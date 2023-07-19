How to Watch 2023 CMA Fest Hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Lainey Wilson Live Online for Free Without Cable

The biggest night in country music is finally here for fans at home to enjoy! The 2023 CMA Fest TV special debuts this week, giving viewers all of the highlights from the event, which took place in Nashville earlier this month. It features a jam-packed slate of entertainment, including a series of performances from the hottest names within the genre. Get comfortable at home to enjoy a night of immense talent and incredible collaborations. The 2023 CMA Fest TV special airs live on Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC . You can watch ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 CMA Fest Hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Lainey Wilson

Not all country music fans had the chance to attend the 2023 CMA Fest in-person, so ABC is bringing the highlights to TV. The TV version of the festival includes many of the biggest moments from the event, giving viewers at home a front-row seat to all of the action. This year’s CMA Fest marks the 50th anniversary of the event, so it’s an extra-special one.

Throughout the three-hour special, many country music icons will take the stage to perform stunning solos and captivating collaborations. Though the list of performances has been released, it’s possible that there are a few surprises to come.

The 2023 event is hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson. Below, you can find a complete list of performances:

Alabama — “Mountain Music”

Jason Aldean — “Try That In A Small Town”

Dierks Bentley — “Gold”

Luke Bryan — “But I Got A Beer In My Hand”

Eric Church — “Smoke a Little Smoke”/ “Bad Mother Trucker”

Luke Combs — “Love You Anyway”

Dan + Shay — “Speechless”

Jordan Davis — “Buy Dirt”

Vince Gill and Luke Combs — “One More Last Chance”

HARDY — “TRUCK BED”

HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson — “wait in the truck”

Tyler Hubbard — “Dancin’ In The Country”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”

Cody Johnson — “’Til You Can’t”

Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire — “Whoever’s In New England”

Elle King featuring Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges — “If You Were Mine”

Miranda Lambert and Avril Lavigne — “Kerosene/Sk8er Boi”

Little Big Town — “Wine Beer Whiskey”

Ashley McBryde — “Light On In The Kitchen”

Tim McGraw — “Standing Room Only”

Jo Dee Messina and Carly Pearce — “I’m Alright”

Old Dominion — “Memory Lane”

Jon Pardi — “Your Heart or Mine”

Carly Pearce — “What He Didn’t Do”

Darius Rucker — “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

Tanya Tucker with Elle King and Lainey Wilson — “Texas (When I Die)”

Keith Urban — “Wild Hearts”

Lainey Wilson — “Watermelon Moonshine”

Beginning on Friday, July 20, you can stream the special on-demand on Hulu. A new documentary film, “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” dropped on Hulu earlier this month as well.

