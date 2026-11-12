Major marquee matchups highlight college football weekend
Major marquee matchups highlight college football weekend
The USC Trojans travel to Bloomington, Indiana for a top-20 showdown in the Big Ten on Saturday.
Week 11 is not messing around. Five ranked-vs.-ranked matchups are spread across Saturday, beginning in the afternoon when No. 18 USC heads to Bloomington to face No. 9 Indiana on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 22 Missouri visits top-ranked Georgia on ABC in the same window. Then the evening slate brings No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona on Fox, No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU on ABC, and No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State on ESPN to close out the night.
There is plenty to watch outside of those ranked showdowns, too. No. 20 Ohio State will try to stop its recent slide when Northwestern visits The Horseshoe on Fox at 12 noon ET, while No. 8 Tennessee heads to College Station for a difficult road test against Texas A&M on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET. No. 5 Notre Dame hosts the Boston College Eagles on NBC, and No. 16 Oregon welcomes the Michigan Wolverines to Eugene. With playoff positioning, conference races, and a handful of teams trying to avoid season-defining losses, this feels like another Saturday where the stakes will keep climbing from noon until well after dark.
Everything you need to know about Week 11 of college football
What is the best streamer to watch college football?
In the expert opinion of the staff here at The Streamable, we think that the best option to stream college football in 2026 is DIRECTV. When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. To start, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you want to give the platform a go before figuring out if you are ready to commit, you can watch the full weekend of action before paying a penny.
Of course, one of the things any fan needs to factor in when putting together streaming plans is what channels will be carrying their favorite team and conference’s games. Fortunately, the platform offers more of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels than any other streamer, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit.
What channels carry each conference’s games?
|Conference
|Channels
|ACC
|ACC Network, ABC, The CW, ESPN
|Big Ten
|Big Ten Network, CBS, Fox, FS1, NBC
|Big 12
|ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, TNT
|Mountain West
|CBS, Fox, FS1
|Pac-12
|CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW, USA Network
|SEC
|ABC, ESPN, SEC Network
|Army and Navy
|CBS, CBS Sports Network
But what really makes DIRECTV stand out is its ability to offer a variety of compelling packages for football fans. DIRECTV offers a handful of skinny bundle Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.
The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season.
Related: How to watch the 2026-27 college football season
You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.
These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $65, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Watch a full Week 11 preview
What is the top-25 Week 11 schedule?
This weekend’s college football schedule gives us five ranked-vs.-ranked matchups, but the intrigue is spread across virtually every window. No. 4 UCLA gets things started Friday night by hosting Illinois on Fox, before Saturday’s noon window brings No. 7 Miami hosting Duke, No. 13 Wake Forest visiting SMU, and No. 20 Ohio State trying to stop its slide against Northwestern.
Things really heat up in the afternoon and evening. No. 18 USC visits No. 9 Indiana on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 22 Missouri takes on top-ranked Georgia on ABC in the same window. Then No. 2 Utah visits No. 23 Arizona on Fox and No. 6 Texas heads to Death Valley to face No. 21 LSU on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, before No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 25 Oklahoma State close out the ranked action late Saturday night.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 13
|9 p.m.
|Illinois at No. 4 UCLA
|Fox, Fox One
|Friday, Nov. 13
|10:15 p.m.
|No. 14 Houston at Colorado
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|Duke at No. 7 Miami
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|Northwestern at No. 20 Ohio State
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12:45 p.m.
|No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3 p.m.
|No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Michigan at No. 16 Oregon
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana
|CBS, Paramount+
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 10 BYU
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 5 Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|6 p.m.
|Florida at No. 11 Kentucky
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|6 p.m.
|Oregon State at No. 24 Boise State
|USA Network
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Purdue at No. 15 Iowa
|NBC, Peacock
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7:45 p.m.
|No. 17 South Carolina at Arkansas
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
What is the ACC Week 11 schedule?
The ACC race could take a major turn during Saturday’s noon window, as two of the league’s top contenders face difficult tests at the same time. No. 7 Miami hosts Duke on ABC, while No. 13 Wake Forest visits SMU on ESPN. Miami can also move significantly closer to clinching a spot in the final ACC Championship Game with a victory and some help elsewhere around the conference.
The weekend begins Friday night when Florida State visits Pitt on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, while Saturday’s afternoon slate includes Boston College making its annual trip to face No. 5 Notre Dame on NBC. Later, Louisville visits North Carolina on ESPN2, and Stanford heads to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 13
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Pitt
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|Duke at No. 7 Miami
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|Syracuse at NC State
|ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|The CW, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Cal at Virginia
|ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 5 Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at North Carolina
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
What is the Big 12 Week 11 schedule?
The Big 12 gives us one of Saturday night’s biggest games when undefeated No. 2 Utah heads to Tucson to face No. 23 Arizona on Fox at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Utes are one of only two undefeated FBS teams remaining and now sit in their highest position ever in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Arizona has a chance to completely reshape the conference race with an upset at home.
No. 10 BYU will also try to keep its conference-title hopes alive when Baylor visits Provo on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET. Friday night features No. 14 Houston at Colorado on ESPN, while the weekend closes with No. 12 Texas Tech visiting newly ranked No. 25 Oklahoma State at 9:30 p.m. ET.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 13
|10:15 p.m.
|No. 14 Houston at Colorado
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|Cincinnati at Iowa State
|TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|2 p.m.
|Kansas State at TCU
|ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Arizona State at UCF
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 10 BYU
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|5:30 p.m.
|Kansas at West Virginia
|ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
What is the Big Ten Week 11 schedule?
The Big Ten’s most important game comes Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, where No. 18 USC visits No. 9 Indiana on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams already have multiple losses between them, but each remains very much alive in the postseason picture, making this one of the weekend’s most consequential elimination-type games.
No. 20 Ohio State will try to stop its stunning slide when Northwestern visits the Horseshoe on Fox at 12 noon ET, while No. 16 Oregon hosts Michigan on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Saturday night belongs to No. 15 Iowa, which welcomes Purdue to Kinnick Stadium on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Friday, Nov. 13
|9 p.m.
|Illinois at No. 4 UCLA
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|Northwestern at No. 20 Ohio State
|Fox, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|Wisconsin at Maryland
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12:30 p.m.
|Nebraska at Rutgers
|Big Ten Network, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Michigan at No. 16 Oregon
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana
|CBS, Paramount+
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|4:15 p.m.
|Washington at Michigan State
|Big Ten Network, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota at Penn State
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Purdue at No. 15 Iowa
|NBC, Peacock
What is the SEC Week 11 schedule?
The SEC has two ranked-vs.-ranked games this weekend, and both could have enormous postseason consequences. No. 22 Missouri heads to Athens to take on newly minted No. 1 Georgia on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET, before No. 6 Texas visits No. 21 LSU in Death Valley at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Elsewhere, No. 3 Alabama visits Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 12:45 p.m. ET, and No. 8 Tennessee heads to College Station to face Texas A&M on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET. No. 19 Ole Miss also faces a dangerous road trip to Oklahoma, while No. 11 Kentucky hosts the Florida Gators in the evening window.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|Auburn at Mississippi State
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12:45 p.m.
|No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3 p.m.
|No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|6:15 p.m.
|Florida at No. 11 Kentucky
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU
|ABC, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7:45 p.m.
|No. 17 South Carolina at Arkansas
|SEC Network, ESPN Unlimited
Other notable Week 11 games
The non-Power Four slate starts Thursday night with a potentially important American Conference matchup, as Memphis heads to Tampa to face South Florida on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Later that night, Louisiana and ULM renew their in-state rivalry on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.
Saturday offers several intriguing games for anyone looking beyond the ranked teams and Power Four races. James Madison visits UConn on CBS Sports Network at 12 noon ET, while North Texas and UTSA meet in an American Conference matchup on ESPNU at 9 p.m. ET. The late-night slate also includes UNLV at New Mexico on The CW and North Dakota State at Hawaii at 11 p.m. ET.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Outlet(s)
|Thursday, Nov. 12
|8 p.m.
|Memphis at South Florida
|ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
|Thursday, Nov. 12
|9 p.m.
|Louisiana at ULM
|ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|12 noon
|James Madison at UConn
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Liberty
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|4 p.m.
|Fresno State at Texas State
|The CW, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7 p.m.
|San Jose State at Air Force
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|UNLV at New Mexico
|The CW, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|9 p.m.
|North Texas at UTSA
|ESPNU, ESPN Unlimited
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|9:30 p.m.
|Utah State at San Diego State
|USA Network
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|10 p.m.
|Wyoming at UTEP
|FS1, Fox One
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|10:30 p.m.
|Colorado State at Washington State
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|11 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Hawaii
|The CW, ESPN Unlimited
What channels and streamers carry college football?
With each college conference divvying up their broadcast rights for the highest bidders, it can be incredibly convoluted to try and figure out what channels carry college football, and what streamers carry what channels. So, while our recommendation is to go with DIRECTV, when you are making your streaming selection, make sure that the platform you go with provides access to all of the channels you will need to catch the games you want to see.
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|ABC
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|ACC Network
|+ $24
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|+ $11
|-
|✓
|Big Ten Network
|+ $15
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|+ $11
|✓
|CBS
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|CBS Sports Network
|+ $15
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|ESPN
|+ $24
|+ $59
|+ $61
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|ESPN2
|+ $24
|+ $59
|+ $61
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|ESPNU
|+ $24
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|+ $11
|-
|✓
|Fox
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|FS1
|+ $24
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|FS2
|+ $15
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|+ $11
|✓
|NBC
|+ $19
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|SEC Network
|+ $24
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|+ $11
|-
|✓
|The CW
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|TNT
|+ $24
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|USA Network
|+ $24
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
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