5 Good Reasons to Try Hulu

When you’re looking for a new streaming service, it can be hard to compare all the services. Almost every service offers something great, but here are five great reasons why Hulu should be the next service you sample.

1. It still has a free trial

Not every streaming service offers a free trial, but Hulu still gives you a full 30 days to give it a whirl. That’s enough time to see if it’s worth adding to your lineup. That’s plenty of time to binge a series you’ve heard about or to delve deep in the library to see if Hulu’s style of content appeals to you.

2. Originals with strong female leads

Hulu is fantastic if you’re looking for stories centered on a female perspective. From the dystopian future of “The Handmaid’s Tale” to the domestic drama of “Little Fires Everywhere” to the unique viewpoints of “PEN15” and “Shrill,” Hulu is making a name for itself with excellent stories.

While Hulu’s library also offers some great movies and shows with male leads, their unique strength for women is worth noting.

3. Great documentaries

Hulu’s documentary lineup is really special. Its topics are also quite varied. From the gorgeous music and civil rights stories of “Summer of Soul” to the social media-fueled chaos of “Fyre Fraud” to the wistful home movies of “Kid 90” and the heartbreaking plot twists of “Three Identical Strangers,” Hulu has some top-tier documentaries to keep you riveted.

4. Plenty of comfort-food TV

We all love using our streaming services for the big, splashy movies and pop-culture-defining shows. But you also need a service that you can throw on in the background. Hulu is great for that, with classic sitcoms like “Cheers,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “Will & Grace,” and “Ugly Betty.” You also have beloved shows like “The Odd Couple,” “Taxi,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Moesha,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Living Single.”

There are also some classic dramas like “ER,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “NYPD Blue.”

Hulu checks the “background TV” box extremely well.

5. Option to add live TV

You can’t live TV channels through Netflix or Disney+ or HBO Max. But if you do want access to all of Hulu’s on-demand content, you can also add traditional channels with the Hulu Live TV option. Hulu includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and you can get it for $64.99 / month.

The live TV version of Hulu automatically includes the on-demand Hulu library. If you’d like to view the on-demand Hulu content without commercials, it’s only another $6 per month.

One more thing…

You can also save money by bundling Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. At just $13.99 each month, that is a huge amount of streaming content at a nice price.

The quality content, wide variety, and subscription optionality make Hulu a great option to add to your streaming lineup. With free trials available for the live TV and on demand options, it’s worth signing up to see for yourself.