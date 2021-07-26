 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
2020 Summer Olympics Softball
CNBC NBC Sports Network

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA vs. Japan Softball Gold Medal Game Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The undefeated United States softball team will try to defeat host nation Japan in a battle for the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The USA went 5-0 in pool play, including a win over Japan, but has struggled to put runs on the board when it counts, but the three-headed monster of Monica Abbott, Ally Carda, and Cat Osterman have the Americans thinking gold. Can they vanquish Japan again and claim another medal for the US at the Tokyo games?

In the bronze medal game, Canada will face Mexico to see who will join the Americans and Japanese at the podium.

How to Watch USA/Japan Gold Medal Game

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels.

Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on CNBC and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Olympic Softball Schedule for July 27

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Tuesday, July 27 Bronze Medal: Mexico vs. Canada LIVE 12 AM - 2 AM CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Gold Medal: Japan vs. USA LIVE 7A - 9:30 AM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Gold Medal: Japan vs. USA Replay 9:30 AM - 8:00 PM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Gold Medal: Japan vs. USA Replay 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the Softball Medal Round Games at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Softball Medal Round Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
CNBC--^
$6
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC and NBC Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC and NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNBC and NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.