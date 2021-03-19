Report: World Passes 1 Billion Streaming Subscriptions, U.S. Consumption Highest Since 2012
Today, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) released its 2020 THEME report, a year-in-review document highlighting entertainment trends, demographics, and figures. This year’s “theme” was no doubt the rise in streaming numbers and fall of in-person theater experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the MPA, U.S. online video streaming subscriptions reached 308.6 million and the number of virtual pay TV subscriptions increased to 12.1 million. The report also mentioned the majority of households have both pay TV and online subscriptions, strengthening an Amdocs report from earlier this year that showed many viewers use subscription services to supplement their content offerings. The trend extends globally, as worldwide streaming subscriptions topped 1.1 billion in 2020 - an increase of 26 percent over 2019.
Viewing hours also increased, with the MPA report showing U.S. adults spent 3 hours and 34 minutes watching TV each day, an increase of seven minutes from the previous year — the first time that value has risen since 2012. 55 percent of U.S. adults reported their streaming service usage increased during the pandemic, while 46 percent of the surveyed reported an increase in their traditional TV watch times.
Mobile consumption is also on the rise in the U.S. with more than 85 percent of children and over 55 percent of adults watching on a phone or tablet.
However, in-theater entertainment was down across the board, as the MPA reported an 80 percent decrease in market value for U.S. and Canadian theaters in 2020. Likewise, ticket sales were down 81 percent compared to 2019 figures. Under half of the U.S. and Canadian population went to the theaters last year, down from 76 percent in 2019.
Give loyal moviegoers (those who go to the cinema at least once per month) credit, though — while they represent three percent of the population, they accounted for 43 percent of tickets sold in 2020. That’s dedication.
Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA, praised streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, and HBO Max for enabling “broader distribution for creators and an even greater choice for consumers.”
“Streaming experienced another huge boom, with new entrants into the market and more than one billion subscriptions worldwide for the first time ever,” Rivkin said. “We kept audiences connected and entertained wherever they were and whenever they desired. Theatrical and home entertainment remain two essential parts of this dynamic and iconic industry, and I am confident that movie theaters will experience a great comeback in the months ahead.”
The MPA also outlined the 20 most-viewed titles at home in the U.S. last year. As you might imagine, repeat viewings of children’s films were commonplace in a year of quarantine.
Most-viewed streaming films in 2020
These were the most-streamed original series in the U.S. in 2020:
10 most-streamed original series
Netflix was home to all 10 of the most-streamed acquired series last year. While some shows are still ongoing, streaming subscribers gobbled up older episodes.
10 most-streamed acquired series
You can read the entire MPA THEME report here.