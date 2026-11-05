With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

November — and therefore the stretch run of the college football season — has officially arrived, and the schedule is responding accordingly. Six ranked-vs.-ranked matchups are spread across Saturday, beginning with one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries as No. 7 BYU heads to Salt Lake City to face undefeated No. 3 Utah in the Holy War on ABC at 12 noon ET. The SEC takes over from there, with No. 9 Alabama visiting No. 15 LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC before No. 8 Kentucky heads to Rocky Top for a 6:15 p.m. ET showdown with No. 16 Tennessee on ESPN.

And somehow, the biggest games might still be waiting after the sun goes down. Top-ranked Miami puts its undefeated season on the line at No. 4 Notre Dame on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET, while No. 2 Georgia visits No. 12 Ole Miss on ABC in the same window. Throw in No. 10 Texas traveling to face No. 19 Missouri, plus an Oregon team capable of causing problems for No. 11 Ohio State in Columbus, and the first Saturday of November has exactly the sort of schedule that can turn the playoff picture upside down before midnight.

Everything you need to know about Week 10 of college football

What is the best streamer to watch college football?

What is the best streamer to watch college football? Watch a full Week 10 preview

Watch a full Week 10 preview What is the top-25 Week 10 schedule?

What is the top-25 Week 10 schedule? What is the ACC Week 10 schedule?

What is the ACC Week 10 schedule? What is the Big 12 Week 10 schedule?

What is the Big 12 Week 10 schedule? What is the Big Ten Week 10 schedule?

What is the Big Ten Week 10 schedule? What is the SEC Week 10 schedule?

What is the SEC Week 10 schedule? Other notable Week 10 games

Other notable Week 10 games What channels and streamers carry college football?

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In the expert opinion of the staff here at The Streamable, we think that the best option to stream college football in 2026 is DIRECTV. When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. To start, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you want to give the platform a go before figuring out if you are ready to commit, you can watch the full weekend of action before paying a penny.

Of course, one of the things any fan needs to factor in when putting together streaming plans is what channels will be carrying their favorite team and conference’s games. Fortunately, the platform offers more of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels than any other streamer, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit.

What channels carry each conference’s games?

But what really makes DIRECTV stand out is its ability to offer a variety of compelling packages for football fans. DIRECTV offers a handful of skinny bundle Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.

The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season.

You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $65, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.

Watch a full Week 10 preview

What is the top-25 Week 10 schedule?

November has arrived, and the stakes are rising accordingly. Seven ranked-vs.-ranked games highlight this weekend’s slate, beginning with No. 9 BYU heading across the state to face undefeated No. 3 Utah in the Holy War on ABC at 12 noon ET. The afternoon brings another pair of heavyweight SEC matchups, as No. 5 Alabama visits No. 14 LSU on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET before No. 6 Kentucky heads to Rocky Top to face No. 13 Tennessee on ESPN at 6:15 p.m. ET.

The biggest games, however, are waiting in primetime. Top-ranked Miami will put its perfect season on the line in South Bend against No. 11 Notre Dame on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET, while No. 2 Georgia visits No. 10 Ole Miss on ABC in the same window. Add No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri and No. 23 Oregon visiting No. 12 Ohio State, and this is the kind of Saturday that can completely rearrange the playoff picture before bedtime.

What is the ACC Week 10 schedule?

The ACC’s biggest game doesn’t technically count in the conference standings, but nobody in the league will have a bigger spotlight than top-ranked Miami on Saturday night. The undefeated Hurricanes head to South Bend to face No. 11 Notre Dame on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game that could have enormous implications for both teams’ paths to the College Football Playoff.

Conference play begins Friday night when Virginia Tech visits SMU on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Clemson heads to the Dome to face Syracuse at 12 noon ET on ESPN2, while Louisville visits Georgia Tech on ACC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What is the Big 12 Week 10 schedule?

There isn’t much easing into the Big 12 schedule this week, because the Holy War gets Saturday started with enormous conference and playoff stakes. No. 9 BYU makes the short trip north to Salt Lake City to take on undefeated No. 3 Utah on ABC at 12 noon ET, with the Utes looking to protect both their perfect record and their position atop the conference race.

Elsewhere, No. 17 Houston hosts Cincinnati on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 15 Texas Tech welcomes West Virginia to Lubbock on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET. The weekend actually starts Friday night with TCU visiting No. 22 Arizona at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

What is the Big Ten Week 10 schedule?

No. 12 Ohio State doesn’t have much time to feel sorry for itself after last week’s ugly loss in Los Angeles. The Buckeyes return to the Horseshoe on Saturday for another difficult matchup, as No. 23 Oregon visits Columbus for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. With Ohio State sitting outside the initial projected playoff field, every game from here on out has essentially become a postseason elimination test.

The conference also has a ranked team in action at 12 noon ET when undefeated No. 8 UCLA visits Minnesota on Fox. Later, No. 19 Iowa travels to face Northwestern on Fox at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Michigan State and Michigan renew their in-state rivalry on Peacock in the same window.

What is the SEC Week 10 schedule?

If you like ranked SEC teams trying to ruin each other’s seasons, Saturday has you covered. No. 7 Texas visits No. 18 Missouri at 12 noon ET on ESPN, before No. 5 Alabama heads into Death Valley to face No. 14 LSU on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET. Then No. 6 Kentucky visits No. 13 Tennessee on ESPN at 6:15 p.m. ET.

And somehow, the biggest SEC matchup might still be waiting after all of that. No. 2 Georgia travels to Oxford to face No. 10 Ole Miss on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, giving the Rebels another opportunity to strengthen an already impressive playoff résumé. No. 21 South Carolina will also get a major test when Texas A&M visits Columbia at 3 p.m. ET.

Other notable Week 10 games

There is plenty happening outside of the Power Four and Top 25 as well, beginning Thursday night when UTSA visits Florida Atlantic on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET and James Madison heads to Southern Miss on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. Friday brings another intriguing American matchup as South Florida visits East Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Saturday’s best game in this group is one of the sport’s most distinctive rivalry matchups, as Air Force visits Army with Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy implications on the line at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Temple also visits Navy at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, while the late-night crowd gets Texas State at Oregon State on The CW at 10:30 p.m. ET.

With each college conference divvying up their broadcast rights for the highest bidders, it can be incredibly convoluted to try and figure out what channels carry college football, and what streamers carry what channels. So, while our recommendation is to go with DIRECTV, when you are making your streaming selection, make sure that the platform you go with provides access to all of the channels you will need to catch the games you want to see.