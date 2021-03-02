AT&T Raises Price of Legacy DIRECTV NOW and AT&T TV Now Plans By $10

AT&T has begun to alert grandfathered customers on previous AT&T TV NOW/DIRECTV NOW plans that they will see a $10 price hike on their first bill after April 1st. The Streamable first reported on the pending price increase last week. There will be no price increase on the newly launched AT&T TV No Contract plans.

New AT&T TV NOW Pricing

DIRECTV NOW Live a Little: Now $69.99 (was $60)

Just Right: $84.99 (was $75)

Go Big: $94.99 (was $85)

Go Big (Early Adopter): $69.99 (was $60)

Gotta Have it: $94.99 (was $94.99)

Todo y mas: $74.99 (was $64.99) AT&T TV NOW PLUS: Now $64.99 (was $54.99)

PLUS w/ HBO: $74.99 (was $64.99)

MAX: $89.99 (was $79.99)

One interesting quirk is that the “Gotta Have It” plan won’t be seeing the $10 price hike, meaning that both “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” are the same $94.99 a month. AT&T is telling customers that they can upgrade to the more comprehensive “Gotta Have It” channel package at no additional cost.

In an email to customers, AT&T says:

Thank you for subscribing to AT&T TV NOW and being a valued customer. We appreciate your business and are proud to be part of your entertainment – anytime anywhere, on your favorite devices. Periodically, television networks increase the fees they charge AT&T for the right to broadcast their movies, shows, and sporting events. Due to increased programming costs, the price of your AT&T TV NOW package will increase to (new price), and your monthly charge will go up by $9.99 starting with your (new price) payment. The price increase will not affect the cost of add-ons, like premium channels (Epix, CINEMAX, SHOWTIME, STARZ, HBO Max), nor will it affect any discount you may have already received. For details on your package options login to your account here. On behalf of our AT&T family, we are grateful for your business. Thank you for choosing us, AT&T TV NOW Team

The new pricing would put legacy plans more in line with the new AT&T TV no-contract plans. In fact, unless you have the Go Big (Early Adopter) plan, you will be better off making the switch. The new plans have the option to upgrade to an Unlimited DVR for $10 a month and includes near “Unlimited” Simultaneous Streams in the home.

Customers can stream on up to 20 devices at the same time, as long as they are on the same Wi-Fi network. You will be able to stream on up to 3 devices at the same time on different networks.

Comparison of AT&T TV No Contract and Contract Plans

No Contract 2-Year Contract Entertainment 65+ Channels $69.99 $59.99 ($93*) Choice 90+ Channels $84.99 $64.99 ($110*) Ultimate 130+ Channels $94.99 $74.99 ($124*) Premier 140+ Channels $139.99 $79.99 ($135*)

AT&T last raised the price of their legacy plans in October 2019, after an earlier price hike in March of that year.

In early January, AT&T shutdown AT&T TV NOW to new customers, but added a new contract-free option to AT&T TV. Outside of pricing and a two-year contract, one of the biggest differences between the no-contract and contract plans is the Cloud DVR

One of the big draws to AT&T TV in recent months, has been their rapidly expanding access to Regional Sports Networks. AT&T TV is now the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. They also have added added seven new Regional Sports Networks: Altitude, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ROOT Sports Northwest, and MASN.

What Channels Do You Get with AT&T TV?

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports