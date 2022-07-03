How to Watch 2022 F1 British Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable Live Online for Free Without Cable
Another week, another opportunity for Max Verstappen to tighten his stranglehold on the top of the Formula 1 standings. At Sunday’s British Grand Prix, all eyes will be on Verstappen — looking for his seventh win this year. Verstappen is currently the clear odds-on favorite to win the race entering at -150 to win. Will Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton save us from more Team Red Bull dominance? Or will the top team in the world add another notch to its belt? You can find out by watching the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix this Sunday, July 3, at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 2022 F1 British Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable
2022 RACE RESULTS
|GRAND PRIX
|DATE
|WINNER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME
|Bahrain
|20 Mar 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|57
|1:37:33.584
|Saudi Arabia
|27 Mar 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|50
|1:24:19.293
|Australia
|10 Apr 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|58
|1:27:46.548
|Emilia Romagna
|24 Apr 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|63
|1:32:07.986
|Miami
|08 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|57
|1:34:24.258
|Spain
|22 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|66
|1:37:20.475
|Monaco
|29 May 2022
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|64
|1:56:30.265
|Azerbaijan
|12 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|51
|1:34:05.941
|Canada
|19 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|1:36:21.757
2022 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|175
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|129
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|126
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|111
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|102
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|77
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|50
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|46
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|39
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|18
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|16
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|15
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|15
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|13
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|11
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|5
|17
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|3
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|0
2022 Manufacturer Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|1
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|304
|2
|FERRARI
|228
|3
|MERCEDES
|188
|4
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|65
|5
|ALPINE RENAULT
|57
|6
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|51
|7
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|27
|8
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|16
|9
|HAAS FERRARI
|15
|10
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
-
ESPN
ESPN is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
- DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment
- $69.99 / month
- Sling TV Sling Orange
- $35 / month