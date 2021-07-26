 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
2020 Summer Olympics Basketball
NBC Sports Network USA Network

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA Women’s Basketball vs. Nigeria Live For Free Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The defending gold medalist USA Women’s basketball team enters Group B play against Nigeria for their first game of the actual tournament. The women’s team is chock-full of superstars, including Sue Bird, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, and A’ja Wilson. The Americans already throttled Nigeria in exhibition play — can they do it again when it counts?

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team vs Nigeria Live

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If the US wins, they’ll be in a great position within Group B to advance, with remaining games against France and Japan. Any other result will greatly complicate things for the Americans. The gold medal game is scheduled for Saturday, August 7

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

US Women’s Basketball Schedule for July 27

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Basketball: U.S. vs. Nigeria LIVE 12:40 AM USA Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Basketball: U.S. vs. Nigeria Replay 2:45 AM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Basketball: U.S. vs. Nigeria Replay 4:15 PM USA Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Basketball: U.S. vs. Nigeria Replay 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the USA/Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Women’s Basketball Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Network--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

US Women's Basketball Team Defeats Nigeria in Exhibition Play

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.