2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch US Women’s Hockey Team vs. Switzerland Preliminary Game Live For Free Without Cable

The top-ranked women’s hockey team on the planet faces the fifth-best — who will win? The US or Team Switzerland? No matter who wins, we’ll get to watch some great hockey on a Sunday morning. You can watch the action unfold live on USA Network this Sunday, February 6, at 8:10 AM ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Olympic Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Switzerland

When: Sunday, February 6 at 8:10 AM ET

TV: USA Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream the game with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live, though you don’t have to worry about any 4 AM wake-up calls this time around. If the US wins, they’ll be in a good spot but still have to play their arch-rival, Canada, in what’s sure to be a game full of action.

US Women’s Hockey Team Remaining Group Play Schedule

Game Eastern Time Beijing Time USA vs. Canada February 7 at 11:10pm February 8 at 12:10pm

Women’s Hockey Quarterfinal, Semifinal, and Medal Game Schedule

Game Eastern Time Beijing Time Quarterfinal #1 February 10 at 11:10pm EST February 11 at 12:10pm CST Quarterfinal #2 February 11 at 8:10am EST February 11 at 9:10pm CST Quarterfinal #3 February 11 at 11:10pm EST February 12 at 12:10pm CST Quarterfinal #4 February 12 at 3:40am EST February 12 at 4:40pm CST Semifinal #1 February 13 at 11:10pm EST February 14 at 12:10pm CST Semifinal #2 February 14 at 8:10am EST February 14 at 9:10pm CST Bronze Medal Game February 16 at 6:30am EST February 16 at 7:30pm CST Gold Medal Game February 16 at 11:10pm EST February 17 at 12:10pm CST

