2020 Summer Olympics Track & Field
NBC USA Network

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Track & Field Qualifying Rounds Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

It’s time to hit the track! Qualifying rounds for multiple track & field events are finally getting underway. Here’s where to watch them live and on delay.

How to Watch the Track and Field Qualifying Events Live

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to stay up a little bit if you want to watch the action live. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Here are the events that will take place on Thursday:

  • Women’s 800m
  • Men’s 400m Hurdles
  • Women’s 100m
  • Men’s High Jump
  • Men’s 3000M Steeplechase
  • Men’s Discus Throw

Olympic Track & Field Qualifying Round Schedule for July 29

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Thursday, July 29 Track & Field Qualifying Rounds LIVE 8 PM ET - 11:30 PM ET NBC Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, July 29 Track & Field Qualifying Rounds LIVE 8 PM ET - 11:30 PM ET USA Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, July 29 Track & Field Qualifying Rounds Replay 12:05 AM ET - 2 AM ET NBC Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the Olympic Track & Field Qualifying Rounds for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Olympic Track & Field Qualifying Rounds using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Top 10 Athletics Sprint Finishes at the Olympics | Top Moments

2020 Summer Olympics

