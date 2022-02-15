500 Winners Get a Month Free of Disney+, Firefox Helps Promote Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’

Starting today, Firefox is kicking off a partnership with Pixar for the studio’s upcoming animated feature film, “Turning Red,” to create an online space for people to “celebrate their authentic selves.”

As part of the Firefox-Disney-Pixar partnership, participants can win a month of Disney+ for free. 500 winners will be randomly selected today until March 11. True Colors will remain on Firefox desktop browsers until April 30.

On March 11, Pixar’s “Turning Red” is skipping theaters and heading straight to Disney+.

How to Get ‘Turning Red’ Themes for Firefox

Download Firefox

Copy the link and paste into Firefox

To win a free month of Disney+, just click on the ticket button that says “Win Some Free Disney+” and enter your email (or have a parent/guardian help).

Firefox’s True Colors campaign lets users pick from numerous color schemes based on the movie to change the look of their desktop browser. The color orange is for main character Mei Lee, who turns into a red panda whenever she’s feeling a strong emotion; red for her panda self; green for Miriam; yellow for Priya; purple for Abby; and blue for Ming Lee, Mei Lee’s mom.

The True Colors landing page will showcase original animations by Asian-American illustrator Helen Li, and feature a boy band name generator, interactive stickers, a panda dance party, and a do-not-push button.

In addition, there will be articles teaching kids how to manage big feelings, like Mei Lee learns in “Turning Red.”