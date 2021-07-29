2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA Women’s Basketball vs. Japan Live Online For Free Without Cable
The USA Women’s Basketball Team wraps up group play with a matchup against the host nation Japan. Here’s how to watch the game live and on delay.
How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team vs Japan Live
- When: Friday, July 30 at 12:40 AM ET
- TV: USA and NBC Sports Network
- Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. The gold medal game is scheduled for Saturday, August 7.
If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
US Women’s Basketball Schedule for July 30
|Day
|Event
|Live?
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Friday, July 30
|USA vs. Japan
|LIVE
|12:40 AM ET
|[USA]
|Stream with Free Trial
|Friday, July 30
|USA vs. Japan
|Replay
|2 PM ET - 2 AM ET
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
How to Stream the USA/Japan at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Women’s Basketball Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
USA notches 50TH STRAIGHT Olympic women's basketball win, takes down Nigeria in Tokyo
2020 Summer Olympics
- Archery
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Basketball 3x3
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe/Kayaking
- Cycling
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Field Hockey
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Judo
- Karate
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Soccer
- Softball
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Track & Field
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling