2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Track & Field Qualifying Rounds Live Online For Free Without Cable

It’s time to hit the track! Qualifying rounds for multiple track & field events are finally getting underway. Here’s where to watch them live and on delay.

How to Watch the Track and Field Qualifying Events Live

When: Thursday, July 29 at 8 PM ET

Thursday, July 29 at 8 PM ET TV: NBC and USA

NBC and USA Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to stay up a little bit if you want to watch the action live. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Here are the events that will take place on Thursday:

Women’s 800m

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Women’s 100m

Men’s High Jump

Men’s 3000M Steeplechase

Men’s Discus Throw

Olympic Track & Field Qualifying Round Schedule for July 29

How to Stream the Olympic Track & Field Qualifying Rounds for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Olympic Track & Field Qualifying Rounds using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options