2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA Women’s Basketball vs. Nigeria Live For Free Online Without Cable

The defending gold medalist USA Women’s basketball team enters Group B play against Nigeria for their first game of the actual tournament. The women’s team is chock-full of superstars, including Sue Bird, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, and A’ja Wilson. The Americans already throttled Nigeria in exhibition play — can they do it again when it counts?

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team vs Nigeria Live

When: Tuesday, July 27 at 12:40am ET

Tuesday, July 27 at 12:40am ET TV: NBCSN and USA

Stream: You can watch

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If the US wins, they’ll be in a great position within Group B to advance, with remaining games against France and Japan. Any other result will greatly complicate things for the Americans. The gold medal game is scheduled for Saturday, August 7

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

US Women’s Basketball Schedule for July 27

How to Stream the USA/Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Women’s Basketball Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

