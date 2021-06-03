HBO Max vs. Peacock, Paramount+, and Hulu: Who Gives Streamers A Better Experience With Ads?

HBO Max’s ad-supported tier has just joined the fray, meaning they’re the most recent streaming service to provide users access to their library of content for a cheaper price, with the caveat that there will be ads interspersed throughout their viewing experience.

While ad-supported plans have been a great way to save a little of money, is it worth it? We’ve compared the various services, how many ads to expect, and what features you might give up by not choosing the ad-free plans.

HBO Max vs. Peacock, Paramount+, and Hulu At A Glance

Service Price Ads Per Hour Simultaneous Streams 4K Streaming Offline Mode Live Sports HBO Max $9.99 4 min/hr (none during HBO programming) 3 No No No Peacock $4.99 (Free for Comcast & Cox Customers) 5 min/hr 3 No No Premier League & WWE Paramount Plus $5.99 9-10 min/hr 3 No No NFL & Champions League Hulu $5.99 9-10 min/hr 2 Select shows & movies on certain devices No NHL & ESPN+ Upgrade

Ads Per Hour

While it is the most expensive at $9.99 a month, HBO Max also has the fewest ads at just 4 minutes per hour. On certain content, there will be less than that, for instance HBO originals and movies won’t have any. Certain shows like Friends will only have two short ad-blocks in the middle.

Peacock, which is half the price of HBO Max, and free in many cases, only has five minutes per hour, which is nearly half that of Hulu and Paramount+.

Number of Streams

Outside of Hulu which offers two simultaneous streams, HBO Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ each offer three simultaneous streams. Since they all offer user profiles, that means you will be able to share it with the whole family.

4K and Offline Mode

Currently, no ad-supported streaming service offers offline downloads. This feature has been held back for users on HBO Max Ad-Free ($14.99), Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99), Paramount+ No Ads ($9.99), and Hulu No Ads ($11.99).

Hulu is the only streaming service that includes 4K on select content on their ad-supported plan. While it’s only available on select content on HBO Max and Paramount+, that’s only available on their higher priced ad-free plan.

Content

At $9.99 a month, HBO Max is the priciest of its competition but offers a vast library of WarnerMedia and HBO movies, shows, and HBO originals that you can’t find anywhere else.

This includes “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more, as well as fan-favorite HBO shows like “The Sopranos”, “The Wire”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, and more. As part of the ad-supported plan, you won’t get access to same day theatrical releases.

If you’re looking to stream the Star Trek Universe, Paramount+ has you covered with multiple original series like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. They also bring in content from across Viacom’s owned channels like MTV, VH1, BET, Comedy Central, and kids content on Nickelodeon.

Hulu has a mix of high-quality original series like “The Handmaid’s Tale”, movies like “Nomadland” and “Palm Springs”, and a library of shows and movies from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, and FX.

Peacock has an ever changing library of movies and TV shows, but it is the exclusive streaming home to shows like “Yellowstone”, originals like the “Saved By The Bell” and “Punky Brewster” reboots, and the entire libraries of The Office, Parks and Recreation, Law & Order, and Chicago Fire.

Live Sports

Regardless whether you are on an ad-supported or ad-free plan, some of the services offer live sports. Peacock includes Premier League matches that aren’t on TV, along with WWE Network including PPV events at no extra charge.

Starting in the fall, Hulu will stream select NHL games, and you can integrate your ESPN+ subscription for more live sports. Paramount+ has a wide variety of live sports including NFL, College Football & Basketball, Champions League, and PGA Tour Golf.

While Turner recently acquired NHL rights, which allow them to stream select games on HBO Max,they currently don’t have plans to add it to the platform.

There’s also plenty of fresh, original content, including scripted series, reunion specials, documentaries, and more. Recent titles of note include “Friends: The Reunion”, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special”, “The Flight Attendant”, and “Beartown.”

