fuboTV Announces Carriage Agreement With Scripps Networks to Add ION, Court TV, More

The sports-centric live TV streaming service fuboTV is expanding its offerings. The service has announced a new carriage agreement with the E.W. Scripps Company. The deal means that ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce, Grit, Newsy (becomes Scripps News on Jan. 1), and Court TV are now available to fuboTV customers.

The launch of these Scripps networks further expands fuboTV’s entertainment and news offerings.

“Today’s launch gives consumers a new streaming option to watch these top Scripps channels and further diversifies fuboTV’s growing programming line-up,” said Marisa Elizondo, VP at fuboTV. “Fubo’s mission is to aggregate and distribute a leading sports package, balanced with news and entertainment content, that appeals to every member of the household, all at an affordable price.”

The new channels now available to Fubo users are:

ION: This channel features a lineup of popular off-network series, original and holiday movies, and more.

This channel features a lineup of popular off-network series, original and holiday movies, and more. ION Mystery: Home to television’s most binge-worthy, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, docuseries and originals.

Home to television’s most binge-worthy, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, docuseries and originals. ION Plus: Offers such fan-favorite drama series as “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Saving Hope.”

Offers such fan-favorite drama series as “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Saving Hope.” Bounce: Provides a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off-network series, specials, and events designed for African American audiences.

Provides a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off-network series, specials, and events designed for African American audiences. Grit: Features classic western movies and series.

Features classic western movies and series. Newsy: The nation’s only free 24/7 broadcast news network, serving viewers opinion-free national news from 14 news bureaus across the U.S.Becoming Scripps News on Jan. 1.

The nation’s only free 24/7 broadcast news network, serving viewers opinion-free national news from 14 news bureaus across the U.S.Becoming Scripps News on Jan. 1. Court TV: Devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials.

“We believe that our diversified portfolio of popular news and entertainment networks will help strengthen fuboTV as an alternative pay tv option for consumers,” Scripps chief distribution officer Jeffrey Wolf said.

The move to add Scripps channels now could pay dividends for Fubo in the future. Scripps has been exploring bids on media rights to local sports teams recently, and if it manages to snag a team or two in the future, its relationship with Fubo could bring those rights to streaming on the platform.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup should have been a big opportunity to gather new viewers for Fubo, but the service saw a cyber attack during France’s semifinal match with Morocco that made it unavailable to customers until after the match had concluded. In better news for Fubo, the service added five new sports channels at no extra cost to subscribers in November.