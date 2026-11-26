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Rivalry Week is here, and the final weekend of the regular season brings four ranked-vs.-ranked matchups along with some of the biggest grudge matches in college football. The action begins Friday when No. 25 Nebraska visits No. 13 Iowa for the Heroes Trophy on CBS at 12 noon ET, before No. 3 Texas heads to College Station to face Texas A&M on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Saturday then opens with Michigan visiting No. 21 Ohio State on Fox at 12 noon ET, with the Buckeyes trying to rebound from last week’s loss at Nebraska.

The ranked showdowns pick up later Saturday, as No. 15 USC visits No. 9 UCLA on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 17 Oklahoma heads to No. 23 Missouri on SEC Network at 4:15 p.m. ET. The evening brings the Iron Bowl between Auburn and No. 6 Alabama on ABC, followed by No. 24 Washington at No. 12 Oregon on NBC. Add top-ranked Georgia hosting Georgia Tech and undefeated No. 2 Utah trying to finish a perfect regular season against West Virginia, and there is no shortage of rivalry drama or playoff intrigue to carry us through the holiday weekend.

Everything you need to know about college football Rivalry Week

What is the best streamer to watch college football?

What is the best streamer to watch college football? Watch a full Rivalry Week preview

Watch a full Rivalry Week preview What is the top-25 Rivalry Week schedule?

What is the top-25 Rivalry Week schedule? What is the ACC Rivalry Week schedule?

What is the ACC Rivalry Week schedule? What is the Big 12 Rivalry Week schedule?

What is the Big 12 Rivalry Week schedule? What is the Big Ten Rivalry Week schedule?

What is the Big Ten Rivalry Week schedule? What is the SEC Rivalry Week schedule?

What is the SEC Rivalry Week schedule? Other notable Rivalry Week games

Other notable Rivalry Week games What channels and streamers carry college football?

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In the expert opinion of the staff here at The Streamable, we think that the best option to stream college football in 2026 is DIRECTV. When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. To start, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you want to give the platform a go before figuring out if you are ready to commit, you can watch the full weekend of action before paying a penny.

Of course, one of the things any fan needs to factor in when putting together streaming plans is what channels will be carrying their favorite team and conference’s games. Fortunately, the platform offers more of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels than any other streamer, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit.

What channels carry each conference’s games?

But what really makes DIRECTV stand out is its ability to offer a variety of compelling packages for football fans. DIRECTV offers a handful of skinny bundle Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.

The MySports plan normally costs $64.99 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial. However, the current promotion drops the first paid month to $49.99 before the plan returns to its regular $64.99 monthly price.

You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are normally available for $64.99 a month, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.

Watch a full Rivalry Week preview

What is the top-25 Rivalry Week schedule?

Rivalry Week delivers four ranked-vs.-ranked matchups across Friday and Saturday, beginning on Black Friday when No. 25 Nebraska heads to Kinnick Stadium to face No. 13 Iowa on CBS at 12 noon ET. The Cornhuskers are fresh off a 31-28 upset of Ohio State, but the ranked action really heats up Saturday with No. 15 USC visiting No. 9 UCLA on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, No. 17 Oklahoma heading to No. 23 Missouri on SEC Network at 4:15 p.m. ET, and No. 24 Washington visiting No. 12 Oregon on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Of course, some of the weekend’s biggest games don’t need two numbers next to the team names. No. 3 Texas visits Texas A&M on ABC Friday night, while Michigan heads to the Horseshoe to face No. 21 Ohio State at 12 noon ET Saturday on Fox. The Buckeyes are trying to respond to that loss at Nebraska, while Michigan arrives after knocking off UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime. Throw in Auburn at No. 6 Alabama, Georgia Tech at top-ranked Georgia, and undefeated No. 2 Utah hosting West Virginia, and Rivalry Week has more than enough opportunities to scramble the playoff picture one final time.

What is the ACC Rivalry Week schedule?

The two tickets to Charlotte have already been punched, but No. 7 Miami and No. 8 Wake Forest still have plenty to play for before their ACC Championship Game rematch. Miami clinched its berth by rallying from a 14-point deficit to beat Virginia Tech 28-20 last weekend and will host Boston College on ESPN at 12 noon ET Saturday. Wake Forest put itself in position for the other spot by rolling past Georgia Tech 50-29, then officially clinched its berth when Miami defeated Virginia Tech later that night. The Demon Deacons close the regular season against Duke on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Most of the rest of the ACC slate is all about rivalry bragging rights. Florida State hosts No. 20 Florida on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday, before Saturday brings NC State at North Carolina, Virginia at Virginia Tech, and South Carolina at Clemson. No. 19 Louisville also makes the short trip to face Kentucky, while No. 4 Notre Dame heads to the Dome to take on Syracuse.

What is the Big 12 Rivalry Week schedule?

The Big 12 gets Rivalry Week started before the NFL even takes over Thanksgiving, as No. 11 Texas Tech hosts TCU on ESPN Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders improved to 10-1 with a 20-10 road win over Baylor last weekend, and the equation is wonderfully simple now: beat TCU and Texas Tech advances to the Big 12 Championship Game to face No. 2 Utah. The undefeated Utes have already secured their spot in Arlington after beating TCU 38-17 last Saturday and will host West Virginia on Fox Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Saturday still has plenty of intrigue even if the title-game picture could be settled by then. No. 10 BYU, coming off a 31-29 win at Kansas, hosts Cincinnati on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 16 Arizona welcomes Arizona State for the Territorial Cup at 9 p.m. ET. No. 18 Houston closes the regular season against Baylor on ESPN2 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

What is the Big Ten Rivalry Week schedule?

The Big Ten wastes no time getting into the rivalry spirit, as No. 25 Nebraska visits No. 13 Iowa for the Heroes Trophy on CBS at 12 noon ET Friday. Nebraska earned its return to the CFP Top 25 by knocking off Ohio State 31-28 last weekend, while Friday night brings another trophy game when Minnesota heads to Madison to face Wisconsin on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Then comes Saturday, and there is no shortage of hate to go around. Michigan visits No. 21 Ohio State on Fox at 12 noon ET, with the Wolverines coming off an 18-16 triple-overtime win over UCLA and the Buckeyes trying to recover from their loss in Lincoln. No. 15 USC and No. 9 UCLA meet at the Rose Bowl on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, before No. 24 Washington visits No. 12 Oregon on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET to cap a loaded day of Big Ten rivalries.

What is the SEC Rivalry Week schedule?

Black Friday belongs almost entirely to the SEC on ABC, starting with Mississippi State visiting No. 22 Ole Miss at 12 noon ET and continuing with No. 20 Florida at Florida State at 3:30 p.m. ET. The biggest Friday game comes at 7:30 p.m. ET, when No. 3 Texas heads to College Station to face Texas A&M. The Longhorns could hardly enter the rivalry in better form after dismantling Arkansas 45-3 last weekend.

Saturday’s SEC slate is built around another collection of rivalries and playoff stakes. Top-ranked Georgia, which clinched a berth in the SEC Championship Game with a 34-6 win at South Carolina, hosts Georgia Tech on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET. No. 17 Oklahoma visits No. 23 Missouri on SEC Network at 4:15 p.m. ET in the conference’s lone ranked-vs.-ranked matchup, while No. 5 Tennessee heads to Vanderbilt on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET before Auburn and No. 6 Alabama renew the Iron Bowl on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Other notable Rivalry Week games

There is plenty happening outside the Power Four as well, beginning Friday with Tulsa visiting UTSA on ESPN at 12 noon ET and Toledo heading to Ohio on ESPNU in the same window. Temple visits Memphis at 3:30 p.m. ET, while Air Force takes a 9-2 record to Albuquerque to face New Mexico on The CW at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday also brings the Pac-12’s first Flex Week, with the conference rearranging its final-week matchups after the completion of league play. San Diego State earned a spot opposite Boise State in next week’s Pac-12 Championship Game by beating the Broncos 22-20 last Saturday, but the two title-game participants first head in different directions: Boise State visits Colorado State on USA Network at 6 p.m. ET, while San Diego State travels to Washington State on The CW at 6:30 p.m. ET. Texas State at Utah State and Oregon State at Fresno State round out the Flex Week slate later that night.

With each college conference divvying up their broadcast rights for the highest bidders, it can be incredibly convoluted to try and figure out what channels carry college football, and what streamers carry what channels. So, while our recommendation is to go with DIRECTV, when you are making your streaming selection, make sure that the platform you go with provides access to all of the channels you will need to catch the games you want to see.