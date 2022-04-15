2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Series Live Stream Without Cable
After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2022 NBA Playoffs start on Saturday, April 16th for their first round of games.
On their quest for the 2022 NBA Title, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Memphis Grizzlies in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Online
- When: Starting April 16th at 3:30pm ET
- Where: Fedex Forum, Memphis, TN
- Local TV: Bally Sports North (Minnesota), Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis)
- National TV: ESPN (Game 1 & 4), TNT (Game 2)
How to Stream Round 1: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Live Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Timberwolves/Grizzlies series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.
In Minnesota, games will air on Bally Sports North, while in Memphis, the games will air on Bally Sports Southeast, both of which are available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial.
If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT, which you can stream with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Streaming Schedule
- April 16 | Game 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- April 19 | Game 2 | TBD | TBD
- April 21 | Game 3 | 7:30 p.m. | TNT
- April 23 | Game 4 | TBD | ESPN
- April 26 | Game 5* | TBD | TBD
- April 29 | Game 6* | TBD | TBD
- May 1 | Game 7* | TBD | TBD