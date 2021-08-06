A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ and ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’
Disney+ announced the second season of the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will launch in 2022.
“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney+/ESPN+. Part one of the first season’s two-part finale is now available to stream.
Apple TV+ will begin airing The Problem With Jon Stewart in September. Each hour-long episode, according to Apple, will dig into a single issue. Stewart arrives at a key time. Many of the streamer’s users are seeing their free yearlong trials end. Since launching in November 2019, Apple TV+ has landed a few hit shows, such as the Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso, but compared to its rivals, the library is small.
Nine Perfect Strangers will be adapted into a Hulu miniseries, based on Liane Moriarity’s 2018 New York Times bestseller of the same name. The story takes place at a boutique resort promising health and wellness resort promising health and reinvigorated living. Watching over them is the resort’s director, Masha (Nicole Kidman). But the nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what’s about to hit them. Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, and Luke Evans co-star in the production from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, and Kidman’s Blossom Films. The miniseries begins streaming August 18 on Hulu.
The Disney+ Original series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., is a re-imagining and re-working of the classic 1980s ABC series Doogie Howser, M.D., set in Hawaii with a teen girl in the title role. The new series begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 8. New episodes premiere every Wednesday. The title sequence is a new rendition of the “Doogie Howser, M.D.” theme song re-imagined and performed by music composer Wendy Wang and ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.
Prisoner of Love is a new dating series from discovery+ beginning August 30. Three more episodes drop weekly after the debut. The focus is prison matchmaker Chelsea Holmes — as she navigates locked-up love affairs for herself and her clients, as they aim for life after being released from prison.
Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to become the permanent host of the beloved quiz show, taking the reins from Alex Trebek. Since Trebek’s death, Sony has had a series of guest hosts; some eager to land the permanent slot. Richards, who joined the show last year as executive producer, impressed management with his easy on-air manner.
Kerry Washington will star and produce the feature film adaptation of Diane Cardwell’s memoir Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life for Netflix. She will also star in The School for Good and Evil for the streamer. The storyline: “On a routine assignment, a Manhattan journalist unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing, and finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach.”
Argylle, will be produced by Apple Original Films and Matthew Vaughn’s MARV, which are teaming for the spy thriller, based on the debut novel by Ellie Conway. The cast includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, and Catherine O’Hara. Dua Lipa will be featured in the project and provide original music.
Troppo has been picked up by IMDb TV. It is the story of Ted Conkaffey, played by Thomas Jane (The Expanse, The Vanished), an ex-cop falsely accused of committing a disturbing crime, who escapes to Far North Queensland, Australia. As he tries to avoid discovery, he investigates a wild murder alongside a complicated woman with dark secrets of her own.
South Park has been renewed through Season 30 at Comedy Central and 14 original movies based on the show have been ordered at Paramount+. The mega-deal with co-creators is worth a cool $900 million.
