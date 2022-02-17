2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the Men’s Hockey Semifinals Live For Free Without Cable

After an absolutely absurd quarterfinal round, four men’s hockey teams remain in the 2022 Beijing Olympics — who will bring home the gold? Find out on USA Network this Thursday, February 17, on USA Network and streaming live on Peacock.

How to Watch the Men’s Olympic Hockey Semifinals Live for Free Without Cable

You can also stream the event live with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

Background

Nobody could have seen this final four coming. Eight-seeded Slovakia upended the top-seeded United States men’s hockey team in the quarterfinal round, defeating them 3-2 in a shootout. Likewise, Team Canada found themselves leaving the festivities early thanks to a 2-0 defeat by the hands of Team Sweden. Slovakia will play Finland, who defeated Switzerland 5-1, while the ROC will slot in against Sweden after winning their game against Denmark 3-1.

Whoever wins these two games will meet in the gold medal finals, while the losers will try to avoid going home empty-handed in the bronze medal game.

2022 Beijing Olympics: Men’s Hockey Schedule

Date Event Stream Time (ET) Feb. 17 Semifinal #1 - Finland vs. Slovakia Peacock, USA 11:10 PM Feb. 18 Semifinal #2 - ROC vs. Sweden Peacock, USA 8:10 AM Feb. 19 Bronze Medal Game Peacock, CNBC 8:10 AM Feb. 19 Gold Medal Game Peacock, USA 11:10 PM

How to Stream the Men’s Hockey Semifinals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Men’s Hockey Semifinals live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options