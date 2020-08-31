2020 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream Without Cable

After winning in their respective first round series of the NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat will tip off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. The series starts on August 31st at 6:30pm ET.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks Online

When: Starting August 31st at 6:30pm ET

Where: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando

TV: ESPN/TNT

How to Stream Round 2: Heat vs. Bucks Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Heat/Bucks series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Miami, Milwaukee, and nationally, the games will air on ESPN/TNT both of which are available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. They are also available on Sling TV and YouTube TV.

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Heat vs. Bucks Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Sept. 4, TBD

Game 4: Sept. 6, TBD

Game 5: Sept. 8, TBD

Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD

Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD