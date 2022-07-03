How to Watch 2022 F1 British Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable Live Online for Free Without Cable

 Skip to Content
Jeff Kotuby

Another week, another opportunity for Max Verstappen to tighten his stranglehold on the top of the Formula 1 standings. At Sunday’s British Grand Prix, all eyes will be on Verstappen — looking for his seventh win this year. Verstappen is currently the clear odds-on favorite to win the race entering at -150 to win. Will Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton save us from more Team Red Bull dominance? Or will the top team in the world add another notch to its belt? You can find out by watching the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix this Sunday, July 3, at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

2022 RACE RESULTS

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS TIME
Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 57 1:37:33.584
Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50 1:24:19.293
Australia 10 Apr 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 58 1:27:46.548
Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63 1:32:07.986
Miami 08 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57 1:34:24.258
Spain 22 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 1:37:20.475
Monaco 29 May 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64 1:56:30.265
Azerbaijan 12 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 51 1:34:05.941
Canada 19 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:36:21.757

2022 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS
1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 175
2 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 129
3 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 126
George Russell GBR MERCEDES 111
5 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 102
6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 77
7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 50
Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 46
9 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 39
10 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 18
11 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 16
12 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 15
13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 15
14 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 13
15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11
16 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 5
17 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3
18  Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 3
19 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0
20 Nico Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

2022 Manufacturer Standings

POS TEAM PTS
1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 304
2 FERRARI 228
MERCEDES 188
4 MCLAREN MERCEDES 65
5 ALPINE RENAULT 57
6 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 51
ALPHATAURI RBPT 27
8 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 16
9 HAAS FERRARI 15
10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3
