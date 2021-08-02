 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics Sport Climbing
NBC USA Network

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Sport Climbing for Free Online Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

Sport climbing is one of four new additions to the 2020 Summer Olympics. It features three different categories: Speed, Bouldering, and Lead. Both men and women have the opportunity to compete in Sport Climbing at the Olympics. Be sure to tune in to see which athletes become the first-ever Sport Climbing Olympic medalists.

NBC and USA will be airing replays of the Sport Climbing events beginning Tuesday, August 3. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

How to Watch Sport Climbing at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Tuesday, August 3 - Friday, August 6
TV: NBC/USA
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

In Speed climbing, two climbers will race to the top of a 15m wall. During the Bouldering event, competitors will scale a 4.5m wall with fixed routes within a specific timeframe. In Lead, athletes must climb as high as possible on a wall over 15m tall within a set amount of time. Every athlete will compete in all three categories.

How to Unlock the NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

  1. Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
  2. Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
  3. Search for your cable or streaming provider like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV
  4. Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

Sport Climbing Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to Watch Stream Now
Tuesday, August 3 Men’s Qualifying Replay 9:50 a.m.-8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, August 3 Men’s Qualifying Replay 12 p.m.-5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, August 4 Women’s Qualifying Replay 10 a.m.-8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, August 4 Women’s Qualifying Replay 10 a.m.-8 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, August 5 Men’s Final Replay 12 p.m.-5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, August 5 Men’s Final Replay 4 p.m.-8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Friday, August 6 Women’s Final Replay 1:45 p.m.-5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Friday, August 6 Women’s Final Replay 2:45 p.m.-6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream Sport Climbing at the Tokyo Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Sport Climbing at the Tokyo Olympics Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sport Climbing Debuts At Tokyo Olympics

2020 Summer Olympics

