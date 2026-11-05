The Holy War, Catholics vs Convicts highlight college football weekend
The Holy War, Catholics vs Convicts highlight college football weekend
With six ranked matchups on the schedule, the final month of the college football season is kicking off with a bang.
November — and therefore the stretch run of the college football season — has officially arrived, and the schedule is responding accordingly. Six ranked-vs.-ranked matchups are spread across Saturday, beginning with one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries as No. 7 BYU heads to Salt Lake City to face undefeated No. 3 Utah in the Holy War on ABC at 12 noon ET. The SEC takes over from there, with No. 9 Alabama visiting No. 15 LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC before No. 8 Kentucky heads to Rocky Top for a 6:15 p.m. ET showdown with No. 16 Tennessee on ESPN.
And somehow, the biggest games might still be waiting after the sun goes down. Top-ranked Miami puts its undefeated season on the line at No. 4 Notre Dame on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET, while No. 2 Georgia visits No. 12 Ole Miss on ABC in the same window. Throw in No. 10 Texas traveling to face No. 19 Missouri, plus an Oregon team capable of causing problems for No. 11 Ohio State in Columbus, and the first Saturday of November has exactly the sort of schedule that can turn the playoff picture upside down before midnight.
Everything you need to know about Week 10 of college football
What is the best streamer to watch college football?
In the expert opinion of the staff here at The Streamable, we think that the best option to stream college football in 2026 is DIRECTV. When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. To start, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you want to give the platform a go before figuring out if you are ready to commit, you can watch the full weekend of action before paying a penny.
Of course, one of the things any fan needs to factor in when putting together streaming plans is what channels will be carrying their favorite team and conference’s games. Fortunately, the platform offers more of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels than any other streamer, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit.
What channels carry each conference’s games?
|Conference
|Channels
|ACC
|ACC Network, ABC, The CW, ESPN
|Big Ten
|Big Ten Network, CBS, Fox, FS1, NBC
|Big 12
|ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, TNT
|Mountain West
|CBS, Fox, FS1
|Pac-12
|CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW, USA Network
|SEC
|ABC, ESPN, SEC Network
|Army and Navy
|CBS, CBS Sports Network
But what really makes DIRECTV stand out is its ability to offer a variety of compelling packages for football fans. DIRECTV offers a handful of skinny bundle Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.
The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season.
Related: How to watch the 2026-27 college football season
You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.
These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $65, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Watch a full Week 10 preview
What is the top-25 Week 10 schedule?
November has arrived, and the stakes are rising accordingly. Seven ranked-vs.-ranked games highlight this weekend’s slate, beginning with No. 9 BYU heading across the state to face undefeated No. 3 Utah in the Holy War on ABC at 12 noon ET. The afternoon brings another pair of heavyweight SEC matchups, as No. 5 Alabama visits No. 14 LSU on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET before No. 6 Kentucky heads to Rocky Top to face No. 13 Tennessee on ESPN at 6:15 p.m. ET.
The biggest games, however, are waiting in primetime. Top-ranked Miami will put its perfect season on the line in South Bend against No. 11 Notre Dame on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET, while No. 2 Georgia visits No. 10 Ole Miss on ABC in the same window. Add No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri and No. 23 Oregon visiting No. 12 Ohio State, and this is the kind of Saturday that can completely rearrange the playoff picture before bedtime.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 6
|9 p.m.
|New Mexico at Nevada
|CBS Sports Network
|Friday, Nov. 6
|10:15 p.m.
|TCU at No. 22 Arizona
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|No. 8 UCLA at Minnesota
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 21 South Carolina
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 23 Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State
|CBS, Paramount+
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati at No. 17 Houston
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Merrimack at No. 16 Wake Forest
|ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|6 p.m.
|No. 25 Boise State at Colorado State
|USA Network
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|6:15 p.m.
|No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:45 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 24 Florida
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|9:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 15 Texas Tech
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
What is the ACC Week 10 schedule?
The ACC’s biggest game doesn’t technically count in the conference standings, but nobody in the league will have a bigger spotlight than top-ranked Miami on Saturday night. The undefeated Hurricanes head to South Bend to face No. 11 Notre Dame on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game that could have enormous implications for both teams’ paths to the College Football Playoff.
Conference play begins Friday night when Virginia Tech visits SMU on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Clemson heads to the Dome to face Syracuse at 12 noon ET on ESPN2, while Louisville visits Georgia Tech on ACC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 6
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at SMU
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|Clemson at Syracuse
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|Florida State at Boston College
|ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|North Carolina at UConn
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12:30 p.m.
|Duke at NC State
|The CW, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Merrimack at No. 16 Wake Forest
|ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisville at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
What is the Big 12 Week 10 schedule?
There isn’t much easing into the Big 12 schedule this week, because the Holy War gets Saturday started with enormous conference and playoff stakes. No. 9 BYU makes the short trip north to Salt Lake City to take on undefeated No. 3 Utah on ABC at 12 noon ET, with the Utes looking to protect both their perfect record and their position atop the conference race.
Elsewhere, No. 17 Houston hosts Cincinnati on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 15 Texas Tech welcomes West Virginia to Lubbock on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET. The weekend actually starts Friday night with TCU visiting No. 22 Arizona at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 6
|10:15 p.m.
|TCU at No. 22 Arizona
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|Iowa State at Baylor
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|1 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Kansas State
|TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati at No. 17 Houston
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:45 p.m.
|UCF at Kansas
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Colorado at Arizona State
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|9:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 15 Texas Tech
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
What is the Big Ten Week 10 schedule?
No. 12 Ohio State doesn’t have much time to feel sorry for itself after last week’s ugly loss in Los Angeles. The Buckeyes return to the Horseshoe on Saturday for another difficult matchup, as No. 23 Oregon visits Columbus for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. With Ohio State sitting outside the initial projected playoff field, every game from here on out has essentially become a postseason elimination test.
The conference also has a ranked team in action at 12 noon ET when undefeated No. 8 UCLA visits Minnesota on Fox. Later, No. 19 Iowa travels to face Northwestern on Fox at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Michigan State and Michigan renew their in-state rivalry on Peacock in the same window.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 6
|8 p.m.
|Nebraska at Illinois
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|No. 8 UCLA at Minnesota
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12:30 p.m.
|Maryland at Purdue
|Big Ten Network, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 23 Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State
|CBS, Paramount+
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Penn State at Washington
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|4:15 p.m.
|Rutgers at Wisconsin
|Big Ten Network, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Michigan State at Michigan
|Peacock
What is the SEC Week 10 schedule?
If you like ranked SEC teams trying to ruin each other’s seasons, Saturday has you covered. No. 7 Texas visits No. 18 Missouri at 12 noon ET on ESPN, before No. 5 Alabama heads into Death Valley to face No. 14 LSU on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET. Then No. 6 Kentucky visits No. 13 Tennessee on ESPN at 6:15 p.m. ET.
And somehow, the biggest SEC matchup might still be waiting after all of that. No. 2 Georgia travels to Oxford to face No. 10 Ole Miss on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, giving the Rebels another opportunity to strengthen an already impressive playoff résumé. No. 21 South Carolina will also get a major test when Texas A&M visits Columbia at 3 p.m. ET.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12:45 p.m.
|Arkansas at Auburn
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 21 South Carolina
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|4:15 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|6:15 p.m.
|No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:45 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 24 Florida
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
Other notable Week 10 games
There is plenty happening outside of the Power Four and Top 25 as well, beginning Thursday night when UTSA visits Florida Atlantic on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET and James Madison heads to Southern Miss on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. Friday brings another intriguing American matchup as South Florida visits East Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Saturday’s best game in this group is one of the sport’s most distinctive rivalry matchups, as Air Force visits Army with Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy implications on the line at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Temple also visits Navy at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, while the late-night crowd gets Texas State at Oregon State on The CW at 10:30 p.m. ET.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Thursday, Nov. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|UTSA at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Thursday, Nov. 5
|8 p.m.
|James Madison at Southern Miss
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Friday, Nov. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|South Florida at East Carolina
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|12 noon
|Tulsa at Tulane
|ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Temple at Navy
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|4 p.m.
|Rice at North Texas
|ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Jacksonville State
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Air Force at Army
|CBS, Paramount+
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|8 p.m.
|Liberty at New Mexico State
|ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|9:30 p.m.
|Hawaii at UTEP
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|9:30 p.m.
|Fresno State at Utah State
|USA Network
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|10:30 p.m.
|Wyoming at UNLV
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|10:30 p.m.
|Texas State at Oregon State
|The CW, ESPN Unlimited
What channels and streamers carry college football?
With each college conference divvying up their broadcast rights for the highest bidders, it can be incredibly convoluted to try and figure out what channels carry college football, and what streamers carry what channels. So, while our recommendation is to go with DIRECTV, when you are making your streaming selection, make sure that the platform you go with provides access to all of the channels you will need to catch the games you want to see.
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|ABC
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|ACC Network
|+ $24
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|+ $11
|-
|✓
|Big Ten Network
|+ $15
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|+ $11
|✓
|CBS
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|CBS Sports Network
|+ $15
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|ESPN
|+ $24
|+ $59
|+ $61
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|ESPN2
|+ $24
|+ $59
|+ $61
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|ESPNU
|+ $24
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|+ $11
|-
|✓
|Fox
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|FS1
|+ $24
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|FS2
|+ $15
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|+ $11
|✓
|NBC
|+ $19
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|SEC Network
|+ $24
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|+ $11
|-
|✓
|The CW
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|TNT
|+ $24
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|USA Network
|+ $24
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
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