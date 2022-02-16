 Skip to Content
2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the Women’s Gold Medal Individual Figure Skating Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

One of the Winter Games’ “main events” reaches its thrilling conclusion, as the women’s individual figure skating event has its gold medal contest. Among the qualified performers are Americans Alysia Liu, Karen Chen, and Mariah Bell, as well as controversial ROC skater Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old phenom that recently came under fire for testing positive for an illegal substance, but was still allowed to participate. Can Valieva overcome the negativity and bring a third straight gold medal back to Russia? Find out this Thursday, February 17 at 5 AM ET on NBC and streaming anytime on Peacock.

How To Watch the Women’s Gold Medal Individual Figure Skating Event

You can also stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

About Women’s Individual Figure Skating

While eyes always seem to be on women’s figure skating, this year’s event has more eyes than ever thanks to the controversy surrounding one of its top stars. ROC skater Kamila Valieva recently came under fire for testing positive for trimetazidine, a drug that is commonly used to treat heart disease but can also act as a performance-enhancer because it can improve blood flow and stamina. She was originally barred from competing, but won her appeal and will skate for gold. Many around the ice skating community were outraged with the decision to allow her to compete, but the IOC ruled in favor of Valieva. She will be the skater to beat, especially after posting an 82.16 during the first half of the event.

How to Stream the Women’s Gold Medal Individual Figure Skating Event for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Women’s Gold Medal Individual Figure Skating Event live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Last 5 women's singles figure skating champions!

