Report: World Passes 1 Billion Streaming Subscriptions, U.S. Consumption Highest Since 2012

Today, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) released its 2020 THEME report, a year-in-review document highlighting entertainment trends, demographics, and figures. This year’s “theme” was no doubt the rise in streaming numbers and fall of in-person theater experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the MPA, U.S. online video streaming subscriptions reached 308.6 million and the number of virtual pay TV subscriptions increased to 12.1 million. The report also mentioned the majority of households have both pay TV and online subscriptions, strengthening an Amdocs report from earlier this year that showed many viewers use subscription services to supplement their content offerings. The trend extends globally, as worldwide streaming subscriptions topped 1.1 billion in 2020 - an increase of 26 percent over 2019.

Viewing hours also increased, with the MPA report showing U.S. adults spent 3 hours and 34 minutes watching TV each day, an increase of seven minutes from the previous year — the first time that value has risen since 2012. 55 percent of U.S. adults reported their streaming service usage increased during the pandemic, while 46 percent of the surveyed reported an increase in their traditional TV watch times.

Mobile consumption is also on the rise in the U.S. with more than 85 percent of children and over 55 percent of adults watching on a phone or tablet.

However, in-theater entertainment was down across the board, as the MPA reported an 80 percent decrease in market value for U.S. and Canadian theaters in 2020. Likewise, ticket sales were down 81 percent compared to 2019 figures. Under half of the U.S. and Canadian population went to the theaters last year, down from 76 percent in 2019.

Give loyal moviegoers (those who go to the cinema at least once per month) credit, though — while they represent three percent of the population, they accounted for 43 percent of tickets sold in 2020. That’s dedication.

Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA, praised streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, and HBO Max for enabling “broader distribution for creators and an even greater choice for consumers.”

“Streaming experienced another huge boom, with new entrants into the market and more than one billion subscriptions worldwide for the first time ever,” Rivkin said. “We kept audiences connected and entertained wherever they were and whenever they desired. Theatrical and home entertainment remain two essential parts of this dynamic and iconic industry, and I am confident that movie theaters will experience a great comeback in the months ahead.”

The MPA also outlined the 20 most-viewed titles at home in the U.S. last year. As you might imagine, repeat viewings of children’s films were commonplace in a year of quarantine.

Most-viewed streaming films in 2020 Frozen II November 20, 2019 Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf head far into the forest to learn the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom.

Moana November 23, 2016 In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by Maui reaches an impetuous Chieftain’s daughter’s island, she answers the Ocean’s call to seek out the demigod to set things right.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 May 24, 2019 Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses.

Onward February 29, 2020 In a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

The Grinch November 8, 2018 The Grinch hatches a scheme to ruin Christmas when the residents of Whoville plan their annual holiday celebration.

Hamilton July 3, 2020 Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit is the story of America then, told by America now.

Spenser Confidential March 6, 2020 Spenser, a former Boston patrolman who just got out from prison, teams up with Hawk, an aspiring fighter, to unravel the truth behind the death of two police officers.

Aladdin May 22, 2019 A kindhearted street urchin named Aladdin embarks on a magical adventure after finding a lamp that releases a wisecracking genie while a power-hungry Grand Vizier vies for the same lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Toy Story 4 June 19, 2019 Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Zootopia February 11, 2016 Determined to prove herself, Officer Judy Hopps, the first bunny on Zootopia’s police force, jumps at the chance to crack her first case - even if it means partnering with scam-artist fox Nick Wilde to solve the mystery.

These were the most-streamed original series in the U.S. in 2020:

Netflix was home to all 10 of the most-streamed acquired series last year. While some shows are still ongoing, streaming subscribers gobbled up older episodes.

10 most-streamed acquired series The Office March 24, 2005 The everyday lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. While “The Office” dominated the competition here, it was a big win for Netflix last year. In 2021, the show moved to [Peacock].

Grey’s Anatomy March 27, 2005 Follows the personal and professional lives of a group of doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Criminal Minds September 22, 2005 An elite team of FBI profilers analyze the country’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again. The Behavioral Analysis Unit’s most experienced agent is David Rossi, a founding member of the BAU who returns to help the team solve new cases.

NCIS September 23, 2003 From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, a team of special agents investigates any crime that has a shred of evidence connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel, regardless of rank or position.

Schitt’s Creek January 13, 2015 Formerly filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose, his soap star wife Moira, and their two kids, über-hipster son David and socialite daughter Alexis, suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small depressing town they once bought as a joke.

Supernatural September 13, 2005 When they were boys, Sam and Dean Winchester lost their mother to a mysterious and demonic supernatural force. Subsequently, their father raised them to be soldiers. He taught them about the paranormal evil that lives in the dark corners and on the back roads of America … and he taught them how to kill it. Now, the Winchester brothers crisscross the country in their ‘67 Chevy Impala, battling every kind of supernatural threat they encounter along the way.

Shameless January 9, 2011 Chicagoan Frank Gallagher is the proud single dad of six smart, industrious, independent kids, who without him would be… perhaps better off. When Frank’s not at the bar spending what little money they have, he’s passed out on the floor. But the kids have found ways to grow up in spite of him. They may not be like any family you know, but they make no apologies for being exactly who they are.

New Girl September 20, 2011 Jessica Day is an offbeat and adorable girl in her late 20s who, after a bad breakup, moves in with three single guys. Goofy, positive, vulnerable and honest to a fault, Jess has faith in people, even when she shouldn’t. Although she’s dorky and awkward, she’s comfortable in her own skin. More prone to friendships with women, she’s not used to hanging with the boys—especially at home.

The Blacklist September 23, 2013 Raymond “Red” Reddington, one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, surrenders in person at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. He claims that he and the FBI have the same interests: bringing down dangerous criminals and terrorists. In the last two decades, he’s made a list of criminals and terrorists that matter the most but the FBI cannot find because it does not know they exist. Reddington calls this “The Blacklist”. Reddington will co-operate, but insists that he will speak only to Elizabeth Keen, a rookie FBI profiler.

The Vampire Diaries September 10, 2009 The story of two vampire brothers obsessed with the same girl, who bears a striking resemblance to the beautiful but ruthless vampire they knew and loved in 1864.

You can read the entire MPA THEME report here.