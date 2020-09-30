2020 NL Wild Card Series: Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream Without Cable

After finalizing playoff seeding during the shortened 60 game regular season, the 2020 MLB Postseason started on Tuesday, September 29th for the Wild Card Series.

On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the Cincinnati Reds will face the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the MLB Playoffs.

How to Watch Reds vs. Braves Online

When: Starting September 30th at 12:00pm ET

Where: Truist Park

TV: ESPN

7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.

How to Stream NL Wild Card Series: Reds vs. Braves Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Reds/Braves series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC/FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.

In Cincinnati, Atlanta, and Nationally, games will air on ESPN which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those channels with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).

You will also be able to get pre and post-game coverage in Atlanta on Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Southeast and in Cincinnati on Fox Sports Ohio.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Reds vs. Braves Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sept. 30, Noon ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 2, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*