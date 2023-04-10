75+ Streaming Services With Annual Discounts - How to Save Big on Your Bill
As streaming prices soar higher we’re always looking for ways to cut costs. One of the smartest ways to save is with an annual plan. Not all services offer them, but if you can afford the early financial hit up front, you can save a bundle over the long haul.
Major Streamer Annual Discounts
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.
Annual Discount: 21% - Available on the ad-free version, save $41
Annual Discount: 16% - Available on the ad-supported version, save $197-Day Trial
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Annual Discount: 16% - Only available on the ad-free version, save $21Sign Up
-
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
Annual Discount: 16% - Only available on the ad-supported version, save $15
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.
Annual Discount: 16% - Available on both plans, save $9 or $1930-Day Trial
-
AMC+
AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save with the annual plan for $83.88 / year.
If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.
Annual Discount: 22% - Save $24
-
MGM+
MGM+ is a video streaming service that features original TV shows like the Emmy-winner “Godfather of Harlem,” the romantic adventure “Billy the Kid,” the contemporary sci-fi horror thriller “FROM,” and dramas “Rogue Heroes” and “Belgravia.” The service also has a library of Hollywood movies. This same service was previously called EPIX NOW.
Annual Discount: 30% - Save $21
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
Annual Discount: 16% Available on ad-free version - Save $19
Annual Discount: 16% Available on ad-supported version - Save $9
Here are the other annual discounts available, listed in descending order of value.
Annual Discounts Over 30%
-
Movies Plus
Movies Plus is a streaming platform that specializes in independent films, including incendiary right-wing propaganda. If you believe the Earth is flat, this service has documentaries that agree with you. Some films are available for free.
Annual Discount: 58% - Save $41
-
Screambox
Screambox is a video streaming service that delivers every type of horror imaginable, from Supernatural to Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies, and more. There are also five video series available for non-subscribers to watch for free.
There is a Free with Ads plan, an ad-free Month Premium Plan ($4.99/month), a 6 Month Premium Plan ($14.99), and a Premium Year Plan ($26.99/year).
We recommend adding Screambox as an Amazon Prime Video channel so you can access the content through that platform, as well as the regular Screambox app.
Annual Discount: 54% - Save $32
-
MLB.TV
MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature.
Users can choose to follow the entire league for “All Teams” ($149.99) plan, which is also available for “All Teams” ($24.99) a month, or you can stream one team’s out-of-market games for “Single Team” ($129.99).
One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider.
If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games.
Annual Discount: 50% - Save $149
-
Willow
Willow is a live streaming service focused on cricket. Willow is the official broadcaster of various cricket Boards, including The International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia, England Cricket Board, Cricket South Africa, Pakistan Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket, Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and others.
Users will see interactive live scores, highlights, and replays. Subscribers can also share highlights with friends.
Annual Discount: 49% - Save $59
-
NFL+
NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls).
The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free.
Annual Discount: 49% Available on the standard option - Save $29
Annual Discount: 33% Available on the premium option - Save $39
-
MLS Season Pass
MLS Season Pass will have every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup — all in one place and with no blackouts. The service launches February 1, 2023.
The majority of games in the 2023 season will be played on Saturdays and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 p.m. local start times. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games (7:30 p.m. ET-12:30 a.m. ET).
Subscription prices are lower for Apple TV+ subscribers.
Annual Discount: 49% Available for Apple TV+ subscribers - Save $76
Annual Discount: 45% Standalone subscription - Save $80
-
Yippee
Yippee is an American religious subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service with thousands of hours of “faith-filled” series for kids ages 2–10. Plus, it is the exclusive streaming service of “The VeggieTales Show.”
“No ads, no algorithms, no sassy attitudes. Just good shows your kids will actually want to watch including hand-picked YouTubers reviewed and screened by parents like you.”
The monthly subscription is $7.99/month whereas the annual subscription is $49/year.
Annual Discount: 48% - Save $46
-
PokerGO
PokerGO is a streaming service featuring 100+ days of exclusive live poker tournaments, including the World Series of Poker, Poker Masters, and the Super High Roller Bowl series. PokerGO is also the home of fan-favorite poker TV series” High Stakes Poker” and “Poker After Dark.”
PokerGO curates programming that spans from expert commentary on the game to tales of iconic moments in poker history, to behind-the-scenes interviews with notable poker stars and more.
PokerGO is also available as a linear TV channel on Fubo and YouTube TV.
Annual Discount: 44% - Save $79
-
NFHS Network
Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.
Annual Discount: 44% - Save $63
-
History Hit
History Hit is a video streaming service with 500+ shows, 1,000+ podcast episodes, and 5,000+ history and related travel articles.
The service springs out of the popular podcast Dan Snow’s History Hit. The company also publishes Art Detective and the History of the Unexpected podcast.
Annual Discount: 40% - Save $33
-
Wondrium
Wondrium is a subscription video service with thousands of online courses (with 8,000+ video lectures and up to 600 guidebooks), documentaries, series, and exclusives from short-form to long-form videos. These educational videos cover a wide range of subjects such as math, science, history, biology, chemistry, crafts, art, music, personal development, chemistry, foreign language, English, French, Spanish, German, and other categories. There are lectures added monthly, so there is always something new to learn.
There is a “Monthly Plan” for $20/month, a “Quarterly Plan” for $15/month (25% off the monthly plan), and an “Annual Plan” for $12.50/month. Each plan comes with a 14-day free trial.
Wondrium was created by people from The Teaching Company, known for creating The Great Courses. They decided to offer thousands of new online learning experiences through a new service, and 30 years later, 20 million courses on Wondrium have been taken.
Benefits of the Wondrium membership include a discount on DVDs and downloads from The Great Courses, free shipping from The Great Courses on all orders shipped in the US and Canada, and access to PDFs of 600+ guidebooks and workbooks from online courses.
Annual Discount: 37% - Save $90
-
Hopster
Hopster is an ad-free video streaming and interactive app that is kidSAFE+ Coppa certified with access to 2,000+ family-friendly preschool TV shows, formal early childhood curriculums from around the world, educational games, preschool books, music, and more.
The award-winning app and safe digital environment is trusted by more than 2 million families. You can try with a 7-day free trial or premium subscriptions ranging from Monthly ($7.99) and Yearly ($59.99). There is also a Limited Version that is completely free but there is very little content available due to the paywall.
Kids can draw, play some games, and listen to a few songs without subscribing, but there are only a couple of shows available for free. The pressure to subscribe will be heavy with this one as kids can see what content is available behind the paywall. It’s generally geared to preschoolers with the occasional shows that skew a bit older.
Made in partnership with some of the UK’s most intelligent academics, Hopster is designed with educational games that center around mathematics, phonics, alphabet, empathy, caring, communication and decision making.
Children who use the app to watch educational TV shows, are only allowed to watch three episodes in a row before the app recommends another activity instead, putting an emphasis on engagement and interaction.
Hopster is available in English (UK/US), French, Icelandic, Serbian, Bosnian, Slovenian. The service is available as an Amazon Prime Video channel, allowing you to access all the content alongside the larger streaming service.
Annual Discount: 37% - Save $35
-
Boomerang
Boomerang is a video on-demand service offering cartoons like “Bugs Bunny,” “Tom & Jerry,” “The Looney Tunes,” “Scooby-Doo,” and more. There are over 5,000 episodes from the libraries of Warner Brothers, Hanna-Barbera, as well as MGM’s animated library and new original content.
For maximum flexibility, we recommend subscribing to Boomerang as an Amazon Prime Video channel.
In 2017, Boomerang launched its streaming service. As of 2018, the Boomerang Network is available to about 38.3 million pay TV households in the United States.
Annual Discount: 37% - Save $26
-
MUBI
The global curated film streaming platform features a substantial collection of 800+ films, documentaries, and shorts with a new movie added every day to the lineup. As a production company and film distributor, MUBI produces and distributes exclusive films by emerging and established filmmakers, which are only available on its platform. The streaming service is available in more than 190 countries.
Viewers can add MUBI as an Amazon Prime Video channel, so the content can be available there as well as in the MUBI app.
Students can enjoy a 30-day free trial and a discounted membership at $6.99/month.
Annual Discount: 36% - Save $48
-
Hooplakidz Plus
HooplaKidz Plus is a video streaming app for kids that makes learning easy with 650+ curated videos. Content ranges from Nursery Rhymes to 230+ preschool songs and learning videos.
The massively popular HooplaKidz Youtube channel has over 15 million subscribers and 170 million monthly views across 9 global languages. It has been entertaining and educating kids since 2010.
Annual Discount: 33% - Save $12
-
F1 TV
For racing fans, F1 TV may be the best streaming service ever created. Users can live-stream all track sessions from GP weekend, access 20 onboard cameras and team radios, see sector-by-sector live timing, and watch exclusive live shows and F1 documentaries.
Annual Discount: 33% Available on Pro tier - Save $39
Annual Discount: 24% Available on Access tier - Save $8
-
Curiosity Stream
Curiosity Stream is a subscription streaming service that offers 1,800+ documentaries and series on science, space, technology, nature, history, health, and more. The service was created by the Discovery Channel founder, John Hendricks, in 2015.
The streaming service includes both original and acquired content including those featuring Stephen Hawking, David Attenborough, Richard Dawkins, Peter Diamandis, and Richard Hammond.
The content is similar to the type of shows you may find on Discovery, The History Channel, Animal Planet, and The Science Channel.
Annual Discount: 33% - Save $19
-
Dove Channel
Dove Channel is a streaming service offering family-friendly, usually Christian programming. It also offers a small selection of classic TV shows. Some titles are available for free, while a larger library is available to premium subscribers.
Premium members have access to a Family Filtering tool that allows you to customize your family’s viewing experience based on your values. Select your preferred Dove Ratings and customize your Safeguard settings to create a filtered list of titles.
Dove is available as a linear channel on YouTube TV and Frndly TV.
Annual Discount: 33% - Save $19
-
iNDIEFLIX
iNDIEFLIX serves up thousands of independent movies, shorts, TV shows, and documentaries from around the world.
Annual Discount: 33% - Save $19
-
Open Television
Open Television is a video streaming service for intersectional TV, with artists and their creative visions at the center. OTV began in 2015 as part of an ongoing research project at Northwestern University. It aims to support artists and communities marginalized by their race, gender, sexuality, class, religion, disability, or nationality.
In addition to providing a network of care to foster the entire trajectory of a creative project from inception to release, OTV also offers connectivity, financing, and consultation throughout.
Annual Discount: 33% - Save $19
-
kweliTV
kweliTV is a video streaming service that celebrates culturally rich stories about the global Black experience. 98% of its films have been official selections at film festivals; 65% of its films are award-winning. The service hosts 600+ indie films, documentaries, animation, and web shows.
The least expensive subscription is kweliKIDS, which limits the content to 100+ children’s shows and movies. That tier has ads. The full library is available for $2.99 with ads or $5.99 if you’d like to go ad-free.
Annual Discount: 30% - Save $21
Annual Discounts 29-17%
-
Here TV
Here TV is a video streaming service with a library of LGBT content, featuring hundreds of hours of award-winning movies, series, documentaries, and short films.
The library includes the Academy Award-winning film “Gods and Monsters”, in addition to receiving five Daytime Emmy award nominations including a 2019 nomination for “A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years.”
Annual Discount: 29% - Save $27
-
Sundance Now
AMC-owned streaming service Sundance Now has thousands of exclusive TV shows and movies which including original series. There are plenty of genres to choose from such as Action, Classic, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Foreign, Romance, Suspense, etc. New titles are added every week and there are usually one or two exclusive premieres per month.
Along with a 7-day free trial, Sundance allows you to explore everything in its library and watch the first episode of a series without an account. The membership plan is $6.99 / month or you can choose the Annual option which is only $4.99/month or $59.99/year.
Annual Discount: 28% - Save $23
-
Tello Films
Watch your favorite lesbian original series, shorts, and movies wherever and whenever you want on multiple devices. Get unlimited streaming and instant access to a library full of queer women’s focused content on Tello Films.
Annual Discount: 28% - Save $23
-
ViX+
ViX+ is a Spanish-language streaming service with more than 40,000 hours of content, featuring originals and library content from Univision and Televisa’s pool of programming. It will also have as much as 7,000 hours of live sports, including Liga MX and UEFA Champion’s League soccer.
Annual Discount: 28% - Save $23
-
PureFlix
PureFlix provides access to thousands of “clean” faith and family-friendly movies, original series, documentaries, and more. Content ranges from romance, adventure, comedy, and even kid-friendly content.
A monthly subscription plan is $7.99 / month with a discount available for annual plans.
Pure Flix was founded in 2005 by three friends, Michael Scott, David A.R. White, and Russell Wolfe. The religious trio launched a theatrical company and later on began distributing their early productions through churches, limited theatrical releases, or direct-to-DVD retail sales. In 2014, the blockbuster release of “God’s Not Dead” sparked a Christian entertainment movement and the new movie franchise allowed the company to launch a streaming platform in 2015.
Annual Discount: 28% - Save $25
-
Noggin
Noggin, owned by Nick Jr., is a VOD app for preschool kids ages 2+. You’ll get access to an expansive library of educational games, eBooks, activities, and exclusive shorts. There are also 1,000+ ad-free full episodes of kid-friendly shows like “PAW Patrol,” “Peppa Pig,” “Bubble Guppies,” and more. Paramount+ does have most of the shows available on Noggin if you’d like a service that also caters to adults.
You can subscribe to Noggin for only $7.99 / month and get unlimited content with no ads. Subscribers can save 50% by signing up for a full year.
Noggin is an entertainment brand that launched in 1999 as a joint venture between Nickelodeon and Sesame Workshop. The brand originated as a cable television channel and interactive website. Since its launch, it has expanded to a mobile streaming app in 2015.
Annual Discount: 25% - Save $24
-
Pure Magic Pictures
Pure Magic Pictures is a video streaming service featuring totally original films and shows from a group of filmmakers in Brooklyn. The service says its content is aimed at “punks, geeks, and weirdos.”
Annual Discount: 24% - Save $29
-
MotorTrend+
MotorTrend+ is a video streaming service featuring automotive shows including top-rated series such as “Roadkill,” “Dirt Every Day,” “Hot Rod Garage,” and “Wheeler Dealers.” Subscribers can also watch live events, racing, and motorsports including behind-the-scenes coverage of Hot Rod Power Tour and Hot Rod Drag Week.
Viewers may choose to sign up through Amazon Prime Video for maximum flexibility.
Annual Discount: 24% - Save $14
-
The Criterion Channel
The Criterion Channel is a movie lover’s paradise, featuring thousands of historically groundbreaking feature films since the dawn of cinema. Thematically programmed and tailored by genre, year, director, or themes, the service is a treasure trove of milestone movies and hidden gems. Here’s where you’ll find classics like Ikiru (1952), The Gold Rush (1925), Eraserhead (1978), Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962), and many more.
The Criterion Channel has only a Standard ($10.99) plan which you can purchase for one month or one year, but the plan can alternatively be gifted 1-9 months, the price going up ~$10 for each consecutive month. Available on devices in HD with offline download capability, the service is a must have for anyone interested in cinema history, or any film guru worth their salt.
Annual Discount: 24% - Save $31
-
Bally Sports+
Bally Sports+ is a direct-to-consumer streaming service that offers live games for those who want access to your local Bally Sports RSN without subscribing to a cable or satellite package.
The service has two plans: a monthly plan for $19.99 a month, or an annual plan for $189.99 per year ($15.83/mo pre-paid annually), after a 7-Day Free Trial.
In areas where fans have access to more than one Bally sports network, an optional bundle allows the addition of a second channel. The monthly total for two RSNs is $29.99/month.
With the service, you can stream your local games from 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.
In addition to NHL and NBA, there are five MLB teams available to stream: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays. Sinclair has yet to get approval from MLB to stream the rest of the teams that they own the traditional broadcast rights for.
The service is only intended for those who live in-market to their local teams. If you live out-of-market, you will need to subscribe to MLB.TV (MLB), NHL.TV via ESPN+ (NHL), or NBA League Pass (NBA).
Annual Discount: 20% - Save $49
-
BET+
BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits.
BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming.
Annual Discount: 20% - Save $24
-
Shudder
Shudder is a streaming video service specializing in horror, thriller and supernatural fiction titles. The service has a vast library of both classic and contemporary films as well as new, original programming such as Wolf Creek, and Slaxx. Shudder also benefits from content courtesy of AMC including Eli Roth's History of Horror and fan-favorite zombie survival series The Walking Dead. The platform is available to users in the U.S., Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.
Shudder is available at a subscription rate of $5.99 / month. However, a subscription of $56.99 / year upfront works out to $4.75 a month for those who are confident in their unwavering appetite for quirky slashers and genre-bending sci-fi.
We recommend adding Shudder as a channel through Amazon Prime Video for maximum flexibility.
Annual Discount: 20% - Save $14
-
YES App
Fans who want to stream New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Liberty games appearing on YES can subscribe to the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming service through the YES app. Live games can only be seen in YES’ regional coverage territory: New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.
Annual Discount: 20% - Save $59
-
UFC Fight Pass
UFC Fight Pass provides access to exclusive prelims for all PPV events, the entire UFC Fight Library, live martial arts events from around the world and exclusive original series and shows. The service covers MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and kickboxing.
Annual Discount: 19% - Save $23
-
SimulTV
SimulTV is a live TV streaming service that offers access to ultra-right-wing TV channels like NewsmaxTV, One America News Network, Lindell TV from the My Pillow Guy, and Laura Loomer’s channel, Loomervision. You can also see the gun-centric 2A Network. At one point, SimulTV even carried several versions of Russian propaganda network RT.
Beyond the partisan channels, you’ll find garden-variety channels usually found on other FAST services, like a cowboy channel with old westerns, “Frightmare Theater” with various horror movies, and some MMA fights.
Annual Discount: 17% - Save $20
The most popular annual discount is 16%. Almost every annual discount saves at least that much.
Annual Discounts 16% or Less
-
MagellanTV
MagellanTV offers 3,000+ documentaries and series that span nearly every topic. Among the platforms titles is “Life Is One: Growing Up Sunbear,” along with curated documentary sections for 4K space films like “Hubble Eye in The Sky 4K,” true crime content such as “Customs,” and stay-at-home travel guide programs like “Germany From Above.” New programs arrive on the service every week.
The subscription costs $6.99 per month, but you can also pay on a quarterly ($17.97) or annual ($59.88 per year) basis. There is a free seven-day trial and you can also browse the site without subscribing and watch a five-minute preview of any documentary.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $12
-
Thunderflix
Thunderflix is a video streaming service dedicated to heavy metal. Subscribers willl see new releases, live performances, documentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, and official content from their favorite artists. The service profiles everything from the headbanging riffs of thrash and death metal to the dark and atmospheric passages of black metal. The artist lineup includes Metallica, Black Sabbath, Megadeth, and Slipknot.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $13
-
Nebula
Nebula is a paid video streaming app created by YouTube creators within the Standard creator community. It is designed to let YouTube video creators test-drive new content before posting it on established YouTube channels. The app’s content comes in a variety of categories, including Music, History, Gaming, and Film and TV. Videos, podcasts, and classes are available.
The app is ad-free and costs $5 per month. You may also sign up using the CuriosityStream bundle (only for new subscribers). If you’d like access to the classes, you need to pay for the $149 annual plan.
Nebula launched in 2019, with about 75 creators. Now, there are over 140 creators on the platform who have 120+ million collective YouTube subscribers, making it one of the most successful YouTube rival platforms. Nebula was nominated for best Influencer Campaign in the 10th Annual Streamy Awards and Best Creator Product in the 11th Annual Streamy Awards.
Nebula is owned and operated by Standard and the creators, with Curiosity Inc (CuriosityStream) holding a minority stake and a board seat. The creators who post on the service get paid based on watch time with something called “nebula profit” which is divided 50/50 between the creators and Standard.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $10
-
National Theatre at Home
Discover unforgettable British theatre – any time, anywhere with National Theatre at Home. See Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Pinter’s “No Man’s Land,” Gillian Anderson and Lily James in “All About Eve,” and Gillian Anderson and Ben Foster in “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Other stars on stage include Tom Hiddleston, Michaela Coel, and Helen Mirren. More plays are added every month.
If you don’t want to subscribe, you can rent select performances for three days for $7.99-$9.99.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $25
-
nugs.net
Subscribers to nugs.net get access to 25,000+ live concert recordings, including performances from Metallica, Bruce Springsteen, Jack White, Pearl Jam, Dead & Company, and Billy Strings. Livestreamed performances are available in HD or 4K. Listen to new and archive recordings in MP3 quality or opt for even better sound with lossless MQA 24-bit and immersive 360 Reality Audio.
Free live streams are available for some concerts.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $25
-
OnDemandKorea
OnDemandKorea is a service that provides free streaming and downloads of Asian series, K-dramas, and the like. Available in both Korean and English. All programs are updated within hours after they air in Korea. The service offers 500+ movies and more than 400K+ hours of content.
The service is free but there is premium and pay-per-view content available. The free, ad-supported plan doesn’t include access to videos exclusive to Premium members. The price of PPV movies ranges from $1.99 to $4.99.
The Premium Membership includes its own exclusive content for $10.99/month or $109.99/year. There is also an option to purchase a 24-hour pass to unlimited access to Premium content for just 24 hours.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $21
-
HonorClub
HonorClub offers 2,500+ hours of Ring of Honor wrestling content including classic matches from the full ROH television archive and hundreds of pay-per-views and special events.
The subscription includes a 50% discount on all PPV events offered on HonorClub. For ultimate wrestling fans, the service also offers an Annual VIP Membership for $119.99, which includes free access to all PPV events.
The service plans to offer a weekly ROH television show in 2023. Pay-per-view events will be available for viewing on HonorClub 90 days after they happen live, with live broadcasts still airing via Bleacher Report.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $19
-
MyUnitedTV
MyUnitedTV is a video streaming service that offers a wide variety of content from Africa including 15+ Live TV channels along with movies and TV shows. The lineup includes RTI1, RTI2, LNTV, KMTV, EspaceTV, Africa24 and more.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $19
-
Marquee TV
Marquee TV is a video streaming service dedicated to the arts. Discover incredible performances of ballet, contemporary dance, opera, theater, classical music, and documentaries, all hand-picked by experts. Live and special events are also available for an additional fee.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $17
-
BritBox
BritBox is a hub for hundreds of TV shows and films produced in the UK. Enjoy your favorite classics like Doctor Who (1963) and Mr. Bean (1990), new original series like Sticks and Stones (2019) and There She Goes (2018), and watch special live events, tune into premieres, and keep up to date with current affairs and soap operas streaming direct from the UK. Oftentimes programming that premieres in the UK can be viewed internationally at the same time via the service.
BritBox only allows for one profile, but this Standard ($7.99) plan is 100% ad-free, supports offline downloads, features extensive parental controls (and some limited programming for children), and has a selection of over 150 films from a broad range of genres. Enjoy Britbox on devices up to 1080p on any of the devices listed below. Though niche, if you’re looking for excellent programming direct from the UK - both classic and current - BritBox is the service you want.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $15
-
Acorn TV
Acorn TV is an excellent choice for viewing television programming (and the occasional film) produced outside the United States, primarily content from the United Kingdom. The service also creates original content and has a library of hundreds of TV shows. Of particular note are their award-winning mysteries and dramas. Popular hits include “Happy Valley,” “Line of Duty,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “MIdsomer Murders,” and “Poldark.”
Easy on the wallet, a monthly subscription allows for simultaneous streams from up to four devices, all commercial-free. There are no options for offline download, however, and the service only allows for one profile. While Acorn TV is largely safe for all ages, there is no content geared specifically for children. As such, the service does not provide any parental controls.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $13
-
KOCOWA
KOCOWA is a subscription video streaming service that exclusively provides Korean entertainment ranging from K-dramas to K-reality, K-variety, documentaries, and K-pop from the top three broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS. There are 1,000+ Korean television shows like ‘Descendants of The Sun,’ ‘Ghost,’ ‘My Love From the Star,’ and ‘The Good Witch.’
The service also hosts weekly live events with K-pop concerts, episodes of the infamous hybrid reality competition show ‘Running Man,’ and more. All the programing is released just a couple of hours after airing in Korea. A certified team translates and subtitles the content into several languages such as English, Portuguese, and Spanish.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $13
-
OVID
OVID is a streaming service providing access to thousands of documentaries, independent films, and international content. The service offers films covering urgent political and social issues, climate change, and economic justice, as well as creative documentaries made by world-famous directors, modern features, and genre films. New films are added to the collection every two weeks.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $13
-
ALLBLK
ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.
A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.
The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $11
-
Hallmark Movies Now
Hallmark Movies Now is a cable-free subscription service that offers thousands of hours of Hallmark’s signature feel-good programming in the form of movies and ongoing series. Nearly all media found on the service is exclusive to the Hallmark brand, created either specifically for Hallmark Movies Now, or pulled from another source of Hallmark such as Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and & Mysteries, or Hallmark Drama. The service is straightforward, offering complete ad-free access to all content with the choice of either a monthly or a yearly subscription.
The Monthly Plan for Hallmark Movies Now runs $5.99 / month, or you can save money with the Annual Plan: $59.99 / year. As Hallmark’s content is almost entirely family-friendly, there is only one profile per account, and there is no section made for kids, nor are there any parental controls. The service allows for limited international viewing, and is compatible with most media devices.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $11
-
Topic
Topic is a streaming service from First Look Media that strives to offer varied, content-rich best TV and film from around the globe. From thought-provoking original shows and movies, to award-winning films, Topic’s selection is a curated collection of indie works, arthouse, period pieces, and more. Explore their wide array of dramas, comedies, documentaries, talk shows, and shorts.
An ambitious name in unique storytelling and independent journalism, Topic provides borderless, ad-free entertainment, introducing a whole new world of characters and stories. Their standard subscription is a low $5.99, but users can only have one profile per account, and there are no offline capabilities (though they are reportedly in the works).
The service is only available in the United States and Canada, and there is no section for kids’ content, nor are there any options for parental controls. Subscribe now and begin viewing on Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Android, fire TV, prime video, or on your favorite browser.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $11
-
Warhammer+
Warhammer+ is a subscription streaming service that provides access to several shows related to the game. Subscribers can watch original Warhammer TV content, enjoy exclusive access to apps and archives, and unlock exclusive miniatures and extras.
The subscription includes access to premium weekly shows. Get new painting masterclasses, lore investigations, and battle reports every Wednesday. Subscribers can also delve into decades of digitized books and magazines about the game.
To watch shows through the service, you’ll need to download the Warhammer TV app on your device.
The subscription includes free access to the apps Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $11
-
Zeus
Zeus is a digital video-on-demand service with programming generated by popular social media influencers. It pairs big personalities with professional video production values. Stars on the platform include Blac Chyna, King Bach, and Joseline Hernandez. Some Zeus originals have gone on to air on WE TV.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $11
-
HISTORY Vault
HISTORY Vault is a streaming service from The HISTORY Channel that delivers some of the cable channel’s best-known series and documentaries. It is a separate paid service than the free HISTORY app and gives you access to content you don’t normally see on the HISTORY Channel prime-time lineup.
This includes long-form documentaries and docu-series such as “America: The Story of Us,” “Ancient Discoveries,” and “Mysteries of the Bible.”
The subscription is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year and you get access to the entire library and it’s ad-free.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $9
-
Kidstream
Kidstream offers hours of educational, award-winning TV shows for preschoolers and kids of all ages and interests such as science, arts and crafts, dance, music, sports, adventure, action, imagination, problem solving, and social & emotional learning. The on-demand channel features shows like “LazyTown,” “Madeline,” “Space Kids,” “Guess How Much I Love You?,” “Science Max,” “Ella the Elephant,” and more.
Named one of Roku’s top channels for 2020, Kidstream has a seven-day free trial and you can sign up for the subscription that costs $4.99 per month. If you have Amazon Prime Video, it’s worth subscribing through that platform so you can access all the content there as well.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $9
-
Lifetime Movie Club
Lifetime Movie Club is an extension of the Lifetime channel—an ad-free streaming service that gives you new and classic Lifetime movies, and exclusive premieres. So if you didn’t catch titles when they aired on Lifetime or LMN, such as “Nightmare PTA Moms,” “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secrets,” “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal,” or “The Pregnancy Pact”—they can be found here.
The service launched the service in 2016, in time for Lifetime Movies’ 25th anniversary. You can now watch over 2,000 movies, with new titles being added weekly (usually every Friday).
With an active subscription, you can stream the Lifetime Movie Club app on an unlimited number of devices.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $9
-
Magnolia Selects
Indie distributor Magnolia Pictures continually adds content to its streaming service, Magnolia Selects, which has lots of popular films like “Melancholia,” “Let the Right One In,” and “Compliance” as well as many niche choices, comedy, documentaries, and genre-focused content.
Aside from the free seven-day trial, the subscription costs $4.99/month. It is also available as a channel through Sling TV and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, there are plans for “sub-genre subscriptions” that gives access to specific genres (action, comedy, horror, etc.) for $2.99/month.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $9
-
Midnight Pulp
Midnight Pulp is a video streaming service dedicated to “streaming all things strange.” The eclectic library features South Korean coolness, Chinese gothic horror, Super 8mm horror comedy, Kung Fu westerns, vintage erotica, and more.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $9
-
RetroCrush
A streaming service dedicated to the “Golden Age of anime,” RetroCrush has hundreds of classic shows from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, plus around 40 features. With a mix of subtitled and dubbed content, there are different genres from Comedy to Historical, Horror, and Mecha.
Viewers can also find RetroCrush as a channel on services like Philo, Sling Freestream, and Plex.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $9
-
Troma NOW
Troma NOW is a video streaming service dedicated to the popular cult movie studio. See classic B-movies like “The Toxic Avenger,” “Class Of Nuke ‘Em High,” “Tromeo & Juliet,” “Cannibal! The Musical,” “Poultrygeist: Night Of The Chicken Dead,” and “Terror Firmer.”
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $9
-
OUTtv
OUTtv is a video streaming service with LGBTQ2+ focused programming. It features popular series, documentaries and movies from all over the world as well as original productions exclusive to OUTtv. New content is added every month.
Annual Discount: 16% - Save $5
-
MSG+
MSG+ is a streaming service for sports in the New York/New Jersey area. Subscribers get live coverage of games from the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres (depending on your market), along with 24/7 live feeds of MSG Network and MSG SportsNet. The service launches in summer of 2023.
The service costs $29.99 / month or $309.99 / year. You can also watch individual games for $9.99.
MSG+ will be available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television service providers of MSG Networks, replacing MSG GO as the company’s authenticated streaming service. New features including live betting odds, personalized offers, and wider availability on devices.
Annual Discount: 13% - Save $49
-
BroadwayHD
BroadwayHD is a convenient live theater streaming service with a catalog of over 300 productions ranging from classic plays, Shakespeare, musicals, Hollywood movie adaptations, concerts, ballets, and more.
Annual Discount: 9% - Save $13
-
Fox Nation
Fox Nation is an entertainment streaming service created by FOX News and gives subscribers access to full, commercial-free episodes from well-known right-wing personalities like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, as well as crime series starring Nancy Grace and Mark Fuhrman, plus lots more content ranging from lifestyle, history, religion, and more.
Fox Nation offers an entire year of free content to U.S. military and veterans.
Annual Discount: 9% - Save $6
-
Passionflix
Passionflix is a streaming service dedicated to movie and TV adaptations of romance novels and erotic fan fiction.
The streaming service offers a selection of romantic and “steamy” films, television shows, and original content. It aims to provide a more diverse and inclusive range of romantic entertainment, with a focus on celebrating and representing different cultures, identities, and relationships – pulled from adaptations of popular romance books and original stories.
Content on the service is rated on a “barometer of naughtiness.” The categories are “Oh So Vanilla,” “Mildly Titillating,” “Passion & Romance,” “Toe Curling Yumminess” and “NSFW” (Not Safe for Work). While the last two categories on the naughtiness barometer have nudity, Passionflix has a strict policy against male or female nudity below the waist.
The New York Times calls Passionflix a “sort of a sexy Hallmark Channel.”
Annual Discount: 9% - Save $6
-
Mint Comedy
Fans of standup comedy will enjoy the video streaming service Mint Comedy. Watch your favorite comedians live-streamed from world-famous comedy clubs like the Comedy Cellar, Live from The Comedy Store, Live from Carolines, Jessica’s Jugs & Jokes, The Vibe Shift, and Harrison Greenbaum’s Mystery Box.
While most performances are available on demand, Mint Comedy live shows are streamed as a one-time only live event.
Annual Discount: 8% - Save $8
-
NESN 360
NESN 360 provides live regular season Boston Bruins and Red Sox games as part of 24/7 access to live NESN & NESN+ feeds, including Bruins first-round games of the Stanley Cup playoffs and Red Sox Spring Training games. The service offers 220+ live Red Sox and Bruins games each year.
NESN 360 includes Bruins game recaps and highlights as well as on-demand Red Sox games.
Subscribers can see 300+ additional live events from New England teams and leagues including Hockey East, ACC, Connecticut Sun, and the Worcester Red Sox.
For a limited time only, fans who purchase a NESN 360 annual plan will have four Red Sox tickets included in their purchase.
Annual Discount: 8% - Save $29
-
MHz Choice
MHz Choice is a streaming service featuring new and exclusive international mysteries, dramas, and comedies—unedited with easy-to-read English subtitles. The service offers 2,500+ hours of content.
Annual Discount: 6% - Save $5