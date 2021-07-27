2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch 3x3 Basketball Finals Live Online For Free Without Cable

After a couple of rounds of exciting 3x3 basketball games, it’s almost time to watch one country win it all. The final four men’s 3x3 teams are Serbia, ROC (Russian Olympic Committee), Latvia, and Belgium. The winners of the two games will go up against each other in the gold medal game, and the two losers will compete for the bronze medal.

There are a few ways to watch the 3x3 Basketball Finals, depending on what time you’ll be awake and whether you want to watch it live or on replay.

How to Watch 3x3 Basketball Semifinals and Finals at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Wednesday, July 28 starting at 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

If you want to watch the 3x3 Basketball Finals live, you can sign up for a free trial of fuboTV. The finals begin at 2 a.m. Eastern, so if you’re in the United States, you might prefer to watch a replay instead.

If you can avoid the spoilers and are okay with watching the 3x3 Basketball Finals on replay, you can watch the event on USA at 12 p.m. or on NBCSN at 8 p.m. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch USA Network and NBCSN, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also access the other channels showing Olympic events.

The teams competing in the 3x3 final game have yet to be determined. In the semifinals, Serbia will be facing ROC, and Belgium will go up against Latvia. Once those games have been played, the losers and winners of each game will compete for bronze and gold medals.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

3x3 Basketball Finals Olympics TV Schedule

How to Stream 3x3 Basketball Finals Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the U.S. Gymnastics Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options