsmax sues to stop merger of Fox and Roku

Fox has officially closed its $22 billion deal to acquire Roku, as government regulators have officially given the green light to the merger. But one of Fox’s biggest competitors for right-wing news audiences is suing to stop the merger from becoming reality.

On Wednesday, Newsmax announced that it was filing a federal antitrust lawsuit to halt the combination of Fox and Roku. It alleges that the merger will “substantially r[educe] competition, creating an effective monopoly in free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST), and giving Fox unprecedented power to restrict rival news organizations’ access to millions of American viewers.” Fox would control both The Roku Channel and Tubi if the merger goes ahead as planned.

Watch TubiTV.com Tubi Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 200,000+ movies and TV episodes - more than any other streaming service. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.” … The service includes 55+ live news channels affiliated with NBC, FOX, Cox Media Group, Hearst, and Scripps. Local affiliates provide coverage in most major media markets. Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more. Watch Free TubiTV.com

Prime Video to offer Black Friday sports free

Prime Video has a full day of sports scheduled on Black Friday, and on Tuesday, it announced that it wanted to share those sports with the entire world at no cost — with no Prime membership or other requirements attached.

On Nov. 27, Prime Video will allow viewers in over 200 countries and territories around the world to stream its live sports slate with no subscription required. That includes the 2026 Skins Game golf tournament, an NFL tilt between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, and an NBA Cup game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Ever After’ to stream on Disney+ and Hulu

On Monday, Disney revealed that “Holiday Ever After” will stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning Nov. 29, the day after it airs on Hallmark Channel. The film is the first-ever collaboration between Hallmark and Disney to be filmed live on-site at Disney World.

Netflix launches Netflix is a Joke Studios

On Thursday, Netflix announced the launch of Netflix is a Joke Studios, an “in-house incubator and production studio designed to take a holistic approach to comedy talent across multiple formats.” It will develop scripted comedies and original titles with established comedy stars. Nikki Glaser is the first talent to announce a partnership with NIAJ Studios.

Peacock launching Peacock Performance View for Premier League games

Peacock revealed on Thursday that starting on Nov. 21, Peacock Performance View will be available for one Premier League match per week for the rest of the season. First used for NBA games on Peacock, Performance View integrates real-time player identification, stats, and visual insights into a live match stream.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Renewals, pickups, and cancelation announcements

The Roku Channel will host the “Harlem Globetrotters 100th Anniversary Special,” which will premiere in early 2027.

HBO Max has announced that “The Gilded Age” has been renewed for a fifth season.

Apple TV will become the home of “F1 Academy,” which will begin streaming its fifth season on the service in 2027. The show previously streamed on F1 TV, the F1 Academy YouTube channel, and X.

Casting announcements

Riley Keough, Aaron Paul, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Taip Ceman, and Matthew James Thomas are all joining the cast of “The Beast in Me” Season 2.

“Afterlife with Archie,” the forthcoming Disney+ series, has cast Vasco Faria as Archie, Aliyah Mastin as Veronica, Sarah Abbott as Betty, Angel Rivera as Jughead, and Chloe Avakian as Sabrina Spellman. The show will premiere on Disney+ next Halloween.

“Wild Things,” starring Jude Law and Andrew Garfield, will premiere on Apple TV on April 16, 2027.

“April X” will stream on HBO Max on Friday, Dec. 18.

See the trailer for ‘Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven)’ on AMC+

Watch the trailer for ‘My Favorite Murder’ Season 3, premiering on HBO Max on Dec. 3

Watch a teaser for ‘Invincible’ Season 5, hitting Prime Video on Feb. 17