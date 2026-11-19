Georgia and South Carolina headline this week’s college football action
Georgia and South Carolina headline this week’s college football action
Week 12 brings playoff pressure, dangerous road tests, and plenty of chances for contenders to stumble.
Week 12 is lighter on ranked-vs.-ranked showdowns, as much of the SEC takes its annual Cupcake Weekend break. However, given all of the chaos we have gotten used to lately, I do not doubt that there will still be plenty of fireworks on display this weekend with just two weeks left in the regular season. Top-ranked Georgia heads to Columbia to face No. 21 South Carolina on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, giving the Bulldogs another difficult road test as they try to hold onto the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Earlier in the day, No. 4 UCLA visits Michigan on CBS, while No. 8 Indiana makes the cross-country trip to face Washington on Peacock.
There are plenty of other potential upset spots scattered throughout the day. No. 2 Utah visits TCU on Fox at 9 p.m. ET, No. 5 Texas hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET, and No. 6 Notre Dame welcomes SMU to South Bend on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Add No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State on Friday night and No. 14 Ohio State visiting Nebraska at 12 noon ET Saturday, and there are still plenty of opportunities for the playoff picture to get shaken up.
Everything you need to know about Week 12 of college football
What is the best streamer to watch college football?
In the expert opinion of the staff here at The Streamable, we think that the best option to stream college football in 2026 is DIRECTV. When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. To start, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you want to give the platform a go before figuring out if you are ready to commit, you can watch the full weekend of action before paying a penny.
Of course, one of the things any fan needs to factor in when putting together streaming plans is what channels will be carrying their favorite team and conference’s games. Fortunately, the platform offers more of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels than any other streamer, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit.
What channels carry each conference’s games?
|Conference
|Channels
|ACC
|ACC Network, ABC, The CW, ESPN
|Big Ten
|Big Ten Network, CBS, Fox, FS1, NBC
|Big 12
|ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, TNT
|Mountain West
|CBS, Fox, FS1
|Pac-12
|CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW, USA Network
|SEC
|ABC, ESPN, SEC Network
|Army and Navy
|CBS, CBS Sports Network
But what really makes DIRECTV stand out is its ability to offer a variety of compelling packages for football fans. DIRECTV offers a handful of skinny bundle Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.
The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season.
Related: How to watch the 2026-27 college football season
You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.
These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $65, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Watch a full Week 12 preview
What is the top-25 Week 12 schedule?
For the first time in a while, this weekend’s college football schedule does not include a single ranked-vs.-ranked matchup, but that does not mean the College Football Playoff contenders have an easy Saturday ahead of them. No. 2 Utah heads to Fort Worth to face TCU on Fox at 9 p.m. ET, while No. 6 Notre Dame hosts SMU on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Earlier, No. 8 Indiana makes the cross-country trip to face Washington on Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET.
There are plenty of potential landmines elsewhere on the schedule. No. 1 Georgia visits South Carolina on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 5 Texas hosts Arkansas on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET, and No. 13 Oregon gets the weekend started Friday night at Michigan State on Fox. With the playoff field beginning to take shape, this feels like the kind of weekend where avoiding the upset could be just as important as making a statement.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 20
|8 p.m.
|No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|No. 10 BYU at Kansas
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|No. 11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|Wofford at No. 25 Ole Miss
|SEC Network+, ESPN+, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|1 p.m.
|No. 20 Houston at West Virginia
|TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|2 p.m.
|Chattanooga at No. 3 Alabama
|SEC Network+, ESPN+, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Iowa at Illinois
|Big Ten Network, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 4 UCLA at Michigan
|CBS, Paramount+
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 5 Texas
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|LSU at No. 9 Tennessee
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Indiana at Washington
|Peacock
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:45 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 22 Oklahoma
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|6:15 p.m.
|Maryland at No. 18 USC
|Big Ten Network, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Arizona at Kansas State
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|SMU at No. 6 Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Pitt at No. 23 Louisville
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Kentucky at Missouri
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Utah at TCU
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|9:30 p.m.
|San Diego State at No. 17 Boise State
|USA Network
What is the ACC Week 12 schedule?
The ACC’s biggest game comes Saturday night in Miami, where No. 7 Miami hosts Virginia Tech on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes remain firmly in the playoff picture at 9-1, but with November winding down, there is almost no margin left for an upset if they want to stay in position for both the conference title and a first-round bye.
No. 11 Wake Forest also faces an important road test when it visits Georgia Tech on ESPN at 12 noon ET, while No. 23 Louisville hosts Pitt at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Friday night’s Clemson-Duke matchup gets the conference weekend underway on ESPN.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Clemson at Duke
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|No. 11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at Virginia
|The CW, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|NC State at Florida State
|ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Pitt at No. 23 Louisville
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Cal
|ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|SMU at No. 6 Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
What is the Big 12 Week 12 schedule?
The Big 12 has several playoff contenders in action, beginning with No. 10 BYU heading to Lawrence to face Kansas on ABC at 12 noon ET. No. 20 Houston also hits the road in the early window, visiting West Virginia on TNT at 1 p.m. ET.
The afternoon brings No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor on Fox, while No. 19 Arizona visits Kansas State on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET. But the biggest game of the conference weekend comes late, when undefeated No. 2 Utah visits TCU on Fox at 9 p.m. ET with the Utes trying to protect both their perfect record and their place near the top of the playoff bracket.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 20
|6 p.m.
|Iowa State at UCF
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|No. 10 BYU at Kansas
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|Colorado at Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|1 p.m.
|No. 20 Houston at West Virginia
|TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Arizona at Kansas State
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Utah at TCU
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|10:15 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Arizona State
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
What is the Big Ten Week 12 schedule?
The Big Ten weekend starts Friday night in East Lansing, where No. 13 Oregon visits Michigan State on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. Saturday then gets underway with No. 14 Ohio State heading to Lincoln to face Nebraska at 12 noon ET on Fox, as the Buckeyes continue trying to claw their way back into the playoff field after a turbulent season.
The afternoon window is even more interesting. No. 4 UCLA puts its perfect record on the line at the Big House against Michigan on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 8 Indiana visits Washington on Peacock in the same window. No. 15 Iowa also faces a road test at Illinois at 2:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 20
|8 p.m.
|No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|Northwestern at Minnesota
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|Wisconsin at Purdue
|NBC, Peacock
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Iowa at Illinois
|Big Ten Network, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Indiana at Washington
|Peacock
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Rutgers at Penn State
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 4 UCLA at Michigan
|CBS, Paramount+
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|6:15 p.m.
|Maryland at No. 18 USC
|Big Ten Network, Fox One
What is the SEC Week 12 schedule?
The SEC’s marquee game comes Saturday night in Columbia, where top-ranked Georgia visits No. 21 South Carolina on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia remains in control of the playoff race, but South Carolina has already shown this season that it can make life difficult for highly ranked opponents, giving the Bulldogs one more dangerous road test before rivalry weekend.
The afternoon is loaded as well. No. 5 Texas hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET, while LSU visits No. 9 Tennessee on ABC in the same window. Texas A&M heads to Norman to face No. 22 Oklahoma at 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and No. 16 Kentucky closes out the conference slate at Missouri on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|Wofford at No. 25 Ole Miss
|SEC Network+, ESPN+, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|1 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Mississippi State
|SEC Network+, ESPN+, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|2 p.m.
|Chattanooga at No. 3 Alabama
|SEC Network+, ESPN+, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Samford at Auburn
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 5 Texas
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|LSU at No. 9 Tennessee
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:45 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 22 Oklahoma
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Kentucky at Missouri
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
Other notable Week 12 games
The Group of Six slate gets underway Thursday night when Rice visits Temple on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Friday features a pair of intriguing games with Bowling Green at Toledo on ESPN2 and New Mexico at Wyoming on FS1. Saturday’s early window then offers a trio of American Conference games worth keeping an eye on, including Memphis at Navy and North Texas at Tulane.
Later Saturday, Northern Illinois visits North Dakota State on The CW at 4 p.m. ET, while UNLV heads to San Jose State at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The late-night schedule also includes Colorado State at Fresno State on The CW and Utah State at Oregon State on CBS Sports Network.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Thursday, Nov. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Rice at Temple
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Friday, Nov. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Toledo
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Friday, Nov. 20
|8 p.m.
|UTEP at Air Force
|The CW, ESPN Unlimited
|Friday, Nov. 20
|9 p.m.
|New Mexico at Wyoming
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|East Carolina at Army
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|Memphis at Navy
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|12 noon
|North Texas at Tulane
|ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Old Dominion at UConn
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|4 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at North Dakota State
|The CW, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|6 p.m.
|Washington State at Texas State
|USA Network
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7 p.m.
|UNLV at San Jose State
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Colorado State at Fresno State
|The CW, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|8 p.m.
|UTSA at UAB
|ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|10:30 p.m.
|Hawaii at Nevada
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|10:30 p.m.
|Utah State at Oregon State
|CBS Sports Network
What channels and streamers carry college football?
With each college conference divvying up their broadcast rights for the highest bidders, it can be incredibly convoluted to try and figure out what channels carry college football, and what streamers carry what channels. So, while our recommendation is to go with DIRECTV, when you are making your streaming selection, make sure that the platform you go with provides access to all of the channels you will need to catch the games you want to see.
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|ABC
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|ACC Network
|+ $24
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|+ $11
|-
|✓
|Big Ten Network
|+ $15
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|+ $11
|✓
|CBS
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|CBS Sports Network
|+ $15
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|ESPN
|+ $24
|+ $59
|+ $61
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|ESPN2
|+ $24
|+ $59
|+ $61
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|ESPNU
|+ $24
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|+ $11
|-
|✓
|Fox
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|FS1
|+ $24
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|FS2
|+ $15
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|+ $11
|✓
|NBC
|+ $19
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|SEC Network
|+ $24
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|+ $11
|-
|✓
|The CW
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|TNT
|+ $24
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|USA Network
|+ $24
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
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