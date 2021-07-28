2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Men’s Golf Live Online For Free Without Cable

Men’s Golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics consists of four rounds. Each round follows a 72-hole stroke-play format. Golf was first included in the Olympic Games in 1904 and again in 2016, so this isn’t something you’ll get to see during every Summer Olympics.

If you’d like to watch all four rounds of Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics, there are plenty of ways to tune in. Each round will be available to watch live and on replay. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Wednesday, July 28 - Sunday, August 1

TV: Golf Channel (LIVE) & NBC/NBCSN (Replay)

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Can You Stream Olympic Golf in 4K?

With 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV you will also be able to watch it in 4K on the Golf Channel. The American team includes Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau. Due to a positive Covid-19 test, DeChambeau can no longer compete, and he was replaced with Patrick Reed.

Most of the Men’s Golf rounds will be carried live as well as on tape on Golf Channel. Replays of the final round will also be found on NBC and NBC Sports Network. To watch, you can sign up for a free trial of fuboTV. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch the Golf Channel, NBC, and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock the NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

Men’s Golf Olympics TV Schedule

How to Stream Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.