13 Marvel Movies Will Stream in IMAX on Disney+

On Disney+ Day — November 12th — 13 Marvel movies will be available to stream on in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio for the first time. IMAX’s aspect ratio is 1:90:1 offering over 25% more picture in certain action sequences. Marvel fans are some of the most vocal proponents of IMAX, and have broken world records in support of the technology before.

The following films from Marvel Studios are the first thirteen films Disney will offer to stream in IMAX:

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing franchise in IMAX history. Fans have spent over $1.6 billion globally to watch MCU movies in IMAX.

Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+, teased further collaborations with IMAX saying, “We’re thrilled to create new value for Marvel fans and audiences on Disney+, and we’re looking forward to offering even more IMAX Enhanced functionality in the future.”

IMAX’s deal with Disney is not exclusive, so should this launch be successful, it could forever alter the landscape of streaming content. Other studios are sure to be watching fans’ reception to the novel aspect ratio and may follow suit with their own blockbuster offerings in IMAX.

This announcement is only the start of a week sure to be full of Disney+ news. On Wednesday, Disney will share their financial performance and strategy in their quarterly earnings call, and Disney+ Day is this Friday, celebrating the second anniversary of the streaming service. In celebration, Disney announced that through November 14th, you can get Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month (normally $7.99) – a 75% savings.