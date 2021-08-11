A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘True Crime Story’

Cobra Kai season 4 returns to Netflix in December. The upcoming season will see Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith, The Karate Kid Part III) return to the title’s dojo. The Karate Kid sequel series, which initially premiered on YouTube Premium, takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament from the original film.

SundanceTV has greenlit its first true crime franchise. The True Crime Story franchise will focus on telling a variety of true-crime stories from different perspectives. The first two series announced under the banner are It Couldn’t Happen Here hosted by author Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, The Walking Dead), which premieres Sept. 9, and Indefensible hosted by Jena Friedman (The Daily Show) premiering Oct. 14 on SundanceTV and AMC+.

LeBron James will produce a Netflix film about a Native American style of basketball known as Rez Ball. Sydney Freeland, a Navajo filmmaker known for Drunktown’s Finest and the new FX on Hulu show Reservation Dogs, will direct and co-write with Dogs collaborator Sterlin Harjo. The term “Rez Ball,” or “rezball,” is short for “reservation ball” and is a style of basketball that involves transition play, aggressive defense, quick scoring, and strategic pressure meant to force half-court traps.

Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation Studios present an original series, the new, hand-drawn Disney Presents Goofy in How to Stay at Home shorts, debuting Wednesday, August 11. The innovative Short Circuit program allows anyone at the Studio to pitch an idea and potentially create their own short. Upcoming titles include: Dinosaur Barbarian and Coming Home.

David Chang will host The Next Thing You Eat, a six-episode docuseries on Hulu that “explores the seismic changes happening all around us and what they mean for the way we’ll eat in the future,” per the streamer. Launching Oct. 21, the show into “everything from robots, to lab-grown fish, to insect farms, to artificial intelligence calling all the shots.” Also, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi’s has a four-part Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition premiering Nov. 4 that takes audiences “on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups.”

Finding Alice will stream with all six episodes on Sept. 13 on Acorn TV. The contemporary drama was created by Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), series director Roger Goldby (The Durrells) and Simon Nye (The Durrells), and written by Goldby and Nye. For Alice (Hawes), Harry (Jason Merrells, Agatha Raisin) and their daughter, Charlotte (Isabella Pappas, Paranoid), moving into their new home should have been a dream come true. But it quickly turns into a nightmare.

The Circle has been renewed by Netflix for a fourth and fifth season. Season three launches this fall. It also picked up second seasons of Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown and ordered the new Austin, Texas-set reality show Roaring Twenties. More than 14 million households tuned in within 28 days after season two of The Circle premiered in April, according to Netflix.

Social satire The White Lotus got a second season order from HBO, which is turning it into an anthology series. The second season will leave the Hawaiian hotel that gives the series its name for a new locale with a different group of vacationers. The renewal comes ahead of the first season finale this Sunday. The series is streamed the day after it airs on HBO on HBO Max.

