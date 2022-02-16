2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the Women’s Gold Medal Individual Figure Skating Live For Free Without Cable

One of the Winter Games’ “main events” reaches its thrilling conclusion, as the women’s individual figure skating event has its gold medal contest. Among the qualified performers are Americans Alysia Liu, Karen Chen, and Mariah Bell, as well as controversial ROC skater Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old phenom that recently came under fire for testing positive for an illegal substance, but was still allowed to participate. Can Valieva overcome the negativity and bring a third straight gold medal back to Russia? Find out this Thursday, February 17 at 5 AM ET on NBC and streaming anytime on Peacock.

How To Watch the Women’s Gold Medal Individual Figure Skating Event

When: Thursday, February 17 at 5 AM ET

TV: NBC

About Women’s Individual Figure Skating

While eyes always seem to be on women’s figure skating, this year’s event has more eyes than ever thanks to the controversy surrounding one of its top stars. ROC skater Kamila Valieva recently came under fire for testing positive for trimetazidine, a drug that is commonly used to treat heart disease but can also act as a performance-enhancer because it can improve blood flow and stamina. She was originally barred from competing, but won her appeal and will skate for gold. Many around the ice skating community were outraged with the decision to allow her to compete, but the IOC ruled in favor of Valieva. She will be the skater to beat, especially after posting an 82.16 during the first half of the event.

