2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch Team USA vs. Finland Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live For Free Without Cable

The the United States, will face Finland in the Beijing Olympics Women’s Hockey Semi-Final to see who will take on Canada for the Olympic Gold. The action gets underway on Monday, February 14 at 8:10 AM ET on USA Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 Olympic Women’s Hockey Semifinals:

When: Monday, February 14 at 8:10am ET

TV: USA Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

About USA vs. Finland

Finland opened the tournament losses to Team USA and Canada with a combined score of 16-3. The bronze medal winning team lost to Switzerland, but defeated Japan 7-1 in their quarterfinal matchup.

Team USA survived a scare from the Czech Republic in their quarterfinal game, coming back to win 3-2.

Team USA won their preliminary match against Finland 5-2, with their offense coming from veteran Hillary Knight. Savannah Harmon has two goals and four assists in five games, matching Amanda Kessel and Kelly Pannek.

A win for the Americans will see them in the gold medal game against Canada, who defeated Team USA in the preliminary round.

How to Stream USA vs. Finland Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘USA vs. Finland’ on USA Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options