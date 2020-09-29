2020 AL Wild Card Series: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians Live Stream Without Cable

“After finalizing playoff seeding during the shortened 60 game regular season, the 2020 MLB Postseason starts on Tuesday, September 29th for the Wild Card Series.

On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Indians in a three-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the MLB Playoffs.

How to Watch Yankees vs. Indians Online

When: Starting September 29th at 7:00pm ET

Where: Progessive Field

TV: ESPN

Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.

How to Stream AL Wild Card Series: Yankees vs. Indians Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Yankees/Indians series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC/FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.

In New York, Cleveland, and Nationally, games will air on ESPN which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream the games with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).

If you want to watch local pre-game and post-game coverage on YES Network in New York and Fox Sports Ohio in Cleveland, you can also do that with Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Yankees vs. Indians Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sept. 29, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Sept. 30, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*