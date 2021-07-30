New Streaming Content And Upcoming Projects, Including Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 2
Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye will debut on Disney+ on Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving. Jeremy Renner returns to his role as Clint Barton, a prominent Avengers member and master archer in the Marvel Studios series. Renner co-stars with Florence Pugh (Black Widow) and Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson).
Hawkeye
Clint Barton trains Kate Bishop to become a “superhero without superpowers.”
Entertainment Weekly and Marvel Studios tweeted out first images from the upcoming series this week. Comic fans were quick to point out parallels between the images and Matt Fraction’s stint writing the Hawkeye comic book title. Those issues featured the Clint Barton and Kate Bishop characters in the sort of teacher/mentor roles that appear to be in place here.
#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021
Here’s a look at other recently announced deals and upcoming projects:
- Sweet Tooth has landed a second season order from Netflix. The fantasy series’ new season will have eight hour-long episodes. The first season began June 4 and the streamer says 60 million member households watched in the four weeks following the launch. According to the show’s description, “Ten years ago, The Great Crumble wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them.”
Sweet Tooth
On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.
-
Will Smith will star in Fast & Loose. Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the project, and David Leitch (Deadpool 2) will direct. Smith plays a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he put his past together, he learns he’s been living two lives — one as a criminal kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.
-
Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol) will play opposite Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) in the Netflix suspense drama Echoes. The mystery thriller is the story of identical twins, Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. When one goes missing, their worlds explode.
Dirty Harry Movies
Dirty Harry is the name of a series of films and novels featuring fictional San Francisco Police Department Homicide Division Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan, portrayed by Clint Eastwood. Eastwood’s character also helped popularize the .44 Magnum, as Harry Callahan is famously shown wielding his Smith & Wesson Model 29 revolver.
-
Six Clint Eastwood films, including Dirty Harry and Pale Rider, will stream on Fox News’ Fox Nation next month. Additional Warner Bros. titles debut in January. The other films are: 1976’s The Enforcer, 1983’s Sudden Impact, 1988’s The Dead Pool and 1986’s Heartbreak Ridge. Magnum Force, second in the Dirty Harry series, is not part of the package.
-
The popular “Chicago Party Aunt” Twitter account will be transformed into an adult animated series by Netflix. Superstore alum Lauren Ash will voice the title character. Per the streaming service, Chicago Party Aunt is a half-hour animated comedy that follows Diane Dunbrowski (Ash), aka The Chicago Party Aunt, as she stays true to her mantra: “If life gives you lemons, turn that s—- into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.” Joining Ash in the voice cast are Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz.
Roku Channel
The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 190 live linear streaming channels and more than 40,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.
The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.
Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.
-
NBCU News Group is expanding its streaming and digital operations, which adds 200 new positions and several new hours of live, original programming to NBC News Now. NBC News Now is available as a channel on Peacock, as well as The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, YouTube, fuboTV, Xumo, Pluto TV, Tubi, on NBCNews.com and the NBC News’ OTT apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.
-
Famous Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters like Yogi Bear, are getting a 21st-century makeover as they begin streaming. A new HBO Max series Jellystone! revives some animated favorites, while introducing female characters. Cindy Bear, just a female foil for Yogi in the 1960s, is now a doctor, much like Yogi and Boo-Boo. Augie Doggie, who regularly hung out with his proud Doggie Daddy, is now female. The goal is to attract a new audience and give characters more depth.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”