2022 Oscars Ceremony Set for Late March, Will Follow Pandemic Qualifying Rules & Typical Calendar Year

The details for the 94th Oscar Awards ceremony have officially been announced, and things are looking slightly different this time around. While the awards show typically takes place in February, it is set for March 27, 2022. This is to help organizers of the Oscars prevent any conflicts with the Super Bowl or the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Though this is later than usual, 2021’s Oscars ceremonies were also very late and didn’t happen until April 25 due to COVID-related delays, so this is an improvement.

In addition to announcing the date, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed other details about the event. In June, rules and specialty category deadlines will be announced. Nominations will go public on Tuesday, February 8.

The eligibility period will switch back to its typical schedule for the 2022 awards show. In 2021, it was extended to February 28, making it a 14-month Oscar year. Since 1934, the Oscar year has been 12 months with a December 2021 deadline. The 2022 Oscars will have a 10-month year, with eligible films releasing between March 1 and December 31, 2021.

2020’s Oscars included movies released on streaming services. The same is true for this year and allows content with theatrical engagements to be nominees too. As movie theaters were closed, many new releases went straight to streaming platforms this year. Now, some companies are continuing to give consumers a choice between heading to the theaters and streaming at home.

One thing that will go back to normal is the location. The Academy has already booked the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the upcoming awards show.

The requirements will be expanded for the 2023 Oscars. Though some of the details for the 2022 Oscars are different, others are gradually returning to the way they were pre-COVID. Since the 2022 Oscars are still 10 months away, we will have to wait to see how things turn out. The Streamable will continue to share updates about the Oscars and other awards shows.