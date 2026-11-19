With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Week 12 is lighter on ranked-vs.-ranked showdowns, as much of the SEC takes its annual Cupcake Weekend break. However, given all of the chaos we have gotten used to lately, I do not doubt that there will still be plenty of fireworks on display this weekend with just two weeks left in the regular season. Top-ranked Georgia heads to Columbia to face No. 21 South Carolina on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, giving the Bulldogs another difficult road test as they try to hold onto the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Earlier in the day, No. 4 UCLA visits Michigan on CBS, while No. 8 Indiana makes the cross-country trip to face Washington on Peacock.

There are plenty of other potential upset spots scattered throughout the day. No. 2 Utah visits TCU on Fox at 9 p.m. ET, No. 5 Texas hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET, and No. 6 Notre Dame welcomes SMU to South Bend on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Add No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State on Friday night and No. 14 Ohio State visiting Nebraska at 12 noon ET Saturday, and there are still plenty of opportunities for the playoff picture to get shaken up.

Everything you need to know about Week 12 of college football

What is the best streamer to watch college football?

What is the best streamer to watch college football? Watch a full Week 12 preview

Watch a full Week 12 preview What is the top-25 Week 12 schedule?

What is the top-25 Week 12 schedule? What is the ACC Week 12 schedule?

What is the ACC Week 12 schedule? What is the Big 12 Week 12 schedule?

What is the Big 12 Week 12 schedule? What is the Big Ten Week 12 schedule?

What is the Big Ten Week 12 schedule? What is the SEC Week 12 schedule?

What is the SEC Week 12 schedule? Other notable Week 12 games

Other notable Week 12 games What channels and streamers carry college football?

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In the expert opinion of the staff here at The Streamable, we think that the best option to stream college football in 2026 is DIRECTV. When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. To start, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you want to give the platform a go before figuring out if you are ready to commit, you can watch the full weekend of action before paying a penny.

Of course, one of the things any fan needs to factor in when putting together streaming plans is what channels will be carrying their favorite team and conference’s games. Fortunately, the platform offers more of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels than any other streamer, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit.

What channels carry each conference’s games?

But what really makes DIRECTV stand out is its ability to offer a variety of compelling packages for football fans. DIRECTV offers a handful of skinny bundle Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.

The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season.

You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $65, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.

Watch a full Week 12 preview

What is the top-25 Week 12 schedule?

For the first time in a while, this weekend’s college football schedule does not include a single ranked-vs.-ranked matchup, but that does not mean the College Football Playoff contenders have an easy Saturday ahead of them. No. 2 Utah heads to Fort Worth to face TCU on Fox at 9 p.m. ET, while No. 6 Notre Dame hosts SMU on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Earlier, No. 8 Indiana makes the cross-country trip to face Washington on Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET.

There are plenty of potential landmines elsewhere on the schedule. No. 1 Georgia visits South Carolina on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 5 Texas hosts Arkansas on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET, and No. 13 Oregon gets the weekend started Friday night at Michigan State on Fox. With the playoff field beginning to take shape, this feels like the kind of weekend where avoiding the upset could be just as important as making a statement.

What is the ACC Week 12 schedule?

The ACC’s biggest game comes Saturday night in Miami, where No. 7 Miami hosts Virginia Tech on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes remain firmly in the playoff picture at 9-1, but with November winding down, there is almost no margin left for an upset if they want to stay in position for both the conference title and a first-round bye.

No. 11 Wake Forest also faces an important road test when it visits Georgia Tech on ESPN at 12 noon ET, while No. 23 Louisville hosts Pitt at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Friday night’s Clemson-Duke matchup gets the conference weekend underway on ESPN.

What is the Big 12 Week 12 schedule?

The Big 12 has several playoff contenders in action, beginning with No. 10 BYU heading to Lawrence to face Kansas on ABC at 12 noon ET. No. 20 Houston also hits the road in the early window, visiting West Virginia on TNT at 1 p.m. ET.

The afternoon brings No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor on Fox, while No. 19 Arizona visits Kansas State on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET. But the biggest game of the conference weekend comes late, when undefeated No. 2 Utah visits TCU on Fox at 9 p.m. ET with the Utes trying to protect both their perfect record and their place near the top of the playoff bracket.

What is the Big Ten Week 12 schedule?

The Big Ten weekend starts Friday night in East Lansing, where No. 13 Oregon visits Michigan State on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. Saturday then gets underway with No. 14 Ohio State heading to Lincoln to face Nebraska at 12 noon ET on Fox, as the Buckeyes continue trying to claw their way back into the playoff field after a turbulent season.

The afternoon window is even more interesting. No. 4 UCLA puts its perfect record on the line at the Big House against Michigan on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 8 Indiana visits Washington on Peacock in the same window. No. 15 Iowa also faces a road test at Illinois at 2:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

What is the SEC Week 12 schedule?

The SEC’s marquee game comes Saturday night in Columbia, where top-ranked Georgia visits No. 21 South Carolina on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia remains in control of the playoff race, but South Carolina has already shown this season that it can make life difficult for highly ranked opponents, giving the Bulldogs one more dangerous road test before rivalry weekend.

The afternoon is loaded as well. No. 5 Texas hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET, while LSU visits No. 9 Tennessee on ABC in the same window. Texas A&M heads to Norman to face No. 22 Oklahoma at 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and No. 16 Kentucky closes out the conference slate at Missouri on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Other notable Week 12 games

The Group of Six slate gets underway Thursday night when Rice visits Temple on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Friday features a pair of intriguing games with Bowling Green at Toledo on ESPN2 and New Mexico at Wyoming on FS1. Saturday’s early window then offers a trio of American Conference games worth keeping an eye on, including Memphis at Navy and North Texas at Tulane.

Later Saturday, Northern Illinois visits North Dakota State on The CW at 4 p.m. ET, while UNLV heads to San Jose State at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The late-night schedule also includes Colorado State at Fresno State on The CW and Utah State at Oregon State on CBS Sports Network.

With each college conference divvying up their broadcast rights for the highest bidders, it can be incredibly convoluted to try and figure out what channels carry college football, and what streamers carry what channels. So, while our recommendation is to go with DIRECTV, when you are making your streaming selection, make sure that the platform you go with provides access to all of the channels you will need to catch the games you want to see.