New Streaming Content And Upcoming Projects, Including Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 2

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye will debut on Disney+ on Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving. Jeremy Renner returns to his role as Clint Barton, a prominent Avengers member and master archer in the Marvel Studios series. Renner co-stars with Florence Pugh (Black Widow) and Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson).

Hawkeye November 24, 2021 Clint Barton trains Kate Bishop to become a “superhero without superpowers.”

Entertainment Weekly and Marvel Studios tweeted out first images from the upcoming series this week. Comic fans were quick to point out parallels between the images and Matt Fraction’s stint writing the Hawkeye comic book title. Those issues featured the Clint Barton and Kate Bishop characters in the sort of teacher/mentor roles that appear to be in place here.

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021

Here’s a look at other recently announced deals and upcoming projects:

Sweet Tooth has landed a second season order from Netflix. The fantasy series’ new season will have eight hour-long episodes. The first season began June 4 and the streamer says 60 million member households watched in the four weeks following the launch. According to the show’s description, “Ten years ago, The Great Crumble wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them.”

Sweet Tooth June 4, 2021 On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

Will Smith will star in Fast & Loose. Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the project, and David Leitch (Deadpool 2) will direct. Smith plays a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he put his past together, he learns he’s been living two lives — one as a criminal kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol) will play opposite Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) in the Netflix suspense drama Echoes. The mystery thriller is the story of identical twins, Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. When one goes missing, their worlds explode.

