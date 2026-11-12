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Major marquee matchups highlight college football weekend

Major marquee matchups highlight college football weekend

The USC Trojans travel to Bloomington, Indiana for a top-20 showdown in the Big Ten on Saturday.

Matt Tamanini
Matt Tamanini is the News Editor at The Streamable, where he oversees daily news coverage and editorial strategy, with a particular focus on breaking stories, streaming comparisons, and major industry events. A well-rounded journalist with a diverse background, Matt joined The Streamable in 2022 after holding key editorial roles at several high-profile outlets. He has an extensive career in sports and entertainment journalism, having served as a senior editor for BroadwayWorld, the world’s largest theater website, and as managing editor for Land-Grant Holy Land, which covers Ohio State sports.
Read full bio ›
Matt Tamanini
With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.
With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Week 11 is not messing around. Five ranked-vs.-ranked matchups are spread across Saturday, beginning in the afternoon when No. 18 USC heads to Bloomington to face No. 9 Indiana on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 22 Missouri visits top-ranked Georgia on ABC in the same window. Then the evening slate brings No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona on Fox, No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU on ABC, and No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State on ESPN to close out the night.

There is plenty to watch outside of those ranked showdowns, too. No. 20 Ohio State will try to stop its recent slide when Northwestern visits The Horseshoe on Fox at 12 noon ET, while No. 8 Tennessee heads to College Station for a difficult road test against Texas A&M on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET. No. 5 Notre Dame hosts the Boston College Eagles on NBC, and No. 16 Oregon welcomes the Michigan Wolverines to Eugene. With playoff positioning, conference races, and a handful of teams trying to avoid season-defining losses, this feels like another Saturday where the stakes will keep climbing from noon until well after dark.

Everything you need to know about Week 11 of college football

What is the best streamer to watch college football?

In the expert opinion of the staff here at The Streamable, we think that the best option to stream college football in 2026 is DIRECTV. When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. To start, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you want to give the platform a go before figuring out if you are ready to commit, you can watch the full weekend of action before paying a penny.

Of course, one of the things any fan needs to factor in when putting together streaming plans is what channels will be carrying their favorite team and conference’s games. Fortunately, the platform offers more of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels than any other streamer, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit.

What channels carry each conference’s games?

Conference Channels
ACC ACC Network, ABC, The CW, ESPN
Big Ten Big Ten Network, CBS, Fox, FS1, NBC
Big 12 ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, TNT
Mountain West CBS, Fox, FS1
Pac-12 CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW, USA Network
SEC ABC, ESPN, SEC Network
Army and Navy CBS, CBS Sports Network

But what really makes DIRECTV stand out is its ability to offer a variety of compelling packages for football fans. DIRECTV offers a handful of skinny bundle Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.

The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season.

Related: How to watch the 2026-27 college football season

You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $65, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.

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DIRECTV

DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.

Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.

DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.

The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.

How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?

DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans

Does DIRECTV have a free trial?

Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.

What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?

Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.

How many channels does DIRECTV have?

The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.

How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?

DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams

Does DIRECTV include local channels?

Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.

Does DIRECTV have live sports?

DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.

Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?

Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.

Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?

DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.

Does DIRECTV have a DVR?

Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.

Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?

An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.

Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?

Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.

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Watch a full Week 11 preview

What is the top-25 Week 11 schedule?

This weekend’s college football schedule gives us five ranked-vs.-ranked matchups, but the intrigue is spread across virtually every window. No. 4 UCLA gets things started Friday night by hosting Illinois on Fox, before Saturday’s noon window brings No. 7 Miami hosting Duke, No. 13 Wake Forest visiting SMU, and No. 20 Ohio State trying to stop its slide against Northwestern.

Things really heat up in the afternoon and evening. No. 18 USC visits No. 9 Indiana on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 22 Missouri takes on top-ranked Georgia on ABC in the same window. Then No. 2 Utah visits No. 23 Arizona on Fox and No. 6 Texas heads to Death Valley to face No. 21 LSU on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, before No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 25 Oklahoma State close out the ranked action late Saturday night.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Outlet(s)
Friday, Nov. 13 9 p.m. Illinois at No. 4 UCLA Fox, Fox One
Friday, Nov. 13 10:15 p.m. No. 14 Houston at Colorado ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon Duke at No. 7 Miami ABC, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon Northwestern at No. 20 Ohio State Fox, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 12:45 p.m. No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 3 p.m. No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia ABC, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. Michigan at No. 16 Oregon FS1, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana CBS, Paramount+
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. Baylor at No. 10 BYU Fox, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. Boston College at No. 5 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 14 4:15 p.m. No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 6 p.m. Florida at No. 11 Kentucky ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 6 p.m. Oregon State at No. 24 Boise State USA Network
Saturday, Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona Fox, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU ABC, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Purdue at No. 15 Iowa NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 14 7:45 p.m. No. 17 South Carolina at Arkansas SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 9:30 p.m. No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State ESPN, ESPN Unlimited

What is the ACC Week 11 schedule?

The ACC race could take a major turn during Saturday’s noon window, as two of the league’s top contenders face difficult tests at the same time. No. 7 Miami hosts Duke on ABC, while No. 13 Wake Forest visits SMU on ESPN. Miami can also move significantly closer to clinching a spot in the final ACC Championship Game with a victory and some help elsewhere around the conference.

The weekend begins Friday night when Florida State visits Pitt on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, while Saturday’s afternoon slate includes Boston College making its annual trip to face No. 5 Notre Dame on NBC. Later, Louisville visits North Carolina on ESPN2, and Stanford heads to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Outlet(s)
Friday, Nov. 13 7 p.m. Florida State at Pitt ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon Duke at No. 7 Miami ABC, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon Syracuse at NC State ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 12:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson The CW, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. Cal at Virginia ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. Boston College at No. 5 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 14 7 p.m. Louisville at North Carolina ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Virginia Tech ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited

What is the Big 12 Week 11 schedule?

The Big 12 gives us one of Saturday night’s biggest games when undefeated No. 2 Utah heads to Tucson to face No. 23 Arizona on Fox at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Utes are one of only two undefeated FBS teams remaining and now sit in their highest position ever in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Arizona has a chance to completely reshape the conference race with an upset at home.

No. 10 BYU will also try to keep its conference-title hopes alive when Baylor visits Provo on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET. Friday night features No. 14 Houston at Colorado on ESPN, while the weekend closes with No. 12 Texas Tech visiting newly ranked No. 25 Oklahoma State at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Outlet(s)
Friday, Nov. 13 10:15 p.m. No. 14 Houston at Colorado ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon Cincinnati at Iowa State TNT, truTV, HBO Max
Saturday, Nov. 14 2 p.m. Kansas State at TCU ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. Arizona State at UCF ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. Baylor at No. 10 BYU Fox, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 5:30 p.m. Kansas at West Virginia ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona Fox, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 9:30 p.m. No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State ESPN, ESPN Unlimited

What is the Big Ten Week 11 schedule?

The Big Ten’s most important game comes Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, where No. 18 USC visits No. 9 Indiana on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams already have multiple losses between them, but each remains very much alive in the postseason picture, making this one of the weekend’s most consequential elimination-type games.

No. 20 Ohio State will try to stop its stunning slide when Northwestern visits the Horseshoe on Fox at 12 noon ET, while No. 16 Oregon hosts Michigan on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Saturday night belongs to No. 15 Iowa, which welcomes Purdue to Kinnick Stadium on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Outlet(s)
Friday, Nov. 13 9 p.m. Illinois at No. 4 UCLA Fox, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon Northwestern at No. 20 Ohio State Fox, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon Wisconsin at Maryland FS1, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 12:30 p.m. Nebraska at Rutgers Big Ten Network, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. Michigan at No. 16 Oregon FS1, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana CBS, Paramount+
Saturday, Nov. 14 4:15 p.m. Washington at Michigan State Big Ten Network, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 7 p.m. Minnesota at Penn State FS1, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Purdue at No. 15 Iowa NBC, Peacock

What is the SEC Week 11 schedule?

The SEC has two ranked-vs.-ranked games this weekend, and both could have enormous postseason consequences. No. 22 Missouri heads to Athens to take on newly minted No. 1 Georgia on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET, before No. 6 Texas visits No. 21 LSU in Death Valley at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Elsewhere, No. 3 Alabama visits Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 12:45 p.m. ET, and No. 8 Tennessee heads to College Station to face Texas A&M on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET. No. 19 Ole Miss also faces a dangerous road trip to Oklahoma, while No. 11 Kentucky hosts the Florida Gators in the evening window.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Outlet(s)
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon Auburn at Mississippi State ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 12:45 p.m. No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 3 p.m. No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia ABC, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 4:15 p.m. No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 6:15 p.m. Florida at No. 11 Kentucky ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU ABC, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 7:45 p.m. No. 17 South Carolina at Arkansas SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited

Other notable Week 11 games

The non-Power Four slate starts Thursday night with a potentially important American Conference matchup, as Memphis heads to Tampa to face South Florida on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Later that night, Louisiana and ULM renew their in-state rivalry on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Saturday offers several intriguing games for anyone looking beyond the ranked teams and Power Four races. James Madison visits UConn on CBS Sports Network at 12 noon ET, while North Texas and UTSA meet in an American Conference matchup on ESPNU at 9 p.m. ET. The late-night slate also includes UNLV at New Mexico on The CW and North Dakota State at Hawaii at 11 p.m. ET.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Outlet(s)
Thursday, Nov. 12 8 p.m. Memphis at South Florida ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Thursday, Nov. 12 9 p.m. Louisiana at ULM ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 12 noon James Madison at UConn CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Liberty CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Nov. 14 4 p.m. Fresno State at Texas State The CW, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 7 p.m. San Jose State at Air Force CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. UNLV at New Mexico The CW, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 9 p.m. North Texas at UTSA ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
Saturday, Nov. 14 9:30 p.m. Utah State at San Diego State USA Network
Saturday, Nov. 14 10 p.m. Wyoming at UTEP FS1, Fox One
Saturday, Nov. 14 10:30 p.m. Colorado State at Washington State CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Nov. 14 11 p.m. North Dakota State at Hawaii The CW, ESPN Unlimited

What channels and streamers carry college football?

With each college conference divvying up their broadcast rights for the highest bidders, it can be incredibly convoluted to try and figure out what channels carry college football, and what streamers carry what channels. So, while our recommendation is to go with DIRECTV, when you are making your streaming selection, make sure that the platform you go with provides access to all of the channels you will need to catch the games you want to see.

DIRECTV Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube TV
Free Trial Free Trial Free 3-Day Trial Save with Sling Free Trial
$20.99 $9.99 $28.99 $19.99 $29.99 $45.99 $45.99 $64.99
ABC + $19 + $59 + $61 - -
ACC Network + $24 + $11 + $61 - - + $11 -
Big Ten Network + $15 + $59 + $61 - - - + $11
CBS + $19 + $59 + $61 - - - -
CBS Sports Network + $15 + $59 + $61 - - - -
ESPN + $24 + $59 + $61 - -
ESPN2 + $24 + $59 + $61 - -
ESPNU + $24 + $11 + $61 - - + $11 -
Fox + $19 + $59 + $61 - -
FS1 + $24 + $59 + $61 - -
FS2 + $15 + $59 + $61 - - - + $11
NBC + $19 + $11 + $61 - -
SEC Network + $24 + $11 + $61 - - + $11 -
The CW + $19 + $59 + $60 - - - -
TNT + $24 - + $61 - -
USA Network + $24 - + $61 - - -

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Matt Tamanini
Matt Tamanini is the News Editor at The Streamable, where he oversees daily news coverage and editorial strategy, with a particular focus on breaking stories, streaming comparisons, and major industry events. A well-rounded journalist with a diverse background, Matt joined The Streamable in 2022 after holding key editorial roles at several high-profile outlets. He has an extensive career in sports and entertainment journalism, having served as a senior editor for BroadwayWorld, the world’s largest theater website, and as managing editor for Land-Grant Holy Land, which covers Ohio State sports.
Read full bio ›
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