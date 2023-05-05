Fubo Rises to 1.664 Million Global Customers, Surpasses Guidance on Path to Profitability

Even though NFL football is still months away, this is the best time of the season for some sports fans. The NBA and NHL playoffs are rolling, and the MLB season is just getting underway in earnest. It’s also a good time of year for Fubo, as its most recent quarterly earnings report shows.

Fubo added 208,600 subscribers in the first quarter of 2023 to its total of 1.455 million users at the end of Q4 2022, bringing its current overall count to 1.664 million. That number represents a year-over-year growth of 608k from the 1.056M customers Fubo had at this time in 2022.

Fubo’s North American customer base now sits at 1.285 million while the company has 379,000 customers.

The biggest story for Fubo this quarter was its swiftly-executed rebrand. The service was formerly known as fuboTV, but in late March it dropped the “TV” part of its name and capitalized the “F” to become officially known as the service it is most frequently referred to as by its users: Fubo. There weren't a lot of other changes folded into the rebrand, which was good for users who are constantly wary of a new price increase from their live TV service.

The other big story for Fubo this quarter was the resolution of a carriage dispute between it and CBS. Fubo had a deal in place for local CBS affiliates with Paramount Global in January, but when Paramount took the deal to the CBS Affiliate Board, the board rejected it, causing CBS to go dark on Fubo in 160 markets across the United States. There was little movement from either side until March, when the Affiliate Board accepted a new proposal from Fubo and Paramount, which restored the CBS channels in their respective markets.

Fubo lived up to its reputation as a home for sports lovers this quarter. In late March, the service rolled out a new add-on that allows users to purchase an MLB.TV subscription with their Fubo account. For $24.99 per month, Fubo users can watch out-of-market MLB games to their hearts’ content through the service’s interface. In addition to MLB.TV, Fubo added fishing and college sports channels, as well as nature and environmental sustainability content via EarthxTV to its programming lineup.

There could be even more sports content coming to Fubo in the near future, as well. In late Feburary, Fubo CEO David Gandler said that his service would “love” to carry the Turner Networks again, now that they’re owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. TNT and TBS carry NBA, NHL, and even MLB games, so bringing them on would help expand Fubo’s reach to sports fans even further, especially come playoff time.