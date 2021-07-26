2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA vs. Japan Softball Gold Medal Game Live For Free Without Cable

The undefeated United States softball team will try to defeat host nation Japan in a battle for the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The USA went 5-0 in pool play, including a win over Japan, but has struggled to put runs on the board when it counts, but the three-headed monster of Monica Abbott, Ally Carda, and Cat Osterman have the Americans thinking gold. Can they vanquish Japan again and claim another medal for the US at the Tokyo games?

In the bronze medal game, Canada will face Mexico to see who will join the Americans and Japanese at the podium.

How to Watch USA/Japan Gold Medal Game

When: Tuesday, July 27 at 7am ET

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels.

Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on CNBC and NBC Sports Network.

Olympic Softball Schedule for July 27

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now Tuesday, July 27 Bronze Medal: Mexico vs. Canada LIVE 12 AM - 2 AM CNBC Stream with Free Trial Tuesday, July 27 Gold Medal: Japan vs. USA LIVE 7A - 9:30 AM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial Tuesday, July 27 Gold Medal: Japan vs. USA Replay 9:30 AM - 8:00 PM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial Tuesday, July 27 Gold Medal: Japan vs. USA Replay 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the Softball Medal Round Games at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Softball Medal Round Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.