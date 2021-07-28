 Skip to Content
2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Men’s Golf Live Online For Free Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

Men’s Golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics consists of four rounds. Each round follows a 72-hole stroke-play format. Golf was first included in the Olympic Games in 1904 and again in 2016, so this isn’t something you’ll get to see during every Summer Olympics.

If you’d like to watch all four rounds of Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics, there are plenty of ways to tune in. Each round will be available to watch live and on replay. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Wednesday, July 28 - Sunday, August 1
TV: Golf Channel (LIVE) & NBC/NBCSN (Replay)
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Can You Stream Olympic Golf in 4K?

With 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV you will also be able to watch it in 4K on the Golf Channel. The American team includes Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau. Due to a positive Covid-19 test, DeChambeau can no longer compete, and he was replaced with Patrick Reed.

Most of the Men’s Golf rounds will be carried live as well as on tape on Golf Channel. Replays of the final round will also be found on NBC and NBC Sports Network. To watch, you can sign up for a free trial of fuboTV. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch the Golf Channel, NBC, and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock the NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

  1. Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
  2. Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
  3. Search for your cable or streaming provider like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV
  4. Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

Men’s Golf Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to Watch Stream Now
Wednesday, July 28 Men’s Golf First Round LIVE 6:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, July 29 Men’s Golf First Round Replay 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, July 29 Men’s Golf Second Round LIVE 6:30 p.m.-3 a.m Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Friday, July 30 Men’s Golf Second Round Replay 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Friday, July 30 Men’s Golf Third Round LIVE 6:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, July 31 Men’s Golf Third Round Replay 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, July 31 Men’s Golf Final Round LIVE 6:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 1 Men’s Golf Final Round Replay 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 1 Men’s Golf Final Round Replay 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 1 Men’s Golf Final Round Replay 2 p.m.-2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 1 Men’s Golf Final Round Replay 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Golf Channel≥ $94.99--^
$11
NBC--
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Golf Channel, NBC, and NBC Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Golf Channel, NBC, and NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Golf Channel, NBC, and NBC Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Golf Channel, NBC, and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

