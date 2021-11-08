13 Marvel Movies Will Stream in IMAX on Disney+
On Disney+ Day — November 12th — 13 Marvel movies will be available to stream on in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio for the first time. IMAX’s aspect ratio is 1:90:1 offering over 25% more picture in certain action sequences. Marvel fans are some of the most vocal proponents of IMAX, and have broken world records in support of the technology before.
The following films from Marvel Studios are the first thirteen films Disney will offer to stream in IMAX:
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSeptember 1, 2021
Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
Iron ManApril 30, 2008
After being held captive in an Afghan cave, billionaire engineer Tony Stark creates a unique weaponized suit of armor to fight evil.
Guardians of the GalaxyJuly 30, 2014
Light years from Earth, 26 years after being abducted, Peter Quill finds himself the prime target of a manhunt after discovering an orb wanted by Ronan the Accuser.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2April 19, 2017
The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage.
Captain America: Civil WarApril 27, 2016
Following the events of Age of Ultron, the collective governments of the world pass an act designed to regulate all superhuman activity. This polarizes opinion amongst the Avengers, causing two factions to side with Iron Man or Captain America, which causes an epic battle between former allies.
Doctor StrangeOctober 25, 2016
After his career is destroyed, a brilliant but arrogant surgeon gets a new lease on life when a sorcerer takes him under her wing and trains him to defend the world against evil.
Thor: RagnarokOctober 25, 2017
Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his home-world and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of a powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela.
Black PantherFebruary 13, 2018
King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne by factions within his own country as well as without. Using powers reserved to Wakandan kings, T’Challa assumes the Black Panther mantle to join with ex-girlfriend Nakia, the queen-mother, his princess-kid sister, members of the Dora Milaje (the Wakandan ‘special forces’) and an American secret agent, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.
Avengers: Infinity WarApril 25, 2018
As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment - the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.
Ant-Man and the WaspJuly 4, 2018
Just when his time under house arrest is about to end, Scott Lang once again puts his freedom at risk to help Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym dive into the quantum realm and try to accomplish, against time and any chance of success, a very dangerous rescue mission.
Captain MarvelMarch 6, 2019
The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Avengers: EndgameApril 24, 2019
After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.
Black WidowJuly 7, 2021
Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing franchise in IMAX history. Fans have spent over $1.6 billion globally to watch MCU movies in IMAX.
Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+, teased further collaborations with IMAX saying, “We’re thrilled to create new value for Marvel fans and audiences on Disney+, and we’re looking forward to offering even more IMAX Enhanced functionality in the future.”
IMAX’s deal with Disney is not exclusive, so should this launch be successful, it could forever alter the landscape of streaming content. Other studios are sure to be watching fans’ reception to the novel aspect ratio and may follow suit with their own blockbuster offerings in IMAX.
This announcement is only the start of a week sure to be full of Disney+ news. On Wednesday, Disney will share their financial performance and strategy in their quarterly earnings call, and Disney+ Day is this Friday, celebrating the second anniversary of the streaming service. In celebration, Disney announced that through November 14th, you can get Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month (normally $7.99) – a 75% savings.
