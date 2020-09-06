2020 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Live Stream Without Cable

After a shutout Game 7 victory of the Philadelphia Flyers, the New York Islanders will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in a seven-game Eastern Conference Final to see who will advance to compete for the Stanley Cup

How to Watch Islanders vs. Lightning Online

When: Starting September 7th at 8pm ET

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV: Game 1 (NBC), Game 2 & 3 (NBCSN), Game 4 (NBC), Game 5-7 (NBCSN)

7-Day Free Trial $55 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

The Islanders continue to win with depth and timely goal scoring from Matthew Barzel, Anthony Beauvillier, and Josh Bailey. This is the Tampa Bay Lightning third Conference Final in the last three years. They have star power with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, and Victor Hedman on the blue-line.

How to Stream Eastern Conference Finals: Islanders vs. Lightning Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. These allow you to watch the Islanders/Lightning series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

In New York, Tampa, and nationally the games will air on NBCSN/NBC, which is available with Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream the games on fuboTV, Sling TV Blue Plan, and YouTube TV.

You can catch post-game coverage on in New York on MSG+ and in Tampa on Fox Sports Sun.

All Live TV Streaming Options