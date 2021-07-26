2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA vs. Japan Softball Gold Medal Game Live For Free Without Cable
The undefeated United States softball team will try to defeat host nation Japan in a battle for the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The USA went 5-0 in pool play, including a win over Japan, but has struggled to put runs on the board when it counts, but the three-headed monster of Monica Abbott, Ally Carda, and Cat Osterman have the Americans thinking gold. Can they vanquish Japan again and claim another medal for the US at the Tokyo games?
In the bronze medal game, Canada will face Mexico to see who will join the Americans and Japanese at the podium.
How to Watch USA/Japan Gold Medal Game
- When: Tuesday, July 27 at 7am ET
- TV: NBCSN
- Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels.
Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on CNBC and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
Olympic Softball Schedule for July 27
|Day
|Event
|Live?
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Tuesday, July 27
|Bronze Medal: Mexico vs. Canada
|LIVE
|12 AM - 2 AM
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Gold Medal: Japan vs. USA
|LIVE
|7A - 9:30 AM
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Gold Medal: Japan vs. USA
|Replay
|9:30 AM - 8:00 PM
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Gold Medal: Japan vs. USA
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
How to Stream the Softball Medal Round Games at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Softball Medal Round Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^
$6
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
2020 Summer Olympics
- Archery
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Basketball 3x3
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe/Kayaking
- Cycling
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Field Hockey
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Judo
- Karate
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Soccer
- Softball
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Track & Field
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling