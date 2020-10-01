After Shutting Down Disney Channel in UK, All Content Has Moved to Disney Plus

Disney+ reports it has shut down Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD in the UK.

Some 7,000 episodes of Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD will now be available only on its Disney+ streaming platform. It will no longer broadcast these channels, which the company announced earlier this year.

Popular series include “Bluey and “Live and Maddie,” as well as classic series, such as “Hannah Montana” and “High School Musical,” along with Disney Channel Original Movies “Descendants” and “Zombies.” A full list is below.

Luke Bradley-Jones, SVP, direct to consumer-GM, Disney+ EMEA, said in addition to the new destination, the company is “adding hundreds of episodes from popular, family friendly series, to enjoy on the go.”

The ad-free app lets viewers watch on up to four devices simultaneously. There are also unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices.

The streamer is £5.99 a month in the U.K., or £59.99 per year. Disney+ also provides access to movies and TV shows from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. On October 2, the service will premiere recently released Pixar film “Onward,” which arrived in theaters in March.

Newer shows on Disney+ include the just-released “Secret Society of Second Born Royals,” about a highly trained group of gifted teens out to save the world, and the late August release of “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” the second film in the successful TV franchise.

In September, Disney+ also started testing a new co-watching feature called “GroupWatch” with subscribers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and U.S. – with plans to enter more markets, like the UK, in the future.

Disney Channel Content on Disney+ UK