2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1: Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Series Live Stream Without Cable

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2022 NBA Playoffs start on Saturday, April 16th for their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2922 NBA Title, the Dallas Mavericks will face the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Mavs vs. Jazz Online

When: Starting April 16th at 1pm ET

Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Local TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Utah)

National TV: ESPN (Game 1)/NBA TV (Game 2 & 3)/TNT (Game 4)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Mavs vs. Jazz Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Mavs/Jazz series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Dallas, games will air on Bally Sports Southwest, while in Utah, the games will air on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, both of which are available with [DIRECT STREAM $] with a 5-Day Free Trial.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/NBA TV/TNT, which you can stream with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

