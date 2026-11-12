With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Week 11 is not messing around. Five ranked-vs.-ranked matchups are spread across Saturday, beginning in the afternoon when No. 18 USC heads to Bloomington to face No. 9 Indiana on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 22 Missouri visits top-ranked Georgia on ABC in the same window. Then the evening slate brings No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona on Fox, No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU on ABC, and No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State on ESPN to close out the night.

There is plenty to watch outside of those ranked showdowns, too. No. 20 Ohio State will try to stop its recent slide when Northwestern visits The Horseshoe on Fox at 12 noon ET, while No. 8 Tennessee heads to College Station for a difficult road test against Texas A&M on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET. No. 5 Notre Dame hosts the Boston College Eagles on NBC, and No. 16 Oregon welcomes the Michigan Wolverines to Eugene. With playoff positioning, conference races, and a handful of teams trying to avoid season-defining losses, this feels like another Saturday where the stakes will keep climbing from noon until well after dark.

Everything you need to know about Week 11 of college football

What is the best streamer to watch college football?

What is the best streamer to watch college football? Watch a full Week 11 preview

Watch a full Week 11 preview What is the top-25 Week 11 schedule?

What is the top-25 Week 11 schedule? What is the ACC Week 11 schedule?

What is the ACC Week 11 schedule? What is the Big 12 Week 11 schedule?

What is the Big 12 Week 11 schedule? What is the Big Ten Week 11 schedule?

What is the Big Ten Week 11 schedule? What is the SEC Week 11 schedule?

What is the SEC Week 11 schedule? Other notable Week 11 games

Other notable Week 11 games What channels and streamers carry college football?

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In the expert opinion of the staff here at The Streamable, we think that the best option to stream college football in 2026 is DIRECTV. When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. To start, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you want to give the platform a go before figuring out if you are ready to commit, you can watch the full weekend of action before paying a penny.

Of course, one of the things any fan needs to factor in when putting together streaming plans is what channels will be carrying their favorite team and conference’s games. Fortunately, the platform offers more of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels than any other streamer, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit.

What channels carry each conference’s games?

But what really makes DIRECTV stand out is its ability to offer a variety of compelling packages for football fans. DIRECTV offers a handful of skinny bundle Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.

The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season.

You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $65, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.

Watch a full Week 11 preview

What is the top-25 Week 11 schedule?

This weekend’s college football schedule gives us five ranked-vs.-ranked matchups, but the intrigue is spread across virtually every window. No. 4 UCLA gets things started Friday night by hosting Illinois on Fox, before Saturday’s noon window brings No. 7 Miami hosting Duke, No. 13 Wake Forest visiting SMU, and No. 20 Ohio State trying to stop its slide against Northwestern.

Things really heat up in the afternoon and evening. No. 18 USC visits No. 9 Indiana on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 22 Missouri takes on top-ranked Georgia on ABC in the same window. Then No. 2 Utah visits No. 23 Arizona on Fox and No. 6 Texas heads to Death Valley to face No. 21 LSU on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, before No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 25 Oklahoma State close out the ranked action late Saturday night.

What is the ACC Week 11 schedule?

The ACC race could take a major turn during Saturday’s noon window, as two of the league’s top contenders face difficult tests at the same time. No. 7 Miami hosts Duke on ABC, while No. 13 Wake Forest visits SMU on ESPN. Miami can also move significantly closer to clinching a spot in the final ACC Championship Game with a victory and some help elsewhere around the conference.

The weekend begins Friday night when Florida State visits Pitt on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, while Saturday’s afternoon slate includes Boston College making its annual trip to face No. 5 Notre Dame on NBC. Later, Louisville visits North Carolina on ESPN2, and Stanford heads to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech.

What is the Big 12 Week 11 schedule?

The Big 12 gives us one of Saturday night’s biggest games when undefeated No. 2 Utah heads to Tucson to face No. 23 Arizona on Fox at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Utes are one of only two undefeated FBS teams remaining and now sit in their highest position ever in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Arizona has a chance to completely reshape the conference race with an upset at home.

No. 10 BYU will also try to keep its conference-title hopes alive when Baylor visits Provo on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET. Friday night features No. 14 Houston at Colorado on ESPN, while the weekend closes with No. 12 Texas Tech visiting newly ranked No. 25 Oklahoma State at 9:30 p.m. ET.

What is the Big Ten Week 11 schedule?

The Big Ten’s most important game comes Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, where No. 18 USC visits No. 9 Indiana on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams already have multiple losses between them, but each remains very much alive in the postseason picture, making this one of the weekend’s most consequential elimination-type games.

No. 20 Ohio State will try to stop its stunning slide when Northwestern visits the Horseshoe on Fox at 12 noon ET, while No. 16 Oregon hosts Michigan on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Saturday night belongs to No. 15 Iowa, which welcomes Purdue to Kinnick Stadium on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What is the SEC Week 11 schedule?

The SEC has two ranked-vs.-ranked games this weekend, and both could have enormous postseason consequences. No. 22 Missouri heads to Athens to take on newly minted No. 1 Georgia on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET, before No. 6 Texas visits No. 21 LSU in Death Valley at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Elsewhere, No. 3 Alabama visits Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 12:45 p.m. ET, and No. 8 Tennessee heads to College Station to face Texas A&M on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET. No. 19 Ole Miss also faces a dangerous road trip to Oklahoma, while No. 11 Kentucky hosts the Florida Gators in the evening window.

Other notable Week 11 games

The non-Power Four slate starts Thursday night with a potentially important American Conference matchup, as Memphis heads to Tampa to face South Florida on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Later that night, Louisiana and ULM renew their in-state rivalry on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Saturday offers several intriguing games for anyone looking beyond the ranked teams and Power Four races. James Madison visits UConn on CBS Sports Network at 12 noon ET, while North Texas and UTSA meet in an American Conference matchup on ESPNU at 9 p.m. ET. The late-night slate also includes UNLV at New Mexico on The CW and North Dakota State at Hawaii at 11 p.m. ET.

With each college conference divvying up their broadcast rights for the highest bidders, it can be incredibly convoluted to try and figure out what channels carry college football, and what streamers carry what channels. So, while our recommendation is to go with DIRECTV, when you are making your streaming selection, make sure that the platform you go with provides access to all of the channels you will need to catch the games you want to see.