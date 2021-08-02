2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Sport Climbing for Free Online Without Cable

Sport climbing is one of four new additions to the 2020 Summer Olympics. It features three different categories: Speed, Bouldering, and Lead. Both men and women have the opportunity to compete in Sport Climbing at the Olympics. Be sure to tune in to see which athletes become the first-ever Sport Climbing Olympic medalists.

How to Watch Sport Climbing at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Tuesday, August 3 - Friday, August 6

TV: NBC/USA

In Speed climbing, two climbers will race to the top of a 15m wall. During the Bouldering event, competitors will scale a 4.5m wall with fixed routes within a specific timeframe. In Lead, athletes must climb as high as possible on a wall over 15m tall within a set amount of time. Every athlete will compete in all three categories.

How to Unlock the NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

