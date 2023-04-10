75+ Streaming Services With Annual Discounts - How to Save Big on Your Bill

Hopster is an ad-free video streaming and interactive app that is kidSAFE+ Coppa certified with access to 2,000+ family-friendly preschool TV shows, formal early childhood curriculums from around the world, educational games, preschool books, music, and more.

…

The award-winning app and safe digital environment is trusted by more than 2 million families. You can try with a 7-day free trial or premium subscriptions ranging from Monthly ($7.99) and Yearly ($59.99). There is also a Limited Version that is completely free but there is very little content available due to the paywall.

Kids can draw, play some games, and listen to a few songs without subscribing, but there are only a couple of shows available for free. The pressure to subscribe will be heavy with this one as kids can see what content is available behind the paywall. It’s generally geared to preschoolers with the occasional shows that skew a bit older.

Made in partnership with some of the UK’s most intelligent academics, Hopster is designed with educational games that center around mathematics, phonics, alphabet, empathy, caring, communication and decision making.

Children who use the app to watch educational TV shows, are only allowed to watch three episodes in a row before the app recommends another activity instead, putting an emphasis on engagement and interaction.

Hopster is available in English (UK/US), French, Icelandic, Serbian, Bosnian, Slovenian. The service is available as an Amazon Prime Video channel, allowing you to access all the content alongside the larger streaming service.