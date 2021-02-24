These Are All The Kid’s Shows Coming From Nickelodeon to Paramount Plus

During its investor streaming event, ViacomCBS promised an expansive amount of children’s content, powered by its popular Nickelodeon brand. Here’s a listing of what’s coming to the platform, which launches on March 4:

“Rugrats” reboot (starring the original cast)

“SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”

“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years”

Multiple additions to the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” universe

A ‘re-telling” of the “Fairly Oddparents”

A new chapter of “iCarly”

A live-action “Dora the Explorer” series

“Star Trek Prodigy” — a children’s themed Star Trek series

Plus an existing library of 7,000 Nickelodeon episodes available on day one

Paramount+ will host the first-ever Star Trek series for the kids and family audience, combining the Nickelodeon sensibility with the action and adventure hallmarks of the Star Trek franchise. It will join an all-new Rugrats series featuring Nick’s iconic babies, back together with the original voice cast in new CG animation.

The entire Spongebob Squarepants library will be available on March 4, as well as the first six episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, a new Spongebob series based on the character’s youth. This CG-animated prequel series follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at Kamp Koral. The rest of the season’s 13-episode order will roll out on the platform at later dates to be announced.

In SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the rest of the gang star in their first fully-CGI film. When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for and discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.

Thanks to the launch of Avatar Studios, the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe will expand into new series, short-form content, spin offs, and theatrical films on Paramount+. It’s unknown what this means for the upcoming Netflix series, though.