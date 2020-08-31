 Skip to Content
The Streamable
2020 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After winning in their respective first round series of the NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat will tip off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. The series starts on August 31st at 6:30pm ET.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks Online

  • When: Starting August 31st at 6:30pm ET
  • Where: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando
  • TV: ESPN/TNT

How to Stream Round 2: Heat vs. Bucks Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Heat/Bucks series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Miami, Milwaukee, and nationally, the games will air on ESPN/TNT both of which are available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. They are also available on Sling TV and YouTube TV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$55$60$55$20$30$30$65
TNT--
ESPN--
ABC---
ESPN3----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $60
Includes: ESPN, ABC, and ESPN3 + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $55
Includes: TNT, ESPN, and ABC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: TNT, ESPN, and ESPN3 + 14 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $65
Includes: TNT, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN3 + 29 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $55
Includes: TNT, ESPN, and ABC + 21 Top Cable Channels

Heat vs. Bucks Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 4, TBD
Game 4: Sept. 6, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 8, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD

